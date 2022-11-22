Students call on IEA to reopen girls’ schools

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2022)

With only 15 days left of this year’s academic year, emotional teenage girls spoke out about not having been able to attend school in the past year.

Female students say they are struggling with a range of problems, especially mental problems, after having been deprived of an education.

This comes as the annual end of year examinations got under on Tuesday, November 22, meaning there are only 15 days of school left until the winter break.

For the past year, schools have been closed to girls above Grade 6.

“Today is the beginning of the male students’ exams, but the girls could not participate because the schools were closed; our demand from the Islamic Emirate is to reopen schools for girls,” said Hafiza Mohammadi, a female student.

“Today, the door of knowledge is closed to us, which has caused depression and even mental disorders for girls,” said another student.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, says that the issue of girls’ schools is related to the Ministry of Education.

“Your question is related to the Ministry of Education, which will answer,” he responded when asked out when girls’ schools would reopen.

However, the Ministry of Education has not yet commented on the matter.

The international community has until now not recognized the new government, stating one of the conditions is that girls’ schools need to reopen.