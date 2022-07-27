Latest News
Pakistani Ulema delegation shares advice with IEA’s acting PM
A delegation of Pakistan Ulema met with Afghan Acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in Kabul on Wednesday and shared their advice and recommendations for strengthening relations with other countries and for resolving people’s problems.
Expressing satisfaction over the establishment of an Islamic system in Afghanistan, head of the delegation, Muhammad Taqi Usmani, said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are not only neighbors, but also Islamic countries.
Thanking the delegation for their advice, Akhund said that a lot of destruction happened in Afghanistan during the US occupation of the country and that rebuilding and addressing problems takes time.
He said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants good relations with all countries including Pakistan and that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country.
Akhund noted that IEA has formed political, economic and administrative commissions, and it has repeatedly invited Afghan personalities and cadres to return to the country.
He said that Afghanistan is the shared home of all Afghans, adding they will build it together.
On education, Akhund said that religious scholars are now ruling the country and they recognize the value of knowledge more than others. He said that consultations and efforts are ongoing to do more in the area of education.
Tashkent conference calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Formation of a government on the basis of “broad representation” was emphasized in an international conference on Afghanistan that was held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent on Tuesday.
Ensuring women’s rights and access of Afghan girls to receive a full school education was also emphasized, according to a statement released by the hosts.
“That will be a fundamental condition for the completion of the national reconciliation process in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The participants of the conference also expressed a common understanding that today the main priority of Afghanistan as an important factor in achieving lasting peace in the country.
“It is necessary to promote the integration of Afghanistan into interregional economic processes, to promote the implementation of socially significant and infrastructure projects, including the formation of transregional transport, energy and other corridors,” the statement read.
It was also noted that the Afghan Government was ensuring security, stability and taking measures to provide public and social services to the population, according to the statement.
The participants reiterated the importance of unfreezing Afghanistan’s financial assets abroad, which should be directed by the Government of the country to solve socio-economic and humanitarian issues, problems in the fields of health and education, meet the needs and requirement of the entire Afghan population, and implement significant investment projects.
Meanwhile, US special envoy, Thomas West, in an interview with local media in Uzbekistan, said that Uzbekistan is playing a critical role in helping to stabilize Afghanistan and the US very much appreciates Uzbekistan’s “hard work, its generosity and its expertise in this regard.”
He said that Uzbekistan is engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on concerns regarding terrorism, border instability and human rights.
“We are coordinating our policies with one another to be sure that we are speaking with one voice to the Taliban (IEA),” West said.
At the conference, Rina Amiri, US envoy for Afghan women, stressed that security, economic stability and peace cannot be achieved without “upholding the rights of women, ending abuses against all ethnic and religious communities and fostering an inclusive political process.”
Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters that that statements of all but two participants of the conference were positive.
He said that the current government controls and represents the entire country, and there is now transparency in administrative and financial affairs.
Trans-Afghan railway to be complete within 5 years, says Uzbek official
Uzbek Deputy Minister of Transport, Zhasurbek Choriyev said in a statement Tuesday the Trans-Afghan railway Termez – Mazar-e Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar will be completed within five years and that surveys will be conducted from early next month.
Choriyev said in a statement, delivered at this week’s meeting on Afghanistan in Tashkent, an orthophoto survey of the railway route will start in early August and will be completed by early September.
He said once the survey has been completed a feasibility study of the project will be conducted, before a tender goes out for selection of the contracting company.
According to Asia Plus, the railway line is expected to cover 760 kilometers, have 33 railway bridges and three tunnels.
The estimated budget for the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway is $4.8 billion.
Asia Plus reported that the Trans-Afghan railway project is gathering momentum as Uzbekistan seeks access to Pakistan’s seaports of Karachi, Gwadar, and Qasim, as part of Tashkent’s bid to diversify its supply routes and increase volumes of Euro-Asian trade.
Uzbekistan has already built a 75-kilometer rail link connecting Hairatan on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan border to the city of Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan but it remains underutilized. Instead, most rail freight from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan is transferred to road transport near the border at Termez or Hairatan.
The Trans-Afghan railway project, first proposed in December 2018 by Uzbekistan, aims at extending the Afghan rail network from Mazar-e Sharif to Kabul and then to Jalalabad province, where the railway would cross the Torkham border and run into Pakistan via Peshawar. Once in Pakistan, goods will be offloaded to connect with the Pakistan rail system and from there will eventually travel down to the Pakistani seaports of Karachi, Gwadar, and Qasim.
Kajaki Dam power plant project officially inaugurated
The Kajaki Dam hydroelectric power plant project in Helmand province was officially inaugurated Wednesday after being completed at a cost of $174 million.
This key project, which will supply 100 megawatts of power, will serve the people of Helmand and Kandahar provinces.
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund said at the inauguration, which was attended by a number of high-ranking officials,the “country cannot be developed with the aid of foreigners, we can develop our country with our domestic resources”.
Baradar also said that with the implementation of this project, 100,000 hectares of agricultural land will be irrigated.
Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi also addressed guests and said: “There was a 20-year war in the name of human rights, women’s rights and democracy, but the actors had issued a jungle law here in Afghanistan.”
Hanafi also said that the IEA has the capacity to provide investment opportunities for investors.
Hanafi said: “We ask those who invested in the war sector in the past years to invest in the economy sector in Afghanistan now, and we will ensure their security.”
Turkish Ambassador to Kabul Cihad Erginay, also addressed the event and electric energy is important for the reconstruction of the economic sector.
Construction on the project was carried out by 77 Turkish Company.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sher Muhammad Abbas Stangzai, at the inauguration ceremony said: “We should trust our leaders and leaders should trust the people.”
Raising ourselves up is the only way to free our future generations from slavery, he added.
Mawlavi Abdulrahmanur Rahmani, deputy head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat told guests at Kajaki Dam event they are committed to providing reliable and affordable electricity to citizens.
The expansion of high voltage power lines to Kandahar and connecting high voltage lines between Kandahar and Ghazni are the next major projects which include installation of five sub stations, Rahmani said.
