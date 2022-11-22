Latest News
Students call on IEA to reopen girls’ schools
With only 15 days left of this year’s academic year, emotional teenage girls spoke out about not having been able to attend school in the past year.
Female students say they are struggling with a range of problems, especially mental problems, after having been deprived of an education.
This comes as the annual end of year examinations got under on Tuesday, November 22, meaning there are only 15 days of school left until the winter break.
For the past year, schools have been closed to girls above Grade 6.
“Today is the beginning of the male students’ exams, but the girls could not participate because the schools were closed; our demand from the Islamic Emirate is to reopen schools for girls,” said Hafiza Mohammadi, a female student.
“Today, the door of knowledge is closed to us, which has caused depression and even mental disorders for girls,” said another student.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, says that the issue of girls’ schools is related to the Ministry of Education.
“Your question is related to the Ministry of Education, which will answer,” he responded when asked out when girls’ schools would reopen.
However, the Ministry of Education has not yet commented on the matter.
The international community has until now not recognized the new government, stating one of the conditions is that girls’ schools need to reopen.
IEA in talks with Pakistan over Paktia border clashes
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Tuesday that a joint committee from Afghanistan and Pakistan met earlier in the day in a bid to resolve the recent border conflict in Paktia province.
Speaking at an event in Kabul, Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said the Islamic Emirate is opposed to cross-border skirmishes with neighboring countries.
“We are committed not to clash with any of our neighboring countries, but to protect our border lines and border areas,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid added that: “On both sides, Afghanistan and Pakistan – a joint working committee is working and continues their meetings to prevent such issues in the future.”
Earlier in the day, reports indicated that while the two sides held talks, no agreements had yet been reached.
According to sources, the two sides sent negotiating delegations to Dand-e-Patan District in Paktia province. The governor of Pakistan and other officials reportedly attended the discussions with their Pakistani counterparts.
Some media outlets meanwhile stated that the deputy minister of defense, Mohammad Fazel Mazloum, also traveled to Dand-e-Patan to assess the situation. There has been no confirmation on whether he also attended the talks.
According to reports, clashes broke out three days ago involving residents of Kurram Agency, in Pakistan over the erection of a border fence by Pakistan. IEA forces and Pakistani forces then reportedly got involved, which resulted in the use of light and heavy weapons.
Residents of Kurram Agency, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, claimed that they were losing hundreds of hectares of land to Afghanistan.
Since the start of clashes, the Kharlasi gate in Dand-e-Patan, which is a key trade route between southeast Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been closed.
This comes after another border skirmish in Kandahar, led to the closure of the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing for just over a week. The crossing was reopened on Monday.
Afghanistan, Iran delegations meet to strengthen border cooperation
A meeting was held in Herat on Tuesday between Afghan officials and Iranian authorities on a number of trade and cross-border issues.
Hamidullah Motawakel, the Herat governor’s spokesperson, says this was the first such meeting and that both sides are trying to resolve the respective problems.
He said the delegations were split in two, and each group looked at problems spanning five sectors – railway, agriculture, border facilities, customs and the establishment of a common economic zone.
The delegations of both sides included officials from various government departments of Herat, officials of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, Trade and Investment, as well as the deputy governor of Khorasan, Iran, and Iranian businessmen and investors.
This is in addition to the four meetings already held between the joint economic delegation of Herat and Iran under the previous government. However, all issues and agreements were only theoretical and had not been implemented practically.
Swiss-based trust fund for frozen Afghan assets meets in Geneva
The board of a Swiss-based trust fund managing some $3.5 billion in frozen assets seized after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan(IEA) took power last year is meeting in Geneva for the first time on Monday, a Swiss government spokesperson confirmed.
The frozen central bank reserves were recently transferred from Washington into the ‘Fund for the Afghan People’ where US officials say it will be shielded from the IEA. The latter has condemned the transfer, calling it a violation of international norms.
The agenda of the meeting is not yet public.
The fund’s statutes says its purpose is to “receive, protect, preserve and disburse assets for the benefit of the Afghan people”. But how and when the four-member board will disburse the money remains to be decided, Reuters reported.
After decades of war and drought, half of Afghanistan’s population, or 24 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance according to the United Nations.
However, a full-scale transfer back to Afghanistan’s central bank, known as DAB, is seen as all but impossible with a top official who is under both US and UN sanctions.
The Swiss fund’s statutes indicate that disbursements will be for macroeconomic purposes, such as foreign exchange rate and price stabilization.
The $3.5 billion forms part of an original $7 billion being held in the United States following the IEA takeover in August 2021. The other half is being contested in lawsuits against the IEA stemming from the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
Trustees include Swiss foreign ministry official Alexandra Baumann, U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland Scott Miller, Anwar Ahady, a former Afghan central bank chief and former finance minister, and Shah Mehrabi, a U.S. academic who remains on the DAB Supreme Council.
