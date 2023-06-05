Latest News
Helmand farmers concerned about lack of water
A number of farmers around Kajaki Dam in Helmand province say their agricultural land and gardens are drying up due to the lack of water.
The farmers have called on the government to manage the Helmand River water so that water reaches their fields.
“We are facing a water shortage. We are in dire need of water and we use a water pump. While the water is not enough for us, how can we give water to Iran?” asked Abdul Jabbar, a farmer in Helmand.
“We can give water to Iran only if our water increases or if our dam stores enough water to meet our needs,” Shah Wali, another farmer in Helmand, said.
This comes after Iran’s warnings last month about the lack of water from the Helmand River feeding into Iran. They accused the Islamic Emirate of blocking the water flow and of violating a 1973 water treaty.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said it is committed to the treaty but that there is not enough water to supply Iran.
“According to the 1973 treaty, we have given the Islamic Republic of Iran its share of water from the Helmand River, and we are committed to the treaty in the future. The regular meetings of the commissaries of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran are held as usual. These issues will be discussed in a friendly atmosphere and the normal and abnormal water year will be determined,” Matiullah Abid, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy and Water, said.
The complaints of farmers in Helmand province about the lack of water suggest that climate change has had a negative impact on Afghanistan, therefore experts say that it is the responsibility of governments to address people’s concerns by formulating long-term plans.
NRC resumes operations in parts of Afghanistan with male and female staff
Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) announced on Sunday that the council has resumed humanitarian operations with “equal participation” of male and female staff in different regions of Afghanistan.
“I am glad to confirm that we have been able to resume most of our humanitarian operations in Kandahar as well as a number of other regions in Afghanistan,” Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, tweeted.
Egeland further stated that: “All our work is for women & men, girls & boys alike, & with equal participation of our female & male humanitarian colleagues.”
The IEA has not yet commented on the NRC’s announcement.
This comes after Egeland said last month that key Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials told him in meetings that they are close to finalizing guidelines that will allow Afghan women to resume work at nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).
But they were unable to give a timeline or details when pressed, he said.
The IEA last December barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they were not wearing the hijab correctly and were not observing gender segregation rules.
In April, they extended the ban to UN offices and agencies in Afghanistan. There are exemptions in some sectors like health care and education.
In January, the IEA said they were working on guidelines for women to return to work at NGOs. They previously said they were working on guidelines so that girls and young women could return to education but these have yet to materialize.
During his visit to the country in May, Egeland hoped to persuade the IEA to reverse the ban on the organization’s female staff.
Egeland met the Kandahar deputy governor, Mawlawi Hayatullah Mubarak, who he described as having “direct contact with and links” to the IEA’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who ordered the education and NGO bans. He also met the head of Kandahar’s Economy Directorate, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Baryali.
“The authorities in Kandahar have a special position since the emir (Akhundzada) sits in Kandahar,” he said at the time.
“Whatever agreement we can get in Kandahar can have a national impact. These guidelines are close to being finalized and should soon be put into effect that is what was conveyed.”
Egeland said he pressed the officials for a timeline and clarity on the word “soon” but they didn’t elaborate.
He was told the IEA couldn’t guarantee anything as everything needed to be put to the supreme leadership. They also told him they had been working on the NGO matter for months and that most issues have been resolved.
The guidelines are likely to cover dress codes, gender segregation in the workplace, and a chaperone for travel.
The Norwegian Refugee Council stood to lose 40% of its funding for Afghanistan because of the bans on female employment and education, he said.
He said the potential loss meant a 40% drop in the number of people reached.
The agency has also laid off 220 of its 1,500 workforce and closed five offices. But it retains male and female Afghan staff who have been unable to work because of the bans. The agency is not deploying male-only teams.
“I believe their promises,” he said last month of the IEA. “But I can only accept the facts.”
The IEA has repeatedly told senior humanitarian officials visiting Afghanistan since December that the NGO restrictions are temporary suspensions, not a ban.
Sixty Afghan girls hospitalized in school poisoning incident
Around 60 Afghan girls were hospitalized after being poisoned at their school in northern Afghanistan, police said on Monday.
“Some unknown people entered a girls’ … school in Sancharak District .. and poisoned the classes, when the girls come to classes they got poisoned,” said Den Mohammad Nazari, Sar-e-Pul’s police spokesperson, without elaborating on which substance was used or who was thought to be behind the incident.
Nazari said the girls had been taken to hospital but were in “good condition.” No one had been arrested.
IEA invites Australian war crimes investigators into Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has invited Australian officials to travel to Afghanistan and investigate allegations of war crimes committed by Australian troops.
Speaking to Australian broadcaster SBS, IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the IEA will ensure safe passage for officials to speak with the alleged victims.
“All the killings will be investigated and what they consider a crime. After the agreement and our departments get involved, we will 100 percent confidently arrange security. There is no issue there,” Mujahid said.
IEA has been following the fallout from the defamation case brought by former Australian soldier Ben Roberts-Smith against three newspapers – the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and Canberra Times.
The federal court ruled in favor of the newspapers and said their stories that the soldier murdered unarmed Afghan civilians were true.
Mujahid said IEA officials have been following the case.
“We have observed this case. But the perception in Afghanistan is it is a symbolic act. Because Australian forces were here for 20 years to support the American war that killed and tortured many more people,” Mujahid said.
Separately, an independent body, the Office of the Special Investigator, has been investigating 40 allegations of war crimes allegedly committed by Australian forces.
Chris Moraitis, the director-general of the agency, said in February that investigators had not interviewed witnesses inside Afghanistan due to a lack of access.
