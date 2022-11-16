Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2022)

Gulcharan Singh, the last Sikh in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, says the rest of his community left the country due security reasons, but that he is staying in his home country.

Gulcharan, who is a shopkeeper in Jalalabad, says thousands of Hindu and Sikh families were living in Nangarhar province, but they have now left for countries like India, Britain and Canada.

“In the past, we had 10,000 families in Nangahrar. Now it is only me who is remaining,” Gulcharan said.

“People (who left) are not comfortable. They had a free life here. You know how it is to live in a foreign country.”

“All those who worship and offer prayers should pray that God rebuilds the country and it becomes secure.”

Local residents say they hope that Hindu and Sikh families return to the country.

“They were good people. There were very broadminded people among them. There were merchants, shopkeepers and laborers among them. They were people who were helping the country,” said Mia Noorudin Miakheil, a local resident in Nangarhar.

“The conditions were not suitable for them. They were bombed in Kabul during the Emirate rule. They were very scared after that so they left,” said Ahmad Yosuf, a local resident in Nangarhar.

“Some left for India, others left for Canada…They may return after the security situation improves,” said Naseer Khan, a local resident in Nangarhar.