Climate Change
NASA launches satellite to survey Earth’s water
A satellite built for NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES) to observe nearly all the water on our planet’s surface lifted off on its way to low-Earth orbit on Friday.
Jointly developed by NASA and Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and United Kingdom Space Agency, SWOT is the first satellite mission that will observe nearly all water on Earth’s surface, measuring the height of water in the planet’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and the ocean.
The satellite will measure the height of water in freshwater bodies and the ocean on more than 90% of Earth’s surface. This information will provide insights into how the ocean influences climate change; how a warming world affects lakes, rivers, and reservoirs; and how communities can better prepare for disasters, such as floods.
“Warming seas, extreme weather, more severe wildfires – these are only some of the consequences humanity is facing due to climate change,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “The climate crisis requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and SWOT is the realization of a long-standing international partnership that will ultimately better equip communities so that they can face these challenges.”
Among the many benefits the SWOT mission will provide is a significantly clearer picture of Earth’s freshwater bodies. It will provide data on more than 95% of the world’s lakes larger than 15 acres (62,500 square meters) and rivers wider than 100 meters across. Currently, freshwater researchers have reliable measurements for only a few thousand lakes around the world. SWOT will push that number into the millions.
Along the coast, SWOT will provide information on sea level, filling in observational gaps in areas that don’t have tide gauges or other instruments that measure sea surface height. Over time, that data can help researchers better track sea level rise, which will directly impact communities and coastal ecosystems.
Climate Change
Floods kill at least 120 in Congolese capital
At least 120 people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa after heavy rains unleashed floods and caused landslides, a government document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Entire neighbourhoods were flooded with muddy water, and houses and roads ripped apart by sinkholes, including the N1 highway that connects Kinshasa to the chief sea port of Matadi.
The prime minister’s office said in a statement that the N1 could be closed for 3-4 days.
The death toll was compiled by the General Management of Migration, a part of the interior ministry, read the report.
The toll may rise. Health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani Mbanda told Reuters the ministry had counted 141 dead but that the number needed to be cross-checked with other departments.
Images posted on Twitter by Congo’s government spokesman Patrick Muyaya showed a major road that appeared to have subsided into a deep chasm, with crowds staring at the damage.
“On the National Road 1 there is a big hole. Only pedestrians can pass. We do not understand how the water cut the road,” said local resident Gabriel Mbikolo.
According to Reuters once a fishing village on the banks of the Congo river, Kinshasa has grown into one of Africa’s largest megacities with a population of around 15 million.
Poorly regulated rapid urbanization has made the city increasingly vulnerable to flash floods after intense rains, which have become more frequent due to climate change.
At least 39 people died in Kinshasa in 2019 when torrential rain flooded low-lying districts and some buildings and roads collapsed.
In addition to damaged infrastructure, each day of flooding costs households a combined $1.2 million due to the large-scale transport disruption, according to a 2020 World Bank paper, read the report.
Climate Change
Climate crisis disrupting education of 40 million children every year
The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a report that draws clear linkages between the climate crisis and the global education crisis.
The report calls for continued efforts to ensure the continuity of education for all in the face of increasing extreme weather events and emergencies.
According to the report, worldwide, the climate crisis is impacting the education of 40 million children every year and in total, 222 million vulnerable girls and boys are impacted by conflict, climate-induced disasters, forced displacement and protracted crises and are in need of urgent education support.
Education Cannot Wait, the organization that issued the report, said that climate-induced disasters affect children’s ability to go to or stay in school. “And, even when children stay in school, climate and environmental changes – such as rising temperatures, droughts and floods – affect their ability to learn. These negative impacts on learning exacerbate cycles of poverty and inequality and drives conflict for increasingly scarce natural resources,” the report stated.
The organization stated that climate change and girls’ education are two of the UK’s primary international development objectives but that, “too often climate and environmental change is viewed in isolation from education.”
The organization stated that in order to effectively tackle these priority issues, we must better understand how they are linked and find integrated solutions.”
“Education must be put front and center of the climate agenda. By investing in girls’ education in places like Pakistan, the Horn of Africa and other countries on the frontlines of the climate crisis, we are investing in an end to hunger, and vicious cycles of displacement and violence. Education is also the single most powerful investment we can make to ensure a climate-resilient future for generations to come,” said Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait.
Climate Change
Tibetan glaciers face multiple threats from South Asia air pollution
The Tibetan Plateau is the largest and highest such elevation in the world, and is a critical water resource for almost two billion people in Asia, but the land mass, known as the “Asian water tower”, is under a growing climate threat.
Scientists say the primary culprit – an air pollutant known as black carbon – could result in unprecedented melting of the plateau’s glaciers, Asia One reported this week.
A study led by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources has found that increasing concentrations of black carbon in South Asia have reduced levels of summer precipitation over the Southern Tibetan Plateau, which in turn has accelerated the shrinking of that region’s glaciers.
The findings have prompted the scientists to call for cuts in black carbon emissions in South Asia to preserve a crucial water balance on the plateau and avoid future water shortages and geological hazards.
Black carbon – a type of soot – is a component of fine particulate matter. It results from the incomplete combustion of fossil fuels and biomass.
Black carbon emissions contribute to global warming by absorbing solar energy and then heating the surroundings. When deposited on ice or snow, black carbon reduces surface albedo, or the ability to reflect sunlight, which then heats the surface and quickens glacial melting. Ice covered regions like the Arctic, Antarctic and the Himalayas are all vulnerable to black carbon emissions, Asia One reported.
But in the case of the Tibet Plateau, the world’s third largest store of ice, such emissions do not have to travel far. South Asian countries are some of the world’s worst air polluters. Black carbon emissions from the Indian subcontinent are carried aloft to the Tibetan Plateau and worsen glacial melting, in what the researchers call a “direct effect”.
In their stud the researchers also discovered that black carbon originating from South Asia has impacted the glaciers by reducing the amount of precipitation in the Southern Tibetan Plateau.
In their analysis of precipitation data from 1961 to 2016, the researchers found that summer precipitation amounts over the Southern Tibetan Plateau began to decline in 2004 by an average of 4.4mm a year.
Summer precipitation accounts for more than 60 percent of the total annual precipitation over the plateau, so declines in the seasonal rains resulted in glacial shrinkage, the study said. And since the beginning of this century, the problem has accelerated.
Kang Shichang, one of the study’s corresponding authors and a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said: “Black carbon emissions are expected to increase in South Asia. It is imperative to reduce emissions in South Asia to protect the Asian water tower.”
Microsoft confirms taskbar bugs, as other Windows 10
NASA launches satellite to survey Earth’s water
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake recorded in Afghanistan
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 1,500 fish onto road
Amnesty’s head writes to Pakistan PM about challenges faced by Afghan refugees
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Baradar attends Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank meeting
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Importance of inclusive government discussed
Saar: Safety of foreigners in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Meeting of US and Uzbekistan FMs discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul hotel attack ends
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul Municipality unveils giant hand-painted globe in city square
-
Latest News4 days ago
Power company says outages in Kabul are because of Uzbekistan network problems
-
COVID-194 days ago
Queues form at clinics as China wrestles with COVID-19 surge
-
Sport3 days ago
Lionel Messi’s Argentina reach World Cup final beating Croatia 3-0
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken, Uzbekistan FM discuss Afghanistan
-
Health5 days ago
Health ministry marks World Universal Health Coverage Day in Kabul