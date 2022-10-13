Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s diplomatic ties discussed
(Last Updated On: October 13, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Efforts to launch major regional projects discussed
(Last Updated On: October 12, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 13, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 11, 2022)
Latest News2 hours ago
Putin says Afghanistan is a serious security challenge for the region
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s diplomatic ties discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Views over Terrorism discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA’s legitimacy depends on the rulers’ conduct: US
Latest News8 hours ago
Over 30,000 students sit this year’s Kankor exam in Kabul
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB names squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Sport4 weeks ago
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A series postponded
World4 weeks ago
India’s Modi assails Putin over Ukraine war
Business4 weeks ago
250 companies submit bids for iron, lead mines in Afghanistan
Health4 weeks ago
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s diplomatic ties discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Views over Terrorism discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Efforts to launch major regional projects discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: US policies on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Concerns over human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden signs policy limiting drone strikes in Afghanistan, other countries
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK resumes scholarship program for Afghans
-
World4 days ago
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket – Ahmad Shah Abdali First Class Tournament gets underway
-
World5 days ago
10 killed in a gas station explosion in Ireland
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ranks 6th among countries with most IDPs: UNHCR
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan imports up to 400 trucks of onion and tomato daily from Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles