Latest News
Afghan miner killed in northern Turkey to cover up illegal mine
An Afghan man who was injured while working at an illegal coal mine in northern Turkey was not taken to a hospital but was beaten to death to prevent the authorities from learning of the activities of the illegal mine, the Gazete Duvar news website reported.
The body of the Afghan miner, a father of four identified as Vezir Mohammad Nourtani, 50, was found in a forested area in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak on Nov. 11. His body had been burned when it was found. An autopsy revealed that the man actually died on Nov. 9 and that his body had been taken to the forested area.
Six people including the owners of the mine have been detained in connection with Nourtani’s death.
One of the suspects, Serkan Kayabaş, said during interrogation that when he saw Nourtani lying unconscious on the ground, he notified the mine’s owners, Enver Gideroğlu and Hakan Kornoş, while another miner tried to resuscitate Nourtani.
When Kornoş arrived at the mine, he refused to take the Afghan man to a hospital but put him in his car when the other miners insisted he get medical help.
Kayabaş said the owners of the mine threatened them not to tell anyone about the incident or else they would be killed.
According to Gazete Duvar, Nourtani was beaten to death and his body was taken to a forested area to be burned by the suspects, who reportedly admitted to killing the man in their testimony so that authorities would not know about the illegal mine.
Nourtani, who had begun to work in the mine a month ago, was buried in Zonguldak.
Latest News
Turkmenistan’s new consul general for Herat meets with Muttaqi
Turkmenistan’s new consul general in Herat has submitted his letter of credentials to Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Batyr Yolov, submitted his credentials on Tuesday to Muttaqi in Kabul.
Foreign ministry of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that at the event, which was attended by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan Khawaja Awadov, Muttaqi welcomed the new consul general of Turkmenistan and wished him success in his new mission. Muttaqi described the 30-year relations of the Islamic Emirate with Turkmenistan as positive and assured the ambassador and consul general of Turkmenistan that all IEA institutions are ready to fully cooperate in bilateral projects.
Muttaqi expressed the readiness of Afghanistan with full enthusiasm in relation to the start of practical work of TAPI and TAP projects.
Also, the acting Foreign Minister thanked Turkmenistan for its assistance to the affected citizens due to the recent earthquakes in Herat.
The new consul general of Turkmenistan thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and promised to work closely with the local government of Herat province on related issues.
The Ambassador of Turkmenistan in turn called the relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan friendly and expressed hope that the leaders of the Islamic Emirate will visit Turkmenistan in the near future.
Awadov also said his country is working on many options regarding the TAPI and TAP projects, which will eventually be shared with the Afghan side.
Latest News
Pakistan will not expel Afghan refugees holding legal documents: Bugti
Pakistan Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti rejected reports of mistreatment of Afghan migrants by the country’s security forces, and said refugees with immigration cards will not be deported from Pakistan.
Bugti made these remarks in a session in the Pakistani Senate on Monday, November 13.
He stated that approximately 300,000 illegal Afghan migrants have voluntarily returned to their home country from Pakistan and that Islamabad has deported only 8,000 of them.
Political parties in Pakistan’s Senate have also asked the country’s government to stop the process of deporting Afghan migrants.
Earlier, Balochistan’s acting Minister of Information Jan Achakzai said in a news conference in Karachi that Islamabad will begin the process of returning “registered refugees” to their home countries once it completes the deportation of all illegal immigrants.
Meanwhile, officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan say that preparations have been made to deal with the problems of the migrants.
The decision made by Pakistan is unfair, but within Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate is making its final efforts to manage the crisis of migrants who return to the country, said Bilal Karimi, IEA’s deputy spokesman.
Despite calls from the United Nations and human rights groups urging Pakistan to reconsider its decision and halt the forced expulsion of migrants, the interim government of the country has not responded positively to these requests so far.
Latest News
Pakistan’s mass deportation of Afghans poses risks to regional stability: Crisis Group
Pakistan’s forced repatriation policy risks precipitating a humanitarian catastrophe, with major ramifications for the region and beyond, the International Crisis Group (ICG) warned.
The group said in a report that Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghans may also pose serious security risks for both itself and Afghanistan.
“Should the Taliban (IEA) be unable to manage an influx of returnees desperate for work to sustain their families, as is likely, some might be enticed into criminality or armed opposition to the Taliban’s (IEA) rule,” ICG said.
“Perversely, one of the winners in the ensuing chaos might be the TTP itself, which might find among the returnees’ cohort individuals who are familiar with Pakistan and could be persuaded to attack the state that upended their lives,” it added.
The report also warned that migration from Afghanistan could grow exponentially, raising concerns in Europe and along the migrant trail in countries such as Iran and Turkey.
The group called for Pakistan and Afghanistan to reach an agreement for gradual repatriations, in a manner that does not breach legal and humanitarian rules, norms and principles.
Islamabad has begun round-up operations across the country after the deadline for voluntary departure expired on Nov. 1.
IEA considers expulsion of refugees as a pressure tool of Pakistan, but rejects claims it poses risks to regional stability.
The International Crisis Group is a global non-profit, non-governmental organization founded in 1995. It is a think tank, used by policymakers and academics, conducting research and analysis on global crises.
