Uzbekistan tightens border health controls over cholera outbreak in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan has tightened its health controls at border crossing with Afghanistan amid a cholera outbreak in Helmand and Zabul provinces.
According to Uzbek media reports, Uzbekistan’s Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health has set up 54 sanitary and quarantine points at border crossings around the country.
These health check points have thermal imagers and non-contact thermometers for medical and sanitary examination of those arriving in Uzbekistan.
Kun.uz reported that patients in the country with acute diarrhea were tested for cholera and that water samples are being taken from open reservoirs to identify cholera pathogens.
A reserve of medical places has been created to receive patients and a supply of necessary medicines has been formed.
This comes after health officials reported last week that at least 20 people had died from the bacterial disease and 180 were being treated at the Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar province alone.
Ministry of Public Health officials said that the cholera outbreak has been reported in Baghran and Shah Wali Kot districts and has been attributed to the lack of clean water and eating contaminated food.
Sore throat now the most common COVID symptom
A sore throat is now considered the most common COVID symptom, according to a new study in the UK.
The study of 17,500 people who said they tested positive for coronavirus this week cited the symptom as the most prevalent.
According to British media reports, this was followed closely by headaches, blocked noses and coughs.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical symptoms of coronavirus were considered by the NHS to be a high temperature, loss of smell or taste, but these appear to now be less common.
Instead, tiredness, sore throats and sneezing seem to be more prominent, the BBC reported.
According to the data from the Zoe App study, the top 20 Covid symptoms are:
Sore throat – reported by 58 per cent
Headache – 49 per cent
Blocked nose – 40 per cent
Cough no phlegm – 40 per cent
Runny nose – 40 per cent
Cough with phlegm – 37 per cent
Hoarse voice – 35 per cent
Sneezing – 32 per cent
Fatigue – 27 per cent
Muscle pains/aches – 25 per cent
Dizzy light-headed – 18 per cent
Swollen neck glands – 15 per cent
Eye soreness – 14 per cent
Altered smell – 13 per cent
Chest pain tightness – 13 per cent
Fever – 13 per cent
Chills or shivers – 12 per cent
Shortness of breath – 11 per cent
20 people die of cholera in Helmand province
Health officials in Helmand province said Sunday that 20 people died in the past 24 hours of cholera and a further 120 have been infected.
Citing Helmand health officials, Bakhtar News Agency reported the cholera outbreak was reported in Baghran district.
Mobile health teams have been sent from the provincial capital to the district to treat the patients, Bakhtar reported.
Monkeypox cases rise by 77% in latest WHO weekly count
The World Health Organization on Thursday reported a 77 percent weekly increase in the number of lab-confirmed monkeypox cases, to more than 6,000 worldwide, and two more deaths in parts of Africa.
Most of the cases were reported in Europe and Africa, the WHO said.
WHO said it counted 6,027 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox from 59 countries as of Monday, an increase of 2,614 cases since its last count for the week that ended June 27. It said three people have now died in connection with the outbreak, all of them in Africa.
The agency said nine additional countries had reported cases, while 10 countries had not reported any new cases for more than three weeks, which is the maximum incubation period.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday he remained “concerned by the scale and spread of the virus,” noting that over 80 percent of the cases turned up in Europe. He said he would convene the next meeting of a WHO expert panel that is monitoring the outbreak for no later than the week of July 18.
Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
Cases began emerging in Europe and the United States in May. Many of the individuals who contracted the virus had traveled internationally.
