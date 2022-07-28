Latest News
SIGAR finds Pentagon failed to control disbursement of Afghan defense force salary funds
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) issued a report this week in which it stated the Pentagon made $232 million in questionable salary payments to the former government of Afghanistan’s defense ministry personnel for fiscal year 2019 to May 2020.
SIGAR found that during this period, the US Defense Department (DoD) disbursed $232 million to the former Afghan government “for suspicious units and non-existent object codes, or [for salaries] that were never delivered to the bank accounts of MOD personnel.”
The report notes that these payments were calculated outside of the Afghan Personnel and Pay System (APPS) software system, which was put in place to prevent corruption and promote transparency regarding payments to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.
The Pentagon reported spending $64.8 million on the software system.
Specifically, SIGAR found that at least $191.9 million in funds for salaries was disbursed but calculated outside of APPS, in addition to disbursing over $40.1 million more for salaries than what was supported by the APPS documentation.
This occurred because the DoD did not use APPS to manage all aspects of the MoD payroll process, did not implement internal controls, and did not use all of the authorities
granted to it to oversee the distribution of salary funds.
The United States provided more than $3 billion annually to support the former Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
Of this $3 billion, more than $750 million paid the salaries of personnel at the Ministries of Defense (MOD) and Interior Affairs, respectively.
The objective of this audit was to determine the extent to which DoD, from 2019 through May 2021, provided accountability and oversight of the funds that DoD provided to the former Afghan government to pay the salaries of MoD personnel.
In an overview of the report to Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, SIGAR’s Inspector General John Sopko said the improper payments of MoD salaries persisted following the implementation of APPS.
“Additionally, systemic gaps persisted that may have included enabling corrupt individuals to collect multiple salaries by creating fictitious records in APPS, inflated MoD personnel numbers, or MoD personnel not receiving their salaries,” he said.
“The findings of this report demonstrate core deficiencies related to MoD pay and the continued exposure of funds intended for salaries to corruption, diversion, and pilferage. Furthermore, our findings provide clear indications that MoD strength numbers in APPS were unreliable and misrepresented force capabilities,” he stated.
Kunduz sees grape harvests rise by 20% this year
Kunduz officials said this week that they expect small-scale farmers will harvest 20 percent more grapes this year compared to last year, taking the total to 500 tons from 1,500 hectares of land.
The farmers said while they are happy about the increase, they are concerned about the lack of a domestic market due to the bad economy. They also said they are worried their produce will spoil as they have no cold storage facilities.
“The grape harvest is good compared to last year, but it has not been sold; there is no market,” said Mohammad Dawood, one grape farmer.
Farmers also said that the grapes that are being sold on the domestic market are selling for a lot less this year than last year.
“The prices were higher last year, but this year they have decreased due to the weak economy of the people,” said Noor Agha, a fruit seller.
However, Kunduz department of agriculture officials said they are optimistic about the 20 percent increase in grape harvest and said they have plans to market agricultural produce from Kunduz.
“We try to prepare more facilities for gardeners to grow their gardens,” said Abdul Ghaffar, head of the department of agriculture and livestock for Kunduz province
Kunduz prides itself in having fertile soil which is well suited to agriculture, which provides income opportunities for locals.
Flash floods and heavy rains in Kandahar leave seven dead
Flash floods and heavy rains in several districts of Kandahar province have claimed the lives of at least seven people and damaged thousands of homes and farms.
Local officials said thousands of hectares of land has been damaged.
Officials said that military helicopters arrived in Kandahar province early Thursday to rescue those trapped due to floods.
According to officials, seven people have died and fourteen others have been injured in Zhari, Panjwai, Ghori, and Spin Boldak districts.
According to a local official, one Zhari district resident Ali Ahmad lost his five children along with his wife in the floods.
Residents in the flood-hit areas have appealed for urgent aid and called on international organizations to provide immediate relief to flood victims.
Floods have cut a wide swath of destruction across the country in the past few weeks leaving thousands of people homeless.
Pakistani Ulema delegation shares advice with IEA’s acting PM
A delegation of Pakistan Ulema met with Afghan Acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in Kabul on Wednesday and shared their advice and recommendations for strengthening relations with other countries and for resolving people’s problems.
Expressing satisfaction over the establishment of an Islamic system in Afghanistan, head of the delegation, Muhammad Taqi Usmani, said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are not only neighbors, but also Islamic countries.
Thanking the delegation for their advice, Akhund said that a lot of destruction happened in Afghanistan during the US occupation of the country and that rebuilding and addressing problems takes time.
He said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants good relations with all countries including Pakistan and that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country.
Akhund noted that IEA has formed political, economic and administrative commissions, and it has repeatedly invited Afghan personalities and cadres to return to the country.
He said that Afghanistan is the shared home of all Afghans, adding they will build it together.
On education, Akhund said that religious scholars are now ruling the country and they recognize the value of knowledge more than others. He said that consultations and efforts are ongoing to do more in the area of education.
