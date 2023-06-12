Latest News
Sweden appoints new special envoy for Afghanistan
Sweden’s government has appointed Johan Ndisi as its Special Representative for Afghanistan and the new head of the Swedish embassy for the country, a statement said on Saturday.
Ndisi will assume his position in August, Sweden’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement, adding that the embassy’s operations had temporarily been relocated to Stockholm.
"The government has appointed Johan Ndisi as special envoy for Afghanistan and head of authority for the Swedish embassy in Kabul. The embassy's operations have been moved to Stockholm instead of Kabul for now," the statement said.
Ndisi is the deputy director of the Swedish Foreign Ministry’s African Unit.
He formerly held the position of ambassador to the EU in Brussels, the embassy in Harare, and Tirana.
Among other positions, he has served as the Foreign Ministry’s deputy chief of the communications unit.
India sends additional aid to Afghanistan
The government of India is sending another 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan, this time via Chabahar port in Iran.
India has already sent 40,000 metric tons of wheat aid through the land border with Pakistan. This was sent last year.
Of the 20,000 MT of wheat, the first tranche of 2,500 MT has already been shipped and is expected to arrive in Herat province, via Iran, this week.
Last month, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) named their first envoy to India in a move they see will pave the way for better relations with India. The charge d’affaires-designate, Qadir Shah, is yet to assume charge though with Afghan diplomats from the previous administration, who remain in control of the embassy, apparently expelling him.
According to the Times of India, Shah last week accused Afghan diplomats, appointed by the former government, of stealing his car.
India has so far kept away from the infighting saying it’s for the Afghan authorities to resolve the issue. In the case of an extended standoff though, the government might have to decide who it wants to work with as it looks to coordinate further delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
Iran hands over 101 prisoners to Afghanistan
Iran on Sunday handed over 101 Afghans to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) who were serving prison sentences in the neighboring country.
The IEA’s foreign ministry on Monday confirmed the handover and said: “As a result of the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Directorate of Follow-up and Supervision of the Leader’s Orders and the General Director of Prisons, 100 Afghan prisoners were transferred again in Nimruz in connection with the agreement reached with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The prisoners were handed over to the Afghan government through the Silk Port, the ministry said.
Iran’s Deputy Director of International Affairs and Human Rights at the Ministry of Justice, Askar Jalalian, confirmed the handover on Sunday and said that the individuals were handed over to the IEA at the Nimroz border to continue serving the remainder of their sentences in Afghanistan.
“The handover was made possible through the joint efforts of the Committee for the Transfer of Convicts at the Ministry of Justice, along with the cooperation of the judiciary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Prisons Organization. In addition, diplomatic and legal consultations were held between Iran and the Taliban to facilitate this process.” Jalalian said.
Last year, a total of 800 Afghans imprisoned in Iranian facilities were handed over to the IEA to serve the remaining terms of their sentences in Afghanistan.
Haqqani calls on Faryab residents to be united in supporting IEA system
Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Minister of Interior Affairs, said during a gathering with local authorities, scholars, tribal leaders and residents of Faryab that unity among the people in supporting the Islamic Emirate system was needed.
“The sacrifice of the people and Mujahideen of Faryab is big, may Allah accept it. The only reason that no matter how many problems the united people get involved in, but from the blessing of their unity, Allah gives them strength,” said Haqqani.
At the gathering, Haqqani also emphasized that there is no place for prejudice in the Islamic Emirate system and the acting government will work without discrimination for the growth and development of the people and the country.
“The major needs and problems that exist in Faryab in the reconstruction and development sector, put them together and present them to us so that we can share with Amir-ul Momineen and we try to prioritize these tasks,” Haqqani added.
Mohammad Shoaib Resalat, the governor of Faryab, also said at the gathering that there is no security gap in this province and the local government is trying to deal with the people’s problems.
Earlier, Haqqani had visited Balkh and Jawzjan provinces and met with local officials and a number of residents of these provinces and emphasized th indeed to maintain and consolidate national unity and support for the Islamic Emirate system.
