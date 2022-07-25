COVID-19
The COVID-19 global confirmed cases is now at over 570 million
Pakistan registers over 600 new COVID cases
Pakistan has registered an increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections and fatalities during the past 24 hours.
According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan on Friday recorded 679 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours.
As per the NIH data, the death toll in the country was now at 30,462 and the total number of cases was 1,549,073.
During the last 24 hours, a total of 23,035 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas, the positivity ratio stood at 2.95 percent. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 166.
As many as 589,230 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 511,087 in Punjab, 220,710 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 137,039 in Islamabad, 35,706 in Balochistan, 43,491 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,810 in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported.
As many as 13,585 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,161 in Sindh, 6,327 in KP, 1,027 in Islamabad, 793 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19
President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said Thursday.
The 79-year-old president, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine, is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. Biden previously tested negative on Tuesday.
On Thursday afternoon, Biden’s official Twitter account shared a photo of the president seated at a desk and smiling, along with the assurance, “Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”
Shortly after, the account posted a video of Biden speaking from a White House balcony. “Keep the faith, it’s going to be okay,” he said.
Biden has begun taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an antiviral pill that can reduce the risk of hospitalization for people who test positive for Covid, the press secretary said.
The president’s symptoms include a dry cough, runny nose and fatigue, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum. Those symptoms began Wednesday evening, O’Connor said.
“I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do,” the physician added.
First lady Jill Biden told reporters in Detroit on Thursday morning that her husband is “feeling good.”
“I talked to him just a few minutes ago, he’s doing fine,” Jill Biden said. She is considered a close contact to the president, but tested negative for Covid on Thursday and is following CDC social distancing guidelines, her office said.
Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative for the virus, Jean-Pierre said. He will hold all of his planned meetings remotely Thursday.
Japan Covid outbreak grows at World athletics championship
Four more members of Japan’s World Athletics Championships team have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of infections to 15, the Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) said Tuesday (Jul 19).
The outbreak began over the weekend, when seven positive tests were announced among the camp, including two marathon runners, four support staff and the head coach.
Another four positive tests were announced on Monday, involving one marathon runner and three more coaches, and on Tuesday JAAF said three more athletes and an official were hit by infections.
One of those, the 200-metre sprinter Yuki Koike, will now have to miss his preliminary race, the federation said.
All of those who have tested positive will observe a five-day isolation period.
The outbreak comes during a surge of infections across the United States as new variants of COVID-19 take hold.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that 21 of Oregon’s 36 counties were deemed to be at “high” risk of the virus.
On Saturday, British athlete Morgan Lake announced she had been forced to withdraw from the World Championships after testing positive for COVID-19.
