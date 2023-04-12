Science & Technology
South Korea fines Google $32 mln for blocking games on competing platform
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google 42.1 billion won ($31.88 million) for blocking the release of mobile video games on a competitor’s platform, Reuters reported.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Tuesday that Google bolstered its market dominance, and hurt local app market One Store’s revenue and value as a platform, by requiring video game makers to exclusively release their titles on Google Play in exchange for providing in-app exposure between June 2016 and April 2018.
Google said it will review the final decision by the KFTC to evaluate the next course of action, read the report.
“Google makes substantial investments in the success of developers, and we respectfully disagree with the KFTC’s conclusions”, a spokesperson said.
The KFTC said the move against the U.S. technology giant is part of efforts by the government to ensure fair markets.
Game makers affected by Google’s action include Netmarble (251270.KS), Nexon (225570.KQ) and NCSOFT (036570.KS), as well as other smaller companies, the antitrust regulator added.
In 2021, Google was fined more than 200 billion won by the KFTC for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
S Korea to conduct 1st launch of commercial-grade satellite
South Korea plans to conduct its first launch of a commercial-grade satellite aboard a domestically built rocket next month as part of its space development program, officials said Tuesday, AP reported.
South Korea’s officials say its homegrown Nuri space launch vehicle has no military purposes. But some experts say the development of such rockets would eventually help the country acquire technologies needed to build bigger missiles and launch reconnaissance satellites amid animosities with rival North Korea.
In June last year, South Korea launched its first satellite using the Nuri rocket. That launch involved what South Korean officials called a “performance verification” satellite mainly designed to examine the capacity of the rocket while next month’s event is meant to put a commercial-grade satellite into orbit for the first time.
The Science Ministry said the rocket will blast off from the country’s space launch center on a southern island on May 24. A ministry statement said it had set a backup launch date from May 25-31, in case of possible schedule changes due to weather.
The rocket will carry one main satellite called “Next Generation Small Satellite 2” and seven other smaller cub-shaped satellites. The main satellite is tasked with verifying imaging radar technology and observing cosmic radiation in near-Earth orbit, the statement said.
Authorities have completed the assembly of the rocket’s first and second stages and are conducting final environmental tests of the eight satellites that are to be placed on the rocket’s third stage.
Last year’s launch was the Nuri rocket’s second liftoff. In 2021, the rocket’s dummy payload reached the desired altitude but failed to enter orbit. After next month’s launch, South Korea plans three more Nuri rocket launches, officials said.
“The third launch of Nuri is of great significance as it is the first attempt to launch a commercial-grade satellite and the first time a private company will jointly manufacture the homegrown Nuri rocket,” Oh Tae-seok, the first vice science minister, was quoted as saying in the ministry statement.
South Korea, the world’s 10th largest economy, is a major producer of semiconductors, automobiles and smartphones. But its space development program lags behind that of its neighbors China, India and Japan. Since the early 1990s, South Korea has sent a series of satellites into space, but all of them involved foreign rocket technology or launch sites.
North Korea placed Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016, but there is no proof that either satellite has been functioning. North Korea was slapped with international sanctions because of the two launches because the U.N. views them as disguised tests of the North’s banned long-range missile technology.
Science & Technology
1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut
NASA on Monday named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon late next year, including the first woman and the first African American assigned to a lunar mission, AP reported.
The first moon crew in 50 years — three Americans and one Canadian — was introduced during a ceremony in Houston, home to the nation’s astronauts as well as Mission Control.
“This is humanity’s crew,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
The four astronauts will be the first to fly NASA’s Orion capsule, launching atop a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than late 2024. They will not land or even go into lunar orbit, but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth, a prelude to a lunar landing by two others a year later.
The mission’s commander, Reid Wiseman, will be joined by Victor Glover, an African American naval aviator; Christina Koch, who holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman; and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen, a former fighter pilot and the crew’s lone space rookie. Wiseman, Glover and Koch have all lived on the International Space Station. All four are in their 40s.
“This is a big day. We have a lot to celebrate and it’s so much more than the four names that have been announced,” Glover said.
This is the first moon crew to include someone from outside the U.S. — and the first crew in NASA’s new moon program named Artemis after the twin sister of mythology’s Apollo. Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew to the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal.
“Am I excited? Absolutely,” Koch said to cheers from the crowd of schoolchildren, politicians and others. “But my real question is: ‘Are you excited?’ ” she said to more cheers.
The Canadian Space Agency snagged a seat because of its contributions of big robotic arms on NASA’s space shuttles and the space station. One is also planned for the moon project.
Hansen said he’s grateful that Canada is included in the flight.
“We are going to the moon together. Let’s go!” he said.
During Apollo, NASA sent 24 astronauts to the moon from 1968 through 1972. Twelve of them landed. All were military-trained male test pilots except for Apollo 17′s Harrison Schmitt, a geologist who closed out that moon landing era alongside the late Gene Cernan.
Provided this next 10-day moonshot goes well, NASA aims to land two astronauts on the moon by 2025 or so.
Science & Technology
Blue ticks disappear as Musk attacks NY Times
The New York Times has lost its blue tick on Twitter after it said it would not pay to remain verified.
This comes as Twitter starts removing verification badges from accounts which already had a blue tick, after announcing they would be part of a paid subscription from 1 April.
The New York Times, along with several other organizations and celebrities, said they would not pay for the tick.
It prompted Elon Musk to launch a volley of insults at the newspaper, BBC reported.
“The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting”, Musk, who owns Twitter, wrote on the platform.
“Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s unreadable,” he added.
There has been no official comment from Twitter and the New York Times has not responded to Musk’s comments.
Under Twitter’s new rules, blue ticks which once showed official, verified accounts, will start to be removed from accounts which do not pay for it.
Organizations seeking verification badges instead have to pay a monthly fee of $1,000 (£810) to receive a gold verification tick, while individual accounts must pay $8 (£6.40) a month for a blue one.
As well as not paying the subscription fee, the New York Times said it would also not pay for the verification of its journalists’ Twitter accounts, apart from in “rare instances where this status would be essential for reporting purposes”, a spokesperson said.
Following the announcement, the newspaper, which has almost 55 million Twitter followers, lost its verification badge.
But it is unclear whether all organizations must sign up to the subscription service in order to remain verified.
Ten thousand of the most-followed organizations on Twitter will be exempt from the rules, the New York Times reports, citing an internal Twitter document.
Since December, Twitter has introduced three different coloured verification badges. Gold ticks are used for business organizations, grey ticks are for government-affiliated accounts or multilateral organizations, and blue ticks are used for individual accounts which subscribe to Twitter Blue.
Many news organizations including CNN, the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post – companies which also said they will not pay for Twitter verification – now have gold ticks.
Other New York Times accounts, such as New York Times Arts and New York Times Travel, also have gold ticks.
The removal of the blue ticks seems to be happening gradually. This could be because it is largely a manual process, according to The Washington Post, citing former employees of the company.
South Korea fines Google $32 mln for blocking games on competing platform
Tahawol: China’s policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Kazakhstan sends large shipment of aid via railway to Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation delivers another round of Ramazan aid in Kabul
S Korea to conduct 1st launch of commercial-grade satellite
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
Tahawol: China’s policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over aid cut-off in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNAMA’s performance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan, Iran economic ties boosted: officials
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of food aid to the needy in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
OIC urges IEA to revisit ban on Afghan women working with UN
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden Afghanistan report mostly blames Trump for chaotic US withdrawal
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens of state vehicles collected from irresponsible people in western provinces
-
World4 days ago
U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan: Central bank delivers report for last fiscal year
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants