Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: IEA sets up investment consortium with regional firms discussed

Published

58 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 23, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Frozen Afghan assets discussed

Published

24 hours ago

on

February 22, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Increase in Afghanistan’s customs revenue discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Reactions over Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

February 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!