Special report on the fight against land-grabbing

On May 2015, at least 14 people have been killed in the attack over Kabul Park Palace Hotel which was packed with foreigners awaiting a concert.

As well as Afghan civilians, the dead include one Briton with dual Afghan nationality, four Indians, two Pakistanis, and one citizen from each of the US, Italy and Kazakhstan.

The mastermind of the attack was arrested by Afghanistan’s intelligence agency.

The attack Taliban claimed responsibility for was performed by the Haqqani Network.