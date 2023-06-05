Latest News
Sixty Afghan girls hospitalized in school poisoning incident
Around 60 Afghan girls were hospitalized after being poisoned at their school in northern Afghanistan, police said on Monday.
“Some unknown people entered a girls’ … school in Sancharak District .. and poisoned the classes, when the girls come to classes they got poisoned,” said Den Mohammad Nazari, Sar-e-Pul’s police spokesperson, without elaborating on which substance was used or who was thought to be behind the incident.
Nazari said the girls had been taken to hospital but were in “good condition.” No one had been arrested.
Latest News
IEA invites Australian war crimes investigators into Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has invited Australian officials to travel to Afghanistan and investigate allegations of war crimes committed by Australian troops.
Speaking to Australian broadcaster SBS, IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the IEA will ensure safe passage for officials to speak with the alleged victims.
“All the killings will be investigated and what they consider a crime. After the agreement and our departments get involved, we will 100 percent confidently arrange security. There is no issue there,” Mujahid said.
IEA has been following the fallout from the defamation case brought by former Australian soldier Ben Roberts-Smith against three newspapers – the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and Canberra Times.
The federal court ruled in favor of the newspapers and said their stories that the soldier murdered unarmed Afghan civilians were true.
Mujahid said IEA officials have been following the case.
“We have observed this case. But the perception in Afghanistan is it is a symbolic act. Because Australian forces were here for 20 years to support the American war that killed and tortured many more people,” Mujahid said.
Separately, an independent body, the Office of the Special Investigator, has been investigating 40 allegations of war crimes allegedly committed by Australian forces.
Chris Moraitis, the director-general of the agency, said in February that investigators had not interviewed witnesses inside Afghanistan due to a lack of access.
Latest News
IEA signs deals worth 365m AFN for cell phone services in remote areas
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and private telecommunication companies on Sunday signed contracts worth 365 million afghanis to provide telecommunication services in remote areas.
The contract was signed in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Economic Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mawolvi Najibullah Haqqani.
Speaking at the meeting Baradar said the Islamic Emirate considers the service necessary for the nation and tries its best to provide reliable and high quality telecommunications services to the people.
“Islamic Emirate has provided a good basis for investment in Afghanistan and appreciates the efforts of all those national businessmen and investors who invest for the economic growth of the country,” Baradar said.
The contracts signed were with Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) and MTN.
The two companies will establish 33 new sites in Kandahar, Nuristan, Badakhshan, Uruzgan, Zabul, Kunar, Nangarhar and Kabul provinces. These will be in remote areas where people do not have access to telecommunication services.
Latest News
India says Afghan embassy issue an ‘internal matter’
After reports of corruption and the move by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take control of Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi, the Indian government has said the issue is an internal matter which does not involve them.
Representatives of Afghan refugees living in India have accused officials at the Afghanistan embassy in Delhi, including the ambassador, of corruption. The embassy denies the allegations.
Indian media have also reported that the embassy resisted IEA’s move to formally take control of the embassy.
Arindam Bagchi, India’s foreign ministry spokesman, said in a press conference that the issue is an internal matter of the embassy.
“From our perspective, this is an internal matter of the Afghan Embassy, and we hope that they would resolve it internally,” Bagchi said.
Russia says it thwarted attack in Donetsk
Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume
Sixty Afghan girls hospitalized in school poisoning incident
IEA invites Australian war crimes investigators into Afghanistan
Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan to level ODI series
Britain’s King Charles III crowned in coronation ceremony
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court
Arab League reinstates Syria after 12-year suspension
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Imran Khan appears in court as Pakistan braces for violence
Tahawol: IEA hold political commission meeting
Saar: Problems among employees of Afghan embassy in India discussed
Tahawol: Holding EU-Central Asia summit discussed
Saar: TTP launching attacks using Afghan soil discussed
Tahawol: IEA FM’s visit with UN’s special envoy discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Drones attack Russian oil refineries near major oil port Novorossiisk
-
Latest News3 days ago
30 Afghan students off to Kazakhstan to continue their studies
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
-
Health3 days ago
Fourth poliovirus case reported in Nangarhar
-
Business4 days ago
Agriculture minister says sector will only grow if its mechanized
-
Kandahar5 days ago
Unofficial border gate opens to ease congestion at Spin Boldak crossing
-
Latest News5 days ago
27% of Afghans regularly use tobacco: health ministry
-
Regional2 days ago
Indian train crash death toll jumps to 233, another 900 injured