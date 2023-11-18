Science & Technology
SpaceX is preparing its mega rocket for a second test flight
SpaceX aimed for a second test flight of its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, counting down to a morning liftoff from South Texas.
The first test flight in April ended in an explosion shortly after liftoff. The goal is to send the rocketship around the world before ditching it in the ocean near Hawaii, AP reported.
SpaceX spent the past several months making improvements to both the rocket and launch pad, located at the southern tip of Texas near the Mexico border. The Federal Aviation Administration gave the all-clear to fly earlier this week.
The nearly 121-meter Starship is the world’s biggest and most powerful rocket. SpaceX’s Elon Musk intends to use a fleet of them to get people to the moon and Mars.
If all goes well, the booster will drop into the Gulf of Mexico and the bullet-shaped spacecraft will continue out over the Atlantic and Pacific, before falling into the ocean near Hawaii. SpaceX is targeting an altitude of 240 kilometers.
Science & Technology
SpaceX will try again to launch mega rocket into orbit after first attempt ended in an explosion
SpaceX is aiming for another test flight of its mega rocket on Friday after getting final approval from federal regulators.
The first launch of Starship ended in an explosion minutes after lifting off from South Texas in April, AP reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued its license Wednesday, noting that SpaceX has met safety, environmental and other requirements to launch again. Elon Musk’s rocket company said it was targeting Friday morning.
After the self-destruct system blew up the rocket over the Gulf of yMexico, SpaceX made dozens of improvements to the nearly 121-meter rocket and to the launch pad, which ended up with a large crater beneath it.
SpaceX has a $3 billion NASA contract to land astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2025, using the spacecraft.
A month ago, the FAA completed its safety review of the upcoming Starship launch. It needed more time to wrap up its environmental review. No one was injured in the first attempt, but the pad was heavily damaged as the rocket’s 33 main engines ignited at liftoff.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service later reported that concrete chunks, steel sheets and other objects were hurled hundreds of meters from the pad. It also said a plume of pulverized concrete sent material up to 10 kilometers away.
Wildlife and environmental groups sued the FAA over what they considered to be the FAA’s failure to fully consider the environmental impacts of the Starship program near Boca Chica Beach.
Plans call for the test flight to last one and a half hours and fall short of a full orbit of Earth. The spacecraft would go eastward, passing over the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans before ditching near Hawaii. Nothing of value will be on board.
Science & Technology
Joby shows off electric air taxis in New York, targeting 2025 launch date
Electric air taxis could be transporting passengers from JFK Airport to downtown Manhattan by 2025 – on quiet, emissions-free journeys that take around seven minutes.
Manufacturer Joby Aviation (JOBY.N) carried out an exhibition flight at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York on Sunday, the city’s first-ever electric air taxi flight and the first time Joby has flown in an urban setting, Reuters reported.
The craft can recharge in about five minutes, while passengers are unloading and boarding, said CEO JoeBen Bevirt. The idea is that travelers will book their trip, similar to a rideshare app.
The company aims to begin commercial passenger service in 2025 and is in the third of five stages of certification with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The cost of booking a trip has yet to be confirmed but the company has previously said it will likely be comparable to a rideshare in a car.
Science & Technology
Australia says ports operator cyber incident ‘serious’
The Australian government on Sunday described as “serious and ongoing” a cybersecurity incident that forced ports operator DP World Australia to suspend operations at ports in several states since Friday, Reuters reported.
DP World Australia, which manages nearly half of the goods that flow in and out of the country, said it was looking into possible data breaches as well as testing systems “crucial for the resumption of normal operations and regular freight movement”.
The breach halted operations at the containers terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Western Australia’s Fremantle since Friday.
“The cyber incident at DP World is serious and ongoing,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
A DP World spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on when normal operations would resume. The company, part of Dubai’s state-owned DP World, is one of a handful of stevedore industry players in the country.
The Australian Federal Police said they were investigating the incident, but declined to elaborate.
Late on Saturday, the National Cyber Security Coordinator Darren Goldie, appointed this year in response to several major data breaches, said the “interruption” was “likely to continue for a number of days and will impact the movement of goods into and out of the country”.
