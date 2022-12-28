The 10 most expensive climate-related disasters of 2022

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2022)

The 10 most expensive storms, floods and droughts in 2022 each cost at least three billion US dollars in a ‘devastating’ year on the frontline of climate change.

A report from UK-based aid agency, Christian Aid, has highlighted the worst climate-related disasters of the year, as the world sees more intense storms, heavy downpours and droughts driven by rising global temperatures as a result of human activity.

Hurricane Ian had the biggest financial impact, of $100 billion, when it hit the US and Cuba in September.

The hurricane led to 130 deaths and displaced more than 40,000 people, the aid agency said.

The biggest impact in terms of human costs were the Pakistan floods in June to September, which scientists found were significantly more likely because of climate change, causing 1,739 deaths and displacing seven million people.

The floods cost $5.6 billion – though that is only insured losses, and the true cost of the devastating floods is estimated to be more than $30 billion, Christian Aid said.

In addition to the 10 most costly events, the report highlights other noteworthy climate-related incidents which also caused deaths, displacement, devastation and environmental damage.

These include floods in Malaysia, Brazil and West Africa, long-running drought in the Horn of Africa, heatwaves in India and Pakistan, the Arctic and Antarctica, wildfire in Chile, storms in south-east Africa and Philippines and a tropical cyclone in Bangladesh.

The 10 events which each cost at least $3 billion include February’s Storm Eunice, which hit the UK and Ireland along with other parts of Europe, causing 16 deaths and costing $4.3 billion.

Europe’s drought this summer – made several times more likely because of climate change – racked up costs of $20 billion dollars, hitting crop yields, driving up prices, affecting energy plants and disrupting shipping.

Droughts in China this year cost $8.4 billion and in Brazil cost $4 billion.

Floods in Australia in February to March led to 27 deaths and in South Africa in April, 459 people died in flooding, while both events displaced tens of thousands of people and cost billions.

Hugely expensive floods also hit China this year.