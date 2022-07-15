Health
Sore throat now the most common COVID symptom
A sore throat is now considered the most common COVID symptom, according to a new study in the UK.
The study of 17,500 people who said they tested positive for coronavirus this week cited the symptom as the most prevalent.
According to British media reports, this was followed closely by headaches, blocked noses and coughs.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical symptoms of coronavirus were considered by the NHS to be a high temperature, loss of smell or taste, but these appear to now be less common.
Instead, tiredness, sore throats and sneezing seem to be more prominent, the BBC reported.
According to the data from the Zoe App study, the top 20 Covid symptoms are:
Sore throat – reported by 58 per cent
Headache – 49 per cent
Blocked nose – 40 per cent
Cough no phlegm – 40 per cent
Runny nose – 40 per cent
Cough with phlegm – 37 per cent
Hoarse voice – 35 per cent
Sneezing – 32 per cent
Fatigue – 27 per cent
Muscle pains/aches – 25 per cent
Dizzy light-headed – 18 per cent
Swollen neck glands – 15 per cent
Eye soreness – 14 per cent
Altered smell – 13 per cent
Chest pain tightness – 13 per cent
Fever – 13 per cent
Chills or shivers – 12 per cent
Shortness of breath – 11 per cent
Health
20 people die of cholera in Helmand province
Health officials in Helmand province said Sunday that 20 people died in the past 24 hours of cholera and a further 120 have been infected.
Citing Helmand health officials, Bakhtar News Agency reported the cholera outbreak was reported in Baghran district.
Mobile health teams have been sent from the provincial capital to the district to treat the patients, Bakhtar reported.
Health
Monkeypox cases rise by 77% in latest WHO weekly count
The World Health Organization on Thursday reported a 77 percent weekly increase in the number of lab-confirmed monkeypox cases, to more than 6,000 worldwide, and two more deaths in parts of Africa.
Most of the cases were reported in Europe and Africa, the WHO said.
WHO said it counted 6,027 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox from 59 countries as of Monday, an increase of 2,614 cases since its last count for the week that ended June 27. It said three people have now died in connection with the outbreak, all of them in Africa.
The agency said nine additional countries had reported cases, while 10 countries had not reported any new cases for more than three weeks, which is the maximum incubation period.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday he remained “concerned by the scale and spread of the virus,” noting that over 80 percent of the cases turned up in Europe. He said he would convene the next meeting of a WHO expert panel that is monitoring the outbreak for no later than the week of July 18.
Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
Cases began emerging in Europe and the United States in May. Many of the individuals who contracted the virus had traveled internationally.
Health
Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus
Two people in Ghana who later died tested positive for Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
Tests conducted in Ghana came back positive, but those results must be confirmed by a laboratory in Senegal for the cases to be considered confirmed, the WHO said in a statement, Reuters reported.
The two patients in the southern Ashanti region both had symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting, before dying in hospital, the statement said.
If the cases are confirmed, this would be only the second outbreak of Marburg in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus was detected last year in Guinea, with no further cases identified.
“Preparations for a possible outbreak response are being set up swiftly as further investigations are underway,” the WHO said.
There have been a dozen major Marburg outbreaks since 1967, mostly in southern and eastern Africa. Fatality rates have varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks depending on the virus strain and case management, according to the WHO.
