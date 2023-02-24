Special Report
Special report on the fight against land-grabbing
Featured
PAI METRA FULL DOCUMENTARY
Featured
BAMIKA FULL DOCUMENTARY
Special Report
How Haqqani Network attacked Kabul Park Palace Hotel on May 2015
On May 2015, at least 14 people have been killed in the attack over Kabul Park Palace Hotel which was packed with foreigners awaiting a concert.
As well as Afghan civilians, the dead include one Briton with dual Afghan nationality, four Indians, two Pakistanis, and one citizen from each of the US, Italy and Kazakhstan.
The mastermind of the attack was arrested by Afghanistan’s intelligence agency.
The attack Taliban claimed responsibility for was performed by the Haqqani Network.
Exclusive interview with Qalandar Ebad, public health minister
Special report on the fight against land-grabbing
Torkham crossing reopens conditionally after negotiations
More than 200 clinics to be built across Afghanistan: Health minister
Afghanistan airspace is occupied: defense minister
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
New labor minister promises to provide job opportunities to curb migration
Malawi cholera outbreak death toll rises above 1,000
Exclusive interview with Qalandar Ebad, public health minister
Special report on the fight against land-grabbing
Tahawol: IEA sets up investment consortium with regional firms discussed
Saar: Pakistan delegation visits Kabul discussed
Saar: Russia-West confrontation over Ukraine discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
China to become Afghan’s second-largest trade partner in 2023
-
Latest News5 days ago
Torkham crossing closed for trade transit and passengers
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan take T20I against UAE 2-1
-
Business4 days ago
Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal
-
Regional5 days ago
United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran and China envoys discuss ways to enhance stability in Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman joins Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: FC Asre Jadeed 13-3 Jawanan Khurasan; Shams FC 2-2 Zaitoon FC draw