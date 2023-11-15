Latest News
SIGAR reports a large percentage of US aid is being diverted to the IEA
The US Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR) John Sopko said Tuesday the Islamic Emirate is diverting or otherwise benefitting from a considerable amount of U.S. assistance.
Testifying at a hearing before the Committee on Foreign Affairs US House of Representatives, Sopko shared how US funds have been provided to or diverted by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) since the collapse of the former government in August 2021.
He said: “SIGAR has found that Taliban (IEA) officials routinely pressure US partners to hire Taliban allies, insist that US partners contract with Taliban-affiliated companies, dictate which Afghans should receive US aid, demand payoffs from US partners before a project can begin, divert US food aid to Taliban soldiers, and tax recipients of aid once it is delivered.
“This interference in and diversion of US assistance is worrying and presents multiple risks,” Sopko said.
He stated however, “over the last 12 years, SIGAR documented extensive diversion of US assistance by the prior Karzai and Ghani regimes. Similarly, experts have noted that diversion and interference are common among other autocratic regimes the US government has sought to bypass to get aid directly to vulnerable populations. Nevertheless, the diversion of humanitarian assistance by the Taliban (IEA) is of particular concern given the humanitarian crisis the populace face as well as the Taliban’s terrorist ties.”
“Unlike with the prior Afghan governments, diverted funds now may fund terrorist activities in addition to enriching the pockets of corrupt officials,” he said.
Meanwhile in his opening speech to the House, at the same hearing, Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized the Biden administration for its policies on Afghanistan and said there had been no plans in place to support the Afghan people nor to secure enduring peace post withdrawal.
He called the IEA “terrorists” who “oppress” the Afghan people, adding that “they steal humanitarian aid from starving Afghans.”
He also criticized the IEA for the edicts against women and girls.
“What troubles me is that the Biden administration is pursuing a policy of engagement at all costs and has failed to hold the Taliban (IEA) to account for their crimes.
“The Biden administration meet with the Taliban (IEA) frequently, praise the Taliban often, and haphazardly send billions of tax-payers dollars to Afghanistan.
“Through these policies the Biden administration has all but recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.
He also claimed the IEA had equipped the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with weapons left behind by the US, and that the TTP is “increasingly conducting terrorist attacks while al-Qaeda remains”safely in Afghanistan under Taliban (IEA) protection.”
However, the Islamic Emirate rejected Sopko’s statements that the IEA is either benefiting or diverting US aid and said the claims were baseless.
“America and Western countries do not cooperate with and help the Islamic Emirate, and regarding the [special] inspector general of the United States of America for the reconstruction of Afghanistan that you mentioned, neither does it have any official office in Afghanistan, nor does it coordinate with the officials of the Islamic Emirate, so neither their statements nor their claims have any validity,” said Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s Deputy Spokesman.
The Islamic Emirate also rejected McCaul’s statements on the the IEA having close ties with terrorist groups including the TTP and al-Qaeda and said officials do not have any documents nor evidence to prove their statements, and that the claims were merely propaganda.
Latest News
Kabul police arrest over 2,000 suspected criminals in last six months
The Kabul Police Command says that in the last six months, more than 2,000 criminal cases have been registered, and more than 2,000 people have been arrested in connection with these cases.
Khalid Zadran, Kabul police spokesman, said at a press conference on Thursday that during this period, the fight against narcotics was still in force and that in 545 operations, more than 628 kilograms of heroin and more than 102 kilograms of Shisha and other narcotic substances were seized.
Other officials of the Kabul Police Headquarters also addressed the press conference and shared the achievements of the police in the last six months.
Zadran said: “In the past six months, the Kabul Crime Department has registered more than 2,000 criminal cases and arrested 2,136 people in connection with these cases.”
According to Zadran, these cases include murder, theft, arms smuggling, and the use of alcohol.
In addition, the Ministry of Interior announced the creation of a special unit for the security of Qosh Tepa Canal.
According to this ministry, the unit is responsible for protecting dams, national projects, educational institutions, banks and commercial centers in the country.
The Ministry of Interior added that this unit will fall under the National Public Protection Agency for the purpose of protecting the Qosh Tepa Canal.
Latest News
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan meet over trade and transit ties
A trilateral trade meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan was held in Islamabad on Tuesday and the participants emphasized the need to strengthen economic relations between the three countries.
The meeting was attended by Nuruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, Gohar Ejaz, Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, and Jamshid Khodjaev Abdukhakomovich, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan.
The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said that discussions centered around advancing the trans-Afghan railway project, trilateral transit and trade, challenges to regional connectivity and other matters.
The minutes of the meeting, which was signed between these countries, focused on strengthening trilateral economic relations and regional connectivity through trade development, more transit facilities, increasing joint investments, reducing costs, transportation facilities, digitalization of customs systems, strengthening and expanding the banking system, food security, issuing visas, and also solving transit problems and strengthening trilateral transit.
“This is a significant step towards strengthening of economic ties and regional connectivity. Bright prospects for trade, investment, and connectivity lie ahead for mutual benefit of three countries,” Gohar Ejaz, the Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, said on X.
Latest News
Afghan miner killed in northern Turkey to cover up illegal mine
An Afghan man who was injured while working at an illegal coal mine in northern Turkey was not taken to a hospital but was beaten to death to prevent the authorities from learning of the activities of the illegal mine, the Gazete Duvar news website reported.
The body of the Afghan miner, a father of four identified as Vezir Mohammad Nourtani, 50, was found in a forested area in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak on Nov. 11. His body had been burned when it was found. An autopsy revealed that the man actually died on Nov. 9 and that his body had been taken to the forested area.
Six people including the owners of the mine have been detained in connection with Nourtani’s death.
One of the suspects, Serkan Kayabaş, said during interrogation that when he saw Nourtani lying unconscious on the ground, he notified the mine’s owners, Enver Gideroğlu and Hakan Kornoş, while another miner tried to resuscitate Nourtani.
When Kornoş arrived at the mine, he refused to take the Afghan man to a hospital but put him in his car when the other miners insisted he get medical help.
Kayabaş said the owners of the mine threatened them not to tell anyone about the incident or else they would be killed.
According to Gazete Duvar, Nourtani was beaten to death and his body was taken to a forested area to be burned by the suspects, who reportedly admitted to killing the man in their testimony so that authorities would not know about the illegal mine.
Nourtani, who had begun to work in the mine a month ago, was buried in Zonguldak.
Kabul police arrest over 2,000 suspected criminals in last six months
Tahawol: Discussion on US aid diversion
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan
Flydubai resumes flights to Afghanistan after two years
SIGAR reports a large percentage of US aid is being diverted to the IEA
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
Afghanistan exports LPG storage tanks to Uzbekistan
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif seeks to wrestle back voters from foe Imran Khan
Tahawol: Discussion on US aid diversion
Saar: Trilateral meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan
Saar: Int’l community’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US’s foreign policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Afghan refugees expulsion from Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Australia ports operator suffers ‘cybersecurity incident’, suspends operations
-
World4 days ago
Israel faces pressure over Gaza deaths as fighting rages near hospitals
-
Latest News4 days ago
US, India urge IEA to respect human rights
-
Regional3 days ago
Arab and Muslim leaders demand immediate end to Gaza war
-
Latest News3 days ago
Peace in Afghanistan has become a nightmare for Pakistan: Asif Durrani
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan must stop mass detention, deportation of Afghan refugees: rights watchdog
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan traders in Russia deliver 40 tons of aid to Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
IOC will decide if Afghanistan play in the Olympics – ICC CEO Allardice