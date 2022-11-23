Latest News
`World Bank survey finds living conditions remain dire for Afghans
Living conditions remain difficult for Afghan families as two-thirds of households in the country continue to struggle to meet basic food and non-food needs, a new World Bank survey published Tuesday found.
Conducted between June and August 2022, the second Afghanistan Welfare Monitoring Survey assessed changes in basic living conditions in Afghanistan one year after the collapse of the former government.
The survey paints a grim picture of living conditions in Afghanistan as widespread deprivation continues and food insecurity remains high, negatively impacting the economy and the welfare of the Afghan people, especially women and girls.
Around two-thirds (65 percent) of respondents believe that the economic conditions of their household will worsen over the next 12 months.
“It is deeply concerning to see that a majority of Afghan households continue to face enormous economic difficulties and that access to education – especially for girls – remains severely constrained,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“There is an urgent need for the interim Taliban (IEA) administration to take tangible steps to improve food security and livelihoods, maintain basic health services, and ensure that the private sector can play a role to create jobs for the many Afghans, particularly young people, who are unemployed. Without this, the welfare of the Afghan people, especially women and girls, remains at risk.”
The survey found that rising food prices and the persistent effects of last year’s drought are among the main reasons for limited access to and affordability of food. “It signals more significant deprivation in the coming winter months,” the reported warned.
However, employment among household heads increased by seven percent between October 2021 and June 2022, with a slight uptick in private-sector salaried work, while public-sector employment remains much lower.
Nine percent of household heads were salaried in private-sector jobs, while more young men (ages 14-18) and older men (ages 55-65) seek work but cannot find it, fueling unemployment.
In contrast, many more women across all age groups report becoming economically active, with female labor force participation doubling relative to 2016 or 2020. Women are working predominantly in home-based self-employed activities, the report stated.
At the national level, primary school enrollment is as high as it was in 2016, primarily driven by increased enrollment of children in rural areas. In urban areas, primary school enrollment for girls and boys remains below the levels observed in 2016.
Secondary school enrollment rates for boys appear stagnant in rural areas and have declined in urban areas as older boys drop out of school to seek jobs in an increasingly difficult labor market, the survey found.
Girls’ secondary school attendance has collapsed, particularly in urban areas, from 44 and 50 percent in the summers of 2016 and 2020 respectively, to just 12 percent in the summer of 2022. “This finding is consistent with the current closure of secondary schools for girls under the interim Taliban(IEA) administration,” the report stated.
Medical services meanwhile continue to be available, as only eight percent of individuals who needed health services were unable to obtain them. Little differences in access are reported between urban and rural areas and women were able to access healthcare services, public and private, at the same rates as men, the World Bank noted.
On security, the report noted that perceptions had improved, with two-thirds of households reporting that they feel safer than a year ago. However, the same is not true in the Central and West-Central regions, where more households report feeling less safe than a year ago.
Students call on IEA to reopen girls’ schools
With only 15 days left of this year’s academic year, emotional teenage girls spoke out about not having been able to attend school in the past year.
Female students say they are struggling with a range of problems, especially mental problems, after having been deprived of an education.
This comes as the annual end of year examinations got under on Tuesday, November 22, meaning there are only 15 days of school left until the winter break.
For the past year, schools have been closed to girls above Grade 6.
“Today is the beginning of the male students’ exams, but the girls could not participate because the schools were closed; our demand from the Islamic Emirate is to reopen schools for girls,” said Hafiza Mohammadi, a female student.
“Today, the door of knowledge is closed to us, which has caused depression and even mental disorders for girls,” said another student.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, says that the issue of girls’ schools is related to the Ministry of Education.
“Your question is related to the Ministry of Education, which will answer,” he responded when asked out when girls’ schools would reopen.
However, the Ministry of Education has not yet commented on the matter.
The international community has until now not recognized the new government, stating one of the conditions is that girls’ schools need to reopen.
IEA in talks with Pakistan over Paktia border clashes
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Tuesday that a joint committee from Afghanistan and Pakistan met earlier in the day in a bid to resolve the recent border conflict in Paktia province.
Speaking at an event in Kabul, Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said the Islamic Emirate is opposed to cross-border skirmishes with neighboring countries.
“We are committed not to clash with any of our neighboring countries, but to protect our border lines and border areas,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid added that: “On both sides, Afghanistan and Pakistan – a joint working committee is working and continues their meetings to prevent such issues in the future.”
Earlier in the day, reports indicated that while the two sides held talks, no agreements had yet been reached.
According to sources, the two sides sent negotiating delegations to Dand-e-Patan District in Paktia province. The governor of Pakistan and other officials reportedly attended the discussions with their Pakistani counterparts.
Some media outlets meanwhile stated that the deputy minister of defense, Mohammad Fazel Mazloum, also traveled to Dand-e-Patan to assess the situation. There has been no confirmation on whether he also attended the talks.
According to reports, clashes broke out three days ago involving residents of Kurram Agency, in Pakistan over the erection of a border fence by Pakistan. IEA forces and Pakistani forces then reportedly got involved, which resulted in the use of light and heavy weapons.
Residents of Kurram Agency, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, claimed that they were losing hundreds of hectares of land to Afghanistan.
Since the start of clashes, the Kharlasi gate in Dand-e-Patan, which is a key trade route between southeast Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been closed.
This comes after another border skirmish in Kandahar, led to the closure of the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing for just over a week. The crossing was reopened on Monday.
Afghanistan, Iran delegations meet to strengthen border cooperation
A meeting was held in Herat on Tuesday between Afghan officials and Iranian authorities on a number of trade and cross-border issues.
Hamidullah Motawakel, the Herat governor’s spokesperson, says this was the first such meeting and that both sides are trying to resolve the respective problems.
He said the delegations were split in two, and each group looked at problems spanning five sectors – railway, agriculture, border facilities, customs and the establishment of a common economic zone.
The delegations of both sides included officials from various government departments of Herat, officials of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, Trade and Investment, as well as the deputy governor of Khorasan, Iran, and Iranian businessmen and investors.
This is in addition to the four meetings already held between the joint economic delegation of Herat and Iran under the previous government. However, all issues and agreements were only theoretical and had not been implemented practically.
