Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of Afghan girls’ education discussed
(Last Updated On: September 24, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Tajikistan’s concern over increase in drug trafficking from Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: September 21, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: UN General Assembly’s warnings discussed
(Last Updated On: September 20, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: US’s criticism of IEA for breaking its commitments discussed
(Last Updated On: September 19, 2023)
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of Afghan girls’ education discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Moscow’s upcoming meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Sport6 hours ago
Prize money for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 revealed
Latest News6 hours ago
IEA’s army now totals 170,000: MoD’s Inspector General
Latest News7 hours ago
Afghanistan should not serve as a refuge for terrorist organizations: Saudi FM
Sport4 weeks ago
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
Sport3 weeks ago
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Hurricane Franklin to become major hurricane by late Sunday
Sport3 weeks ago
India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours
Climate Change3 weeks ago
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Concerns over suspension of Afghan girls’ education discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Saar: Moscow’s upcoming meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Regional1 day ago
Tahawol: Meeting of ex-Afghan diplomats on sidelines of UNGA discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Pakistan’s concern over threat of terrorism from Afghanistan discussed
Interviews2 days ago
Exclusive interview with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy foreign minister
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
-
Sport4 days ago
Maiwand Champions win Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan embassy in Pakistan starts distributing passports to refugees
-
Latest News5 days ago
Foreign ministers of 12 countries call for lifting restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbek president warns UN General Assembly against ‘leaving Afghanistan alone’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul police rescue woman imprisoned in room for 25 years
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB name squad for Asian Games Men’s Cricket competition