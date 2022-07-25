The COVID-19 global confirmed cases is now at over 570 million

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2022)

Pakistan has registered an increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections and fatalities during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan on Friday recorded 679 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours.

As per the NIH data, the death toll in the country was now at 30,462 and the total number of cases was 1,549,073.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 23,035 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas, the positivity ratio stood at 2.95 percent. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 166.

As many as 589,230 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 511,087 in Punjab, 220,710 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 137,039 in Islamabad, 35,706 in Balochistan, 43,491 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,810 in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported.

As many as 13,585 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,161 in Sindh, 6,327 in KP, 1,027 in Islamabad, 793 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit-Baltistan.