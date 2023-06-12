Sweden appoints new special envoy for Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2023)

Sweden’s government has appointed Johan Ndisi as its Special Representative for Afghanistan and the new head of the Swedish embassy for the country, a statement said on Saturday.

Ndisi will assume his position in August, Sweden’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement, adding that the embassy’s operations had temporarily been relocated to Stockholm.

“The government has appointed Johan Ndisi as special envoy for Afghanistan and head of authority for the Swedish embassy in Kabul. The embassy’s operations have been moved to Stockholm instead of Kabul for now,” the statement said.

Ndisi is the deputy director of the Swedish Foreign Ministry’s African Unit.

He formerly held the position of ambassador to the EU in Brussels, the embassy in Harare, and Tirana.

Among other positions, he has served as the Foreign Ministry’s deputy chief of the communications unit.