Sore throat now the most common COVID symptom

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2022)

A sore throat is now considered the most common COVID symptom, according to a new study in the UK.

The study of 17,500 people who said they tested positive for coronavirus this week cited the symptom as the most prevalent.

According to British media reports, this was followed closely by headaches, blocked noses and coughs.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical symptoms of coronavirus were considered by the NHS to be a high temperature, loss of smell or taste, but these appear to now be less common.

Instead, tiredness, sore throats and sneezing seem to be more prominent, the BBC reported.

According to the data from the Zoe App study, the top 20 Covid symptoms are:

Sore throat – reported by 58 per cent

Headache – 49 per cent

Blocked nose – 40 per cent

Cough no phlegm – 40 per cent

Runny nose – 40 per cent

Cough with phlegm – 37 per cent

Hoarse voice – 35 per cent

Sneezing – 32 per cent

Fatigue – 27 per cent

Muscle pains/aches – 25 per cent

Dizzy light-headed – 18 per cent

Swollen neck glands – 15 per cent

Eye soreness – 14 per cent

Altered smell – 13 per cent

Chest pain tightness – 13 per cent

Fever – 13 per cent

Chills or shivers – 12 per cent

Shortness of breath – 11 per cent