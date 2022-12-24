Science & Technology
Tesla driver blames self-driving mode for eight-car pileup
The driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S says a Full Self-Driving (FSD) Mode malfunction is behind a Thanksgiving Day eight-vehicle crash on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge.
The accident resulted in two children receiving minor injuries. The incident, made public on Wednesday via a local police report and subsequently reported on by Reuters, is only the latest in a string of wrecks, some fatal, to draw scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
As The Guardian also notes, the multi-car wreck came just hours after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the $15,000 autopilot upgrade would become available to all eligible vehicle owners in North America. Prior to the expansion, FSD was only open to Tesla drivers with “high safety scores.”
Although Full Self-Driving Mode has drawn consistent criticism and scrutiny since its debut, Musk has repeatedly attested to the software’s capabilities, going so far as to take interview questions from the driver’s seat of a Tesla engaged in the feature. FSD Mode utilizes a complex network of AI, sensors, machine learning, and camera systems to supposedly control the basics of driving in real time, such as steering, speed, braking, and changing lanes.
According to the Thanksgiving Day crash’s police report, the driver claims his car suddenly and inexplicably slowed from 55 mph to around 20 mph while attempting to switch lanes, resulting in a rear-end collision that set off a chain of related wrecks.
The police report makes clear the cause of the crash is still unconfirmed, and that the driver still should have been paying sufficient attention to take control of the vehicle in the event of FSD malfunctioning. Tesla’s own website cautions that its Autopilot and FSD Modes “do not make the vehicle[s] autonomous.”
Science & Technology
NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission
NASA has formally retired its Mars InSight lander, the first robotic probe specially designed to study the deep interior of a distant world, four years after it arrived on the surface of the red planet, the US space agency announced on Wednesday.
Mission controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles determined the mission was over when two consecutive attempts to re-establish radio contact with the lander failed, a sign that InSight’s solar-powered batteries had run out of energy, Reuters reported.
NASA predicted in late October that the spacecraft would reach the end of its operational life in a matter of weeks due to increasingly heavy accumulations of dust on its solar panels, depleting the ability of its batteries to recharge.
JPL engineers will continue to listen for a signal from the lander, just in case, but hearing from InSight again is unlikely, NASA said. The three-legged stationary probe last communicated with Earth on Dec. 15.
According to Reuters InSight landed on Mars in late November 2018 with instruments designed to detect planetary seismic rumblings never before measured anywhere but Earth, and its original two-year mission was later extended to four.
From its perch in a vast and relatively flat plain called Elysium Planitia just north of the planet’s equator, the lander has helped scientists gain new understanding of Mars’ internal structure.
Researchers said InSight’s data revealed the thickness of the planet’s outer crust, the size and density of its inner core and the structure of the mantle that lies in between.
One of InSight’s chief accomplishments was establishing that the red planet is, indeed, seismically active, recording more than 1,300 marsquakes. It also measured seismic waves generated by meteorite impacts, read the report.
“The seismic data alone from this discovery program mission offers tremendous insights not just into Mars but other rocky bodies, including Earth,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s science mission directorate.
One such impact a year ago was found to have gouged boulder-sized chunks of water ice surprisingly close to Mars’ equator.
Even as InSight retires, a more recent robotic visitor to the red planet, NASA’s science rover Perseverance, continues to prepare a collection of Martian mineral samples for future analysis on Earth.
This week, Perseverance deposited the first of 10 sample tubes it was directed to leave at a surface collection site on Mars as a backup cache, in case the primary supply stored in the rover’s belly cannot for some reason be transferred as planned to a retrieval spacecraft in the future, NASA said.
Science & Technology
Musk to resign when new Twitter CEO is found
Elon Musk said Tuesday he would resign as chief executive of Twitter once he finds a replacement, in an apparent response to a poll he launched that suggested users wanted him to step down.
Musk has fully owned Twitter since October 27 and has repeatedly courted controversy as CEO, sacking half of its staff, readmitting far-right figures to the platform, suspending journalists and trying to charge for previously free services, AFP reported.
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted, saying he will then only run software and server teams at Twitter.
In the poll results which were posted on Monday, 57 percent of voters, or 10 million votes, favored Musk stepping down just weeks after he took ownership of the company for $44 billion.
Musk has used the Twitter polls to take other decisions on the platform, including the reinstatement of the account of former US president Donald Trump and other suspended users.
Earlier this week he used a laughing emoji to ridicule a report he was in search of someone to take over as boss of Twitter, and tweeted that “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”
Analysts have pointed out that the stock price of his electric car company Tesla has slumped by one-third since Musk’s Twitter takeover, and some suggest Tesla’s board was putting pressure on him to quit his Twitter role, AFP reported.
“Finally a good step in the right direction to end this painful nightmare situation for Tesla investors,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Tuesday.
In discussions with users after posting his latest poll, Musk had renewed his warnings that the platform could be heading for bankruptcy.
Science & Technology
Elon Musk says Twitter will restrict voting on major policy decisions to Blue members
Twitter Inc. will restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, company owner Elon Musk said in one of his first tweets following a poll calling for him to step down.
Responding to a Blue member going by the name Unfiltered Boss, Musk agreed with the suggestion that only subscribers should have a voice in future policy and said, “Twitter will make that change.”
A day earlier, the billionaire chief pledged to submit all future policy decisions to a vote and offered Twitter users a choice on leadership, asking them if he should step down, Bloomberg reported.
More than 10 million, or 57.5 percent of the vote, were in favor of Musk relinquishing his role as head of Twitter.
He has yet to publicly address the outcome of the poll, which he committed to abide by when issuing it. Musk’s dramatic offer came shortly after he attended the World Cup final match in Qatar, triggering a wave of trending topics such as “VOTE YES” and “CEO of Twitter.”
He didn’t offer an alternative leader and went so far as to say anyone capable of doing the job wouldn’t want it, Bloomberg reported.
Musk has warned that Twitter is at risk of bankruptcy and instituted a “hardcore work environment” for the remaining workers after a drastic cutback in staff. In his less than two months at the helm, he has spooked advertisers, alienated Twitter’s most ardent creators and turned the service from a reflection of the news of the day into the main topic.
Efforts underway to reopen universities and schools for girls: sources
Tesla driver blames self-driving mode for eight-car pileup
At least 8 killed, dozens wounded in LPG gas tanker explosion in South Africa
Al Qaeda releases video reportedly narrated by ‘deceased’ al-Zawahiri
Naveen-ul-Haq picked up by LSG in IPL auction
Afghan assets moved to Swiss bank generate $36 million: Ahadi
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Afghanistan gets new microfinance scheme
Tahawol: Spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Explosion at Samangan’s madrasa leaves 15 dead
Tahawol: Reactions to suspension of women from universities discussed
Saar: Suspension of women from universities discussed
Tahawol: Reactions to suspension of women from universities discussed
Saar: Suspension of women from universities discussed
Tahawol: UN’s call for inclusive government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
TTP attacks Pakistan from ‘within its territory’, says the group’s leader
-
Regional4 days ago
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan tops list of 7 countries where children were most in need in 2022
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA orders universities to suspend classes for women
-
Business4 days ago
DAB confirms the newly printed Afghani banknotes are still not in circulation
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ned Price: IEA release two Americans detained in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes northern California, leaves 2 dead, thousands without power
-
World4 days ago
Southeast Asian politicians call for rescue of boat carrying 200 Rohingya refugees