India sends additional aid to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2023)

The government of India is sending another 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan, this time via Chabahar port in Iran.

India has already sent 40,000 metric tons of wheat aid through the land border with Pakistan. This was sent last year.

Of the 20,000 MT of wheat, the first tranche of 2,500 MT has already been shipped and is expected to arrive in Herat province, via Iran, this week.

Last month, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) named their first envoy to India in a move they see will pave the way for better relations with India. The charge d’affaires-designate, Qadir Shah, is yet to assume charge though with Afghan diplomats from the previous administration, who remain in control of the embassy, apparently expelling him.

According to the Times of India, Shah last week accused Afghan diplomats, appointed by the former government, of stealing his car.

India has so far kept away from the infighting saying it’s for the Afghan authorities to resolve the issue. In the case of an extended standoff though, the government might have to decide who it wants to work with as it looks to coordinate further delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.