COVID-19
Study finds millions could suffer long-term smell or taste problems after COVID
A new study has found that around one in 20 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide have long-term smell or taste problems for at least 6 months.
The survey was put together by a team of international experts and analyzed data from 18 studies comprising 3,699 patients, Sky News reported.
The study found that an estimated 5.6 percent of patients suffer smell dysfunction for at least six months, while 4.4 percent have a change in taste.
By this month there had been around 550 million COVID infections globally, meaning 15 million may have had smell problems and 12 million had taste issues, the study estimated.
It added that women are less likely to recover their sense of smell and taste and patients who suffered the most at the initial infection were more likely to have long-term issues.
COVID-19
China’s Wuhan shuts some businesses, transport amid new COVID cases
China’s central metropolis of Wuhan temporarily shut some businesses and public transport in a district with almost a million people on Wednesday, as the city recorded several new infections.
China, heavily invested in its “dynamic COVID zero” policy, relies on mass testing, quick restriction on business activity and people’s movements and strict quarantine of cases to block nascent clusters from widening, Reuters reported.
Wuhan’s district of Jiangxia, with over 900,000 residents, said its main urban areas must enter a three-day restriction from Wednesday, during which it will ban many large group events and dining at restaurants, close various public entertainment venues, agricultural product marketplaces and small clinics and suspend bus and subway services.
It also urged residents not to leave the area during the three days and encouraged travelers to avoid entry.
The order came quickly after Jiangxia authorities said late on Tuesday they had detected two cases during regular testing drives and found another two from the screening of individuals who came in close contact with infection.
COVID-19
The COVID-19 global confirmed cases is now at over 570 million
COVID-19
Pakistan registers over 600 new COVID cases
Pakistan has registered an increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections and fatalities during the past 24 hours.
According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan on Friday recorded 679 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours.
As per the NIH data, the death toll in the country was now at 30,462 and the total number of cases was 1,549,073.
During the last 24 hours, a total of 23,035 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas, the positivity ratio stood at 2.95 percent. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 166.
As many as 589,230 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 511,087 in Punjab, 220,710 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 137,039 in Islamabad, 35,706 in Balochistan, 43,491 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,810 in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported.
As many as 13,585 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,161 in Sindh, 6,327 in KP, 1,027 in Islamabad, 793 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Kunduz sees grape harvests rise by 20% this year
Flash floods and heavy rains in Kandahar leave seven dead
SIGAR finds Pentagon failed to control disbursement of Afghan defense force salary funds
Google Photos update adds new video editor and movie maker
Ireland announce squad for South Africa, Afghanistan T20Is
Pakistan to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan truck drivers
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
IEA delegation in Uzbekistan for talks on expanding economic ties
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
13 die in flash floods across Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Farmers to harvest 150,000 tons of grapes in Herat province this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan rules out solo decision on recognizing IEA govt
-
Latest News4 days ago
SCO chief meets with Pakistan’s FM, discusses need for cooperation with Kabul
-
Sport3 days ago
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
-
Latest News3 days ago
592 Afghan migrants deported in two days
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA to purge police in Badakhshan again
-
Latest News4 days ago
Senior official calls on Hindus and Sikhs to return home