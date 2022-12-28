Climate Change
The 10 most expensive climate-related disasters of 2022
The 10 most expensive storms, floods and droughts in 2022 each cost at least three billion US dollars in a ‘devastating’ year on the frontline of climate change.
A report from UK-based aid agency, Christian Aid, has highlighted the worst climate-related disasters of the year, as the world sees more intense storms, heavy downpours and droughts driven by rising global temperatures as a result of human activity.
Hurricane Ian had the biggest financial impact, of $100 billion, when it hit the US and Cuba in September.
The hurricane led to 130 deaths and displaced more than 40,000 people, the aid agency said.
The biggest impact in terms of human costs were the Pakistan floods in June to September, which scientists found were significantly more likely because of climate change, causing 1,739 deaths and displacing seven million people.
The floods cost $5.6 billion – though that is only insured losses, and the true cost of the devastating floods is estimated to be more than $30 billion, Christian Aid said.
In addition to the 10 most costly events, the report highlights other noteworthy climate-related incidents which also caused deaths, displacement, devastation and environmental damage.
These include floods in Malaysia, Brazil and West Africa, long-running drought in the Horn of Africa, heatwaves in India and Pakistan, the Arctic and Antarctica, wildfire in Chile, storms in south-east Africa and Philippines and a tropical cyclone in Bangladesh.
The 10 events which each cost at least $3 billion include February’s Storm Eunice, which hit the UK and Ireland along with other parts of Europe, causing 16 deaths and costing $4.3 billion.
Europe’s drought this summer – made several times more likely because of climate change – racked up costs of $20 billion dollars, hitting crop yields, driving up prices, affecting energy plants and disrupting shipping.
Droughts in China this year cost $8.4 billion and in Brazil cost $4 billion.
Floods in Australia in February to March led to 27 deaths and in South Africa in April, 459 people died in flooding, while both events displaced tens of thousands of people and cost billions.
Hugely expensive floods also hit China this year.
Climate Change
NASA launches satellite to survey Earth’s water
A satellite built for NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES) to observe nearly all the water on our planet’s surface lifted off on its way to low-Earth orbit on Friday.
Jointly developed by NASA and Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and United Kingdom Space Agency, SWOT is the first satellite mission that will observe nearly all water on Earth’s surface, measuring the height of water in the planet’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and the ocean.
The satellite will measure the height of water in freshwater bodies and the ocean on more than 90% of Earth’s surface. This information will provide insights into how the ocean influences climate change; how a warming world affects lakes, rivers, and reservoirs; and how communities can better prepare for disasters, such as floods.
“Warming seas, extreme weather, more severe wildfires – these are only some of the consequences humanity is facing due to climate change,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “The climate crisis requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and SWOT is the realization of a long-standing international partnership that will ultimately better equip communities so that they can face these challenges.”
Among the many benefits the SWOT mission will provide is a significantly clearer picture of Earth’s freshwater bodies. It will provide data on more than 95% of the world’s lakes larger than 15 acres (62,500 square meters) and rivers wider than 100 meters across. Currently, freshwater researchers have reliable measurements for only a few thousand lakes around the world. SWOT will push that number into the millions.
Along the coast, SWOT will provide information on sea level, filling in observational gaps in areas that don’t have tide gauges or other instruments that measure sea surface height. Over time, that data can help researchers better track sea level rise, which will directly impact communities and coastal ecosystems.
Climate Change
Floods kill at least 120 in Congolese capital
At least 120 people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa after heavy rains unleashed floods and caused landslides, a government document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Entire neighbourhoods were flooded with muddy water, and houses and roads ripped apart by sinkholes, including the N1 highway that connects Kinshasa to the chief sea port of Matadi.
The prime minister’s office said in a statement that the N1 could be closed for 3-4 days.
The death toll was compiled by the General Management of Migration, a part of the interior ministry, read the report.
The toll may rise. Health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani Mbanda told Reuters the ministry had counted 141 dead but that the number needed to be cross-checked with other departments.
Images posted on Twitter by Congo’s government spokesman Patrick Muyaya showed a major road that appeared to have subsided into a deep chasm, with crowds staring at the damage.
“On the National Road 1 there is a big hole. Only pedestrians can pass. We do not understand how the water cut the road,” said local resident Gabriel Mbikolo.
According to Reuters once a fishing village on the banks of the Congo river, Kinshasa has grown into one of Africa’s largest megacities with a population of around 15 million.
Poorly regulated rapid urbanization has made the city increasingly vulnerable to flash floods after intense rains, which have become more frequent due to climate change.
At least 39 people died in Kinshasa in 2019 when torrential rain flooded low-lying districts and some buildings and roads collapsed.
In addition to damaged infrastructure, each day of flooding costs households a combined $1.2 million due to the large-scale transport disruption, according to a 2020 World Bank paper, read the report.
Climate Change
Climate crisis disrupting education of 40 million children every year
The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a report that draws clear linkages between the climate crisis and the global education crisis.
The report calls for continued efforts to ensure the continuity of education for all in the face of increasing extreme weather events and emergencies.
According to the report, worldwide, the climate crisis is impacting the education of 40 million children every year and in total, 222 million vulnerable girls and boys are impacted by conflict, climate-induced disasters, forced displacement and protracted crises and are in need of urgent education support.
Education Cannot Wait, the organization that issued the report, said that climate-induced disasters affect children’s ability to go to or stay in school. “And, even when children stay in school, climate and environmental changes – such as rising temperatures, droughts and floods – affect their ability to learn. These negative impacts on learning exacerbate cycles of poverty and inequality and drives conflict for increasingly scarce natural resources,” the report stated.
The organization stated that climate change and girls’ education are two of the UK’s primary international development objectives but that, “too often climate and environmental change is viewed in isolation from education.”
The organization stated that in order to effectively tackle these priority issues, we must better understand how they are linked and find integrated solutions.”
“Education must be put front and center of the climate agenda. By investing in girls’ education in places like Pakistan, the Horn of Africa and other countries on the frontlines of the climate crisis, we are investing in an end to hunger, and vicious cycles of displacement and violence. Education is also the single most powerful investment we can make to ensure a climate-resilient future for generations to come,” said Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait.
