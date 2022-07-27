Connect with us

COVID-19

China’s Wuhan shuts some businesses, transport amid new COVID cases

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: July 27, 2022)

China’s central metropolis of Wuhan temporarily shut some businesses and public transport in a district with almost a million people on Wednesday, as the city recorded several new infections.

China, heavily invested in its “dynamic COVID zero” policy, relies on mass testing, quick restriction on business activity and people’s movements and strict quarantine of cases to block nascent clusters from widening, Reuters reported.

Wuhan’s district of Jiangxia, with over 900,000 residents, said its main urban areas must enter a three-day restriction from Wednesday, during which it will ban many large group events and dining at restaurants, close various public entertainment venues, agricultural product marketplaces and small clinics and suspend bus and subway services.

It also urged residents not to leave the area during the three days and encouraged travelers to avoid entry.

The order came quickly after Jiangxia authorities said late on Tuesday they had detected two cases during regular testing drives and found another two from the screening of individuals who came in close contact with infection.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

COVID-19

The COVID-19 global confirmed cases is now at over 570 million

Published

2 days ago

on

July 25, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2022)
According to the latest data by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University the total is 570,187,854.
 
The worst-hit countries are as follows:
 
U.S. 90,410,386
 
India 43,905,621
 
France 33,621,366
 
Brazil 33,591,356
 
Germany 30,331,133
 
Britain 23,422,751
 
Italy 20,660,065
 
South Korea 19,247,496
 
Russia 18,262,088
Continue Reading

COVID-19

Pakistan registers over 600 new COVID cases

Published

4 days ago

on

July 23, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2022)

Pakistan has registered an increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections and fatalities during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan on Friday recorded 679 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours.

As per the NIH data, the death toll in the country was now at 30,462 and the total number of cases was 1,549,073.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 23,035 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas, the positivity ratio stood at 2.95 percent. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 166.

As many as 589,230 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 511,087 in Punjab, 220,710 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 137,039 in Islamabad, 35,706 in Balochistan, 43,491 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,810 in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported.

As many as 13,585 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,161 in Sindh, 6,327 in KP, 1,027 in Islamabad, 793 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Published

5 days ago

on

July 22, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2022)

President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said Thursday.

The 79-year-old president, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine, is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. Biden previously tested negative on Tuesday.

On Thursday afternoon, Biden’s official Twitter account shared a photo of the president seated at a desk and smiling, along with the assurance, “Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

Shortly after, the account posted a video of Biden speaking from a White House balcony. “Keep the faith, it’s going to be okay,” he said.

Biden has begun taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an antiviral pill that can reduce the risk of hospitalization for people who test positive for Covid, the press secretary said.

The president’s symptoms include a dry cough, runny nose and fatigue, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum. Those symptoms began Wednesday evening, O’Connor said.

“I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do,” the physician added.

First lady Jill Biden told reporters in Detroit on Thursday morning that her husband is “feeling good.”

“I talked to him just a few minutes ago, he’s doing fine,” Jill Biden said. She is considered a close contact to the president, but tested negative for Covid on Thursday and is following CDC social distancing guidelines, her office said.

Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative for the virus, Jean-Pierre said. He will hold all of his planned meetings remotely Thursday.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!