Regional
Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported
Takhar police said an explosion shook Talaqan city court area on Tuesday morning but that no casualties were reported.
Police did not provide further details but eyewitnesses said the explosion was caused by a landmine and that it happened when prisoners were being transported to the courthouse.
According to witnesses, a Police Ranger and another car were damaged in this explosion.
Nangarhar
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
Gulcharan Singh, the last Sikh in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, says the rest of his community left the country due security reasons, but that he is staying in his home country.
Gulcharan, who is a shopkeeper in Jalalabad, says thousands of Hindu and Sikh families were living in Nangarhar province, but they have now left for countries like India, Britain and Canada.
“In the past, we had 10,000 families in Nangahrar. Now it is only me who is remaining,” Gulcharan said.
“People (who left) are not comfortable. They had a free life here. You know how it is to live in a foreign country.”
“All those who worship and offer prayers should pray that God rebuilds the country and it becomes secure.”
Local residents say they hope that Hindu and Sikh families return to the country.
“They were good people. There were very broadminded people among them. There were merchants, shopkeepers and laborers among them. They were people who were helping the country,” said Mia Noorudin Miakheil, a local resident in Nangarhar.
“The conditions were not suitable for them. They were bombed in Kabul during the Emirate rule. They were very scared after that so they left,” said Ahmad Yosuf, a local resident in Nangarhar.
“Some left for India, others left for Canada…They may return after the security situation improves,” said Naseer Khan, a local resident in Nangarhar.
Herat
IEA confirms death of five MoD employees in Herat attack
The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirmed Thursday that five employees of the 207th Al-Farooq Corps in Herat were killed in an attack.
The ministry said that the employees were killed and several others were injured as a result of an attack by unknown gunmen who targeted a Coaster mini bus carrying medical personnel from the Corps.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for this attack.
On Thursday morning, local sources said that armed men attacked the vehicle carrying the employees of Al-Farooq military corps from inside a rickshaw in Joy Injil area of Herat city.
The IEA’s Ministry of Defense has said that the enemy cannot “weaken the determination of defense employees and personnel” by launching such attacks. The ministry has said that it will suppress the enemies.
Kandahar
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Pakistani forces opened fire at an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) check post in Kandahar province on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, local officials said.
Officials said that there had been a short clash between IEA forces and Pakistani forces in Spinboldak district of Kandahar.
Officials said Pakistani forces opened fire on the IEA at a check post for no reason.
IEA forces responded by firing back on Thursday morning.
According to officials, no damage nor casualties were reported.
Pakistani forces also fired off two mortars from across the Durand Line, officials said.
Officials said that due to the shelling, Chaman-Spin Boldak was closed for the movement of travellers for the moment.
However, Haji Zaid, the spokesman for the provincial governor’s office, confirmed the incident but said that at the moment the situation is under controll and the crossing has been reopened for the public.
