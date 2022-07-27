Pakistani Ulema delegation shares advice with IEA’s acting PM

(Last Updated On: July 27, 2022)

A delegation of Pakistan Ulema met with Afghan Acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in Kabul on Wednesday and shared their advice and recommendations for strengthening relations with other countries and for resolving people’s problems.

Expressing satisfaction over the establishment of an Islamic system in Afghanistan, head of the delegation, Muhammad Taqi Usmani, said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are not only neighbors, but also Islamic countries.

Thanking the delegation for their advice, Akhund said that a lot of destruction happened in Afghanistan during the US occupation of the country and that rebuilding and addressing problems takes time.

He said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants good relations with all countries including Pakistan and that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country.

Akhund noted that IEA has formed political, economic and administrative commissions, and it has repeatedly invited Afghan personalities and cadres to return to the country.

He said that Afghanistan is the shared home of all Afghans, adding they will build it together.

On education, Akhund said that religious scholars are now ruling the country and they recognize the value of knowledge more than others. He said that consultations and efforts are ongoing to do more in the area of education.