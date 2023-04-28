Sport
Afghanistan national football team gets new head coach
Abdullah Al Mutairi, from Kuwait, has been appointed as the new national football team head coach, after Anoush Dastgir was sacked due to the team’s poor performance.
The Kuwaiti, will be tasked with finding new talent among local players and Afghans playing for foreign teams in order to form his national team.
According to Bakhtar news agency, a selection camp will be held in the near future in Kabul in order to identify top players in the country. Players outside the country will also be invited to participate.
Afghanistan Football Federation said Mutairi is expected in Kabul in the coming weeks, where he will be introduced to various stakeholders.
Sport
Disabled Afghan swimmer wins gold and silver medals in US
Afghan swimmer Abbas Karimi won gold and silver medals at the World Para Swimming Series tournament in the US this week.
On Friday, in the first event he won the gold medal in the men’s 50m butterfly S5 category.
Karimi won the silver medal on Saturday in the 50m backstroke.
He posted the results on his Facebook account.
Karimi made history at the 2017 World Championships in Mexico City when he became the first refugee to win a medal at a major Para-swimming event. In 2018 he also won gold at the World Series in Indianapolis.
Over 140 swimmers from 13 countries participated in these competitions.
Karimi has so far secured first place in 50m and 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly heats in his category, and second place in the 200m freestyle heat.
Sport
Gujarat Titans snatch win over Lucknow in IPL captains’ duel
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul’s dogged chase fell just short Saturday in a nail biting seven-run Indian Premier League defeat to defending champions Gujarat Titans.
Rahul (68) and his opposite number Hardik Pandya (66) both made quick half-centuries to prop up their respective innings in the low-scoring captains’ duel, AFP reported.
Veteran Mohit Sharma took two wickets and facilitated two run-outs as the home side dramatically crashed in the final over on 128-7.
Gujarat had earlier opted to bat on a slow and low wicket and their 135-6 was testament to Pandya’s sharp execution.
Shubman Gill was out for a duck off his second ball, but Pandya propelled Gujarat forward with four sixes before Marcus Stoinis sent him back in the final over.
Rahul started the chase slowly after earning the dubious distinction of becoming the first opener in IPL history to play out two first-over maidens in consecutive innings.
But he soon put paid to recent chatter on his lagging strike rate, reaching his half-century off 38 balls.
The dismissal of fellow opener Kyle Mayers hit the brakes and Rahul failed to add to the eight boundaries he had already struck.
Only 18 runs followed off his next 23 balls, sucking the momentum out of Lucknow’s innings despite a formidable 23 from Hardik’s brother Krunal.
Rahul was still at the crease with 12 needed as the final over began but he was dramatically caught out at square leg off the second ball.
Stoinis was out for a duck the next ball and Lucknow then suffered back-to-back run-outs as they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Sport
Jadeja spin seals Chennai win over Sunrisers in IPL
Ravindra Jadeja’s 3-22 led Chennai’s dominance in spin-friendly conditions at home for a smooth seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League Friday.
The visitors managed just 134-7 after being sent in to bat and Jadeja’s four-over spell for the Super Kings choked their innings before it could get going.
“It is a good track to bowl on for me,” Jadeja said. “The ball stops a bit here and I am able to trap the batsmen bowling straight.”
Opener Abhishek Sharma was the one bright spot for Hyderabad with 34 off 26 balls before the home town’s spinners applied the squeeze.
Harry Brook, who scored this IPL’s first century two innings ago, only managed 18 off 13 balls.
Apart from Sharma, only number three batter Rahul Tripathi crossed the 20-run mark for Hyderabad.
Skipper M.S. Dhoni put on a clinic behind the stumps, snapping up Aiden Markram before stumping Mayank Agarwal. Later he also ran out Washington Sundar, overcoming a troublesome knee injury.
The hosts eased to 138-3 in reply with eight balls to spare as opener Devon Conway scored his third consecutive tournament half-century.
Conway finished undefeated on 77 from 57 balls with 12 fours and a six although the capacity home crowd were a little disappointed at not getting to see Dhoni at the crease.
Speculation is rife that this tournament will be the beloved 41-year-old’s last, but Dhoni could return to his home ground next month with Chennai now third on the table.
The IPL finals schedule was announced before the match with the first qualifier and eliminator to be played in the city on May 23 and 24.
Ahmedabad, home ground of last year’s winners Gujarat Titans, will host the second qualifier and the 2023 final on May 26 and 28.
