Tahawol: Concerns over security situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 15, 2022)
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s diplomatic ties discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to launch major regional projects discussed
(Last Updated On: October 12, 2022)
Tahawol: Concerns over human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 min ago
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: World’s concern over Afghanistan discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
MoCI in talks with World Bank to resolve Afghanistan’s banking problem
Latest News3 hours ago
SCO decides to counter terror groups operating from Afghanistan: Indian official
Latest News9 hours ago
Putin accuses West of fueling anti-IEA formations
Sport4 weeks ago
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A series postponded
World4 weeks ago
India’s Modi assails Putin over Ukraine war
Business4 weeks ago
250 companies submit bids for iron, lead mines in Afghanistan
Health4 weeks ago
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off
Regional4 weeks ago
Houses rented to kidnappers, Daesh militants ‘will be seized’
Tahawol1 min ago
Saar1 hour ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Views over Terrorism discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Latest News4 days ago
IEA supreme leader issues guideline on the arrest of citizens
Regional4 days ago
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
COVID-194 days ago
Almost 1 in 2 Americans did not tell truth about COVID, study finds
Latest News3 days ago
US restricts visas for IEA members over ‘repression of Afghan women, girls’
World4 days ago
Iran summons British envoy for ‘meddling in internal affairs’
Climate Change5 days ago
Storm Julia kills 25 in Central America as it churns toward Mexico
Sport4 days ago
Qatar adds third ‘floating hotel’ for incoming World Cup fans
Latest News5 days ago
EU special envoy warns of ‘harsh winter ahead’ for Afghans