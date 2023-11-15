Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan meet over trade and transit ties

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2023)

An Afghan man who was injured while working at an illegal coal mine in northern Turkey was not taken to a hospital but was beaten to death to prevent the authorities from learning of the activities of the illegal mine, the Gazete Duvar news website reported.

The body of the Afghan miner, a father of four identified as Vezir Mohammad Nourtani, 50, was found in a forested area in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak on Nov. 11. His body had been burned when it was found. An autopsy revealed that the man actually died on Nov. 9 and that his body had been taken to the forested area.

Six people including the owners of the mine have been detained in connection with Nourtani’s death.

One of the suspects, Serkan Kayabaş, said during interrogation that when he saw Nourtani lying unconscious on the ground, he notified the mine’s owners, Enver Gideroğlu and Hakan Kornoş, while another miner tried to resuscitate Nourtani.

When Kornoş arrived at the mine, he refused to take the Afghan man to a hospital but put him in his car when the other miners insisted he get medical help.

Kayabaş said the owners of the mine threatened them not to tell anyone about the incident or else they would be killed.

According to Gazete Duvar, Nourtani was beaten to death and his body was taken to a forested area to be burned by the suspects, who reportedly admitted to killing the man in their testimony so that authorities would not know about the illegal mine.

Nourtani, who had begun to work in the mine a month ago, was buried in Zonguldak.