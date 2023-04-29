Sport
Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers star as Lucknow smash Punjab in IPL
Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers smashed 11 boundaries apiece to bring Lucknow Super Giants the second-highest team total in Indian Premier League history during Friday’s 56-run demolition of Punjab Kings.
Lucknow finished on 257-5 after being sent in to bat with Mayers giving the visitors a racing start, putting on 41 runs from 21 balls with skipper KL Rahul.Kagiso Rabada sent back the openers, with Mayers caught at mid-on for 54, but Stoinis kept up the charge with a statement knock that delivered 72 from 40, AFP reported.
“This wicket was so much better to bat on than the one at home,” said the Australian afterwards. “We were even joking about it in the middle.”
Stoinis took 22 runs off the last nine balls he faced to finish in the 19th over with six fours and five sixes.
Wrist spinner Rahul Chahar was the only Punjab bowler who managed to slow down the batting charge, conceding 29 runs in his wicketless four overs.
Punjab rode 23-year-old Atharav Taide’s 66 off 36 balls to finish at 201 runs in a brave but improbable chase.
Stoinis put an early dent in the fightback by dismissing returning captain Shikhar Dhawan (1), who was caught in the deep after miscalculating with an uppercut in the first over.
The Australian’s night came to a premature end after he was hit on the hand while bowling and retired hurt, grimacing in pain, though he was unfazed after the match.
“My finger is alright. We will get scans done,” he said.
Taide was out in the 13th over becoming leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s first wicket of the evening. He also trapped Liam Livingstone lbw for 23 effectively ending Punjab’s already scant hopes.
Sikander Raza was the only other Punjab batsman to cross the 30-run mark with the hosts all out on the second-last ball.
Lucknow’s score was six shy of the tournament record by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who scored 263-5 in a 2013 match against the now-defunct Pune Warriors.
The game also recorded the second-highest boundary count — 45 fours and 22 sixes — in IPL history, second only to the 69 between Chennai and Rajasthan Royals in 2010.
Sport
Afghanistan national football team gets new head coach
Abdullah Al Mutairi, from Kuwait, has been appointed as the new national football team head coach, after Anoush Dastgir was sacked due to the team’s poor performance.
The Kuwaiti, will be tasked with finding new talent among local players and Afghans playing for foreign teams in order to form his national team.
According to Bakhtar news agency, a selection camp will be held in the near future in Kabul in order to identify top players in the country. Players outside the country will also be invited to participate.
Afghanistan Football Federation said Mutairi is expected in Kabul in the coming weeks, where he will be introduced to various stakeholders.
Sport
Disabled Afghan swimmer wins gold and silver medals in US
Afghan swimmer Abbas Karimi won gold and silver medals at the World Para Swimming Series tournament in the US this week.
On Friday, in the first event he won the gold medal in the men’s 50m butterfly S5 category.
Karimi won the silver medal on Saturday in the 50m backstroke.
He posted the results on his Facebook account.
Karimi made history at the 2017 World Championships in Mexico City when he became the first refugee to win a medal at a major Para-swimming event. In 2018 he also won gold at the World Series in Indianapolis.
Over 140 swimmers from 13 countries participated in these competitions.
Karimi has so far secured first place in 50m and 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly heats in his category, and second place in the 200m freestyle heat.
Sport
Gujarat Titans snatch win over Lucknow in IPL captains’ duel
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul’s dogged chase fell just short Saturday in a nail biting seven-run Indian Premier League defeat to defending champions Gujarat Titans.
Rahul (68) and his opposite number Hardik Pandya (66) both made quick half-centuries to prop up their respective innings in the low-scoring captains’ duel, AFP reported.
Veteran Mohit Sharma took two wickets and facilitated two run-outs as the home side dramatically crashed in the final over on 128-7.
Gujarat had earlier opted to bat on a slow and low wicket and their 135-6 was testament to Pandya’s sharp execution.
Shubman Gill was out for a duck off his second ball, but Pandya propelled Gujarat forward with four sixes before Marcus Stoinis sent him back in the final over.
Rahul started the chase slowly after earning the dubious distinction of becoming the first opener in IPL history to play out two first-over maidens in consecutive innings.
But he soon put paid to recent chatter on his lagging strike rate, reaching his half-century off 38 balls.
The dismissal of fellow opener Kyle Mayers hit the brakes and Rahul failed to add to the eight boundaries he had already struck.
Only 18 runs followed off his next 23 balls, sucking the momentum out of Lucknow’s innings despite a formidable 23 from Hardik’s brother Krunal.
Rahul was still at the crease with 12 needed as the final over began but he was dramatically caught out at square leg off the second ball.
Stoinis was out for a duck the next ball and Lucknow then suffered back-to-back run-outs as they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
