Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s frozen assets discussed
(Last Updated On: February 25, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA sets up investment consortium with regional firms discussed
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Frozen Afghan assets discussed
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Increase in Afghanistan’s customs revenue discussed
(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s frozen assets discussed
Sport38 mins ago
AFPL: Sarepul Bastanan 3-3 Etihad FC draw; Perozi Panjshir 11-1 Zaitoon FC
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: US’s call for starting intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Education ministry holds seminar for academic staff from private universities
Business3 hours ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade resumes as Torkham crossing reopens
Business4 weeks ago
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
World4 weeks ago
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
World4 weeks ago
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
Business4 weeks ago
New labor minister promises to provide job opportunities to curb migration
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Over 160 die in Afghanistan as extreme cold sweeps across the country
Tahawol2 mins ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s frozen assets discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: US’s call for starting intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Interviews24 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Qalandar Ebad, public health minister
Special Report24 hours ago
Special report on the fight against land-grabbing
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA sets up investment consortium with regional firms discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Customs revenue totals 100 billion AFN so far this solar fiscal
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman joins Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi
-
Regional5 days ago
Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster
-
World5 days ago
Biden promises new military aid for Kyiv during ‘historic’ visit
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sept. 11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank assets: US judge
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan’s defense minister makes surprise visit to Kabul
-
World4 days ago
U.N. says recorded civilian toll of 8,000 in Ukraine is ‘tip of the iceberg’
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA once again asks IEA to reopen schools and universities for girls