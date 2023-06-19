Latest News
Teen girls banned from school in Baghlan turn to carpet weaving
Teenage girls in Baghlan province who have been denied access to an education for the past two years have turned to weaving carpets in a bid to help support their families.
However, these girls have said they have little access to markets to sell their products and they face a shortage of raw materials.
“Even the carpets we weave do not have the right price and the price is low, we still have to work day and night and it is very difficult,” said Soraya, a carpet weaver in Baghlan province.
Officials from the Baghlan Carpet Weavers Association say that the lack of a suitable market for carpets and the lack of direct access to raw materials for carpet weavers is a serious problem – one which needs to be solved by the government, they said.
“We have 500 families of carpet weavers and 150 families of rug weavers. The carpets are made here. The material comes from Kabul,” said Mohammad Arif Ghulami, the head of Baghlan Carpet Weaving Association.
The local officials say that they are taking measures to solve these problems, and most of the carpets in this province, which used to be processed in Pakistan, are now being processed in Kabul.
“In the Republic’s time, carpets were woven in Baghlan, after being transferred to Kabul, they were taken to Pakistan, where they were processed and sold to other countries under the name of Pakistan, with the establishment of Islamic Emirate, now it is woven and processed in the country and sold under our own name,” said Ezat Mir Haqqani, the head of culture of Baghlan Department of Information and Culture.
Carpet weaving is historically and important industry in this northern province, which provides work for thousands of families.
Latest News
IEA ‘strongly rejects’ SIGAR claims that security threats have increased
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has “strongly rejected” claims made by the Special Inspector General of Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) that threats by foreign and domestic groups have increased in the country.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said SIGAR, which was established to monitor spending by US agencies, was now spreading “propaganda”.
“We strongly reject SIGAR’s propaganda, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has full control over the situation and moreover, we will not allow any group or side to destabilize Afghanistan and or use Afghan soil against any other country,” Mujahid said.
He stated that the level of security currently in the country has not been seen in Afghanistan in over 40 years.
“No foreign armed group is active in Afghanistan and the intelligence project called ‘Daesh’ has also been severely damaged and is on the verge of being destroyed,” he said.
He added that there are no internal armed threats, and now, the people of Afghanistan live in peace.
Mujahid questioned why the US was spreading propaganda and asked whether it was to increase the level of concern among neighboring countries.
He said the reason for this could be to destabilize the region or to “take revenge on their defeat”.
“We advise the Americans to put an end to their hatred and enmity with Afghan nation. Afghanistan is not a threat to anyone, but on the contrary, the Islamic Emirate wants good and constructive relations with the international community, including the United States of America.”
Latest News
Haqqani stresses need for transparency in Interior Ministry
Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has called on ministry officials to ensure all work processes are transparent.
Haqqani made the remarks at a ceremony to introduce the newly appointed deputy interior minister for support.
He said that the rules should be strictly observed and transparency should be ensured in all departments.
“There are rules in place here. The rules mean that there are procedures and you must be accountable to the leadership in the future. The slightest neglect in this regard weakens the entire ministry,” Haqqani said.
He also asked the people to be patient when visiting the ministry and to observe the rules of the ministry.
Meanwhile, the newly appointed deputy interior minister Abdullah Mukhtar also emphasized the need to ensure transparency.
“The more we observe the rules, the more we will progress. Our and your future will be transparent when our actions today are transparent. The transparency of the future lies in the transparency of today. This government was created with the bones of martyrs. God forbid, if we sell the blood and bones of the martyrs for money, this will be a great betrayal of the martyrs and the Islamic Emirate,” Mukhtar said.
According to a decree issued by the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, Abdullah Mukhtar has been appointed as the new deputy interior minister for support, replacing Faizullah Jamal who has now become the governor of Paktika. Mukhtar previously served as the governor of Paktika.
Latest News
Abandoning Afghanistan would lead to unimaginable consequences: Pakistan FM
Abandoning Afghanistan by the international community would lead to unimaginable consequences, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned.
Speaking in an event at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Zardari called on the international community to maintain a pragmatic approach and constructive engagement with Afghanistan and provide support to avert any potential humanitarian disaster in the country.
“The international community must continue to provide support and assistance to avert any potential humanitarian disaster and help build a sustainable economy for the long-term development of Afghanistan,” Zardari said.
He also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to be “responsive” to the expectations of the international community.
Zardari said that the IEA must “ensure inclusivity, respect for human rights of all Afghans and effective counter-terrorism action.”
