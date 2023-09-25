Tahawol
Tahawol: Calls for betterment of Kabul & Islamabad relations discussed
(Last Updated On: September 25, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of Afghan girls’ education discussed
(Last Updated On: September 24, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Tajikistan’s concern over increase in drug trafficking from Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: September 21, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: UN General Assembly’s warnings discussed
(Last Updated On: September 20, 2023)
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Calls for betterment of Kabul & Islamabad relations discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Unknown fate of Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Acting foreign minister Muttaqi leaves Kabul for Moscow format meeting
Business9 hours ago
IEA orders all government entities to procure domestic goods over imported products
Sport11 hours ago
Afghanistan scoops Bronze Medal at Asian Games 2023
Sport3 weeks ago
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Hurricane Franklin to become major hurricane by late Sunday
Sport3 weeks ago
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Regional3 weeks ago
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
Climate Change3 weeks ago
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Calls for betterment of Kabul & Islamabad relations discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Unknown fate of Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of Afghan girls’ education discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Moscow’s upcoming meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Regional2 days ago
Tahawol: Meeting of ex-Afghan diplomats on sidelines of UNGA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul police rescue woman imprisoned in room for 25 years
-
Sport5 days ago
ACB name squad for Asian Games Men’s Cricket competition
-
World5 days ago
Azerbaijan halts Karabakh offensive after ceasefire deal with Armenian separatists
-
Latest News5 days ago
Uzbek President and Pakistan’s acting PM discuss situation in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Torch relay starts final leg as Hangzhou prepares for Asian Games
-
International Sports4 days ago
Dortmund need win against Wolfsburg as storm clouds gather
-
Latest News3 days ago
Nearly 7,000 poultry farms operating in Afghanistan: ministry
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey’s Maarif Foundation ‘ready’ to reopen schools for girls