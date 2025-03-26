Climate Change
UN and ICRC warn of serious water shortage in Afghanistan
The International Committee of the Red Cross in Afghanistan reported that an estimated 33 million people in the country face severe water shortage
The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN Habitat) warned this week that 21 million people in Afghanistan are currently facing a serious water crisis and that the country needs major investments in water infrastructure.
Stephanie Loose, the head of the programme, said in a report that major Afghan cities such as Kabul, Kandahar and Herat are also facing a serious shortage of clean drinking water and that groundwater resources in these cities are decreasing significantly.
However, last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan reported that an estimated 33 million people in the country face severe water shortage.
Marking World Water Day on March 22, the ICRC quoted a Kabul resident Shafiqullah Hamkar of District 5 in Kabul city as saying: “Our borewells have completely dried up because of the minimal snowfall and rainfall over the last few years.
“The sharp decline in groundwater levels has left us no choice but to rely on commercial water tankers for our most basic needs. It is a big challenge for us in the city,” he said.
ICRC said Hamkar represents an estimated 80% of Afghans who are dealing with the severe impact of erratic rainfall patterns, rising temperatures and droughts.
The situation is even worse in rural areas where people often rely on untreated surface water, which leads to the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera and diarrhea.
“For millions of Afghans, who are already struggling with many challenges and facing a dire humanitarian situation, vital activities such as getting water to drink or cook and providing irrigation for crops are often impossible. This has a devastating impact on people’s health and access to food, and hampers the country’s potential for economic development,” says Martin De Boer, the head of programs for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan.
He added that the lack of required infrastructure – including water-supply systems, dams and irrigation networks – further exacerbates the challenges. Responding to the needs of the people, the ICRC plays an important role in supporting communities and assisting authorities to improve and manage water supplies.
Climate Change
Over 500,000 Afghans displaced due to climate disasters in 2024: IOM
More than half a million people in Afghanistan were displaced due to climate disasters in 2024, the International Organization for Migration said in a country report published on Tuesday.
“Nearly 9 million individuals were impacted by climate hazards in the last 12 months, with over 500,000 displaced by floods, drought, and other disasters,” IOM said, AFP reported.
“Roughly three in five of those displaced relocated elsewhere within their province of origin”, with the western Herat and Farah provinces among the hardest hit, it said.
This week, 39 people were killed due to floods, hail and storms in southwestern Afghanistan, mainly in Farah, according to local authorities.
Afghanistan is among the poorest countries in the world after decades of war and is ranked the sixth most vulnerable to climate change, which is spurring extreme weather.
Drought, floods, land degradation and declining agricultural productivity are key threats, according to the United Nations.
Flash floods last May killed hundreds and swamped swaths of agricultural land in Afghanistan, where 80 percent of people depend on farming to survive.
“Over 11 million people in Afghanistan are at high risk of severe impacts from climate-induced disasters in the future,” the IOM said.
The UN agency estimates that “climate-sensitive livelihoods, like subsistence farming, make up 73 percent of jobs in Afghanistan”.
It added that “92 percent of villages have limited access to emergency services” and “96 percent lack resources for crucial measures like early warning systems and search and rescue.”
Climate Change
Floods in Farah and Kandahar claim the lives of 29 people
Officials from the disaster management departments of Farah and Kandahar report that floods in these two provinces have resulted in 29 fatalities and nine injuries.
Mohammad Israel Sayar, the head of disaster management in Farah, confirmed to Ariana News that 21 people lost their lives and six others were injured due to floods on Tuesday in the Qala-e-Kah district of the province.
According to Sayar, the victims had gone to the mountains of Qala-e-Kah for recreation purposes when floodwaters suddenly swept them away.
Officials from the disaster management department in Kandahar also stated that floods in the province have caused 11 deaths and injuries.
They reported that in the seventh district of the province, one woman and three children died when the roof of a house collapsed.
They added that in the fifth security district of the province, three women and one child lost their lives due to the floods. Two children and one man were also injured.
Climate Change
Afghanistan’s air pollution better than last year: officials
The National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) said on Sunday that air pollution in Afghanistan has decreased this year compared to last year.
Zainul Abedin Abed, the agency’s deputy director for policy and expertise, said in a press conference that in the past three months, Kabul authorities took 4,211 vehicles off the road that were releasing excessive emissions.
He also stressed that the world should not politicize the issue of climate change and that developed countries should pay “compensation” to poor countries to help mitigate the effects of climate change.
“Compensation should be taken from developed countries and compensation should be paid to the affected countries. The withdrawal of the Americans or Donald Trump from the Paris Agreement is a violation of human principles. Climate change is a human issue. There must be engagement on this issue. Instead of political considerations, engagement should be opted,” Abed said.
Officials from the National Environmental Protection Agency also said that aid to fight the effects of climate change has not been cut.
“As far as we know, mostly humanitarian aid has been cut off, but projects in the environment and climate change sectors have not been impacted,” said Rohullah Amin, head of climate change department at the National Environmental Protection Agency.
NEPA officials also said that in cooperation with other government agencies, a six-month action plan has been developed to prevent the increase of air pollution.
According to officials, since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021, the agency has held 3,000 awareness programs to reduce air pollution, in which more than 500,000 people have participated.
Officials at the agency also called on Kabul residents to refrain from using fuel that causes air pollution.
However, a number of Kabul residents complain about the increase in air pollution in recent days and ask the authorities to take more practical measures.
Air pollution in Kabul has always been a source of concern for the residents of the city.
Russian envoy to Islamabad says IEA’s efforts to combat terrorism have been ‘insufficient’
IEA requests handover of Afghanistan Embassy in Washington
UN and ICRC warn of serious water shortage in Afghanistan
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings secure thrilling 11-run win over Gujurat Titans
Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Afghanistan cricket team will never be taken lightly again: Trott
Floods in Farah and Kandahar claim the lives of 29 people
Saudi Arabia confirms $500 million pledge to Afghanistan, Pakistan polio campaign
Islamabad says Afghanistan is trying to build border post on Pakistani territory
Tahawol: Overview of recent developments in Türkiye
Saar: Discussion on US tariffs against some countries
Saar: US position on Iran’s nuclear program discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Turkey protests and arrests
Saar: Fate of Ukraine war discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
American freed by IEA reunited with wife, former cellmate, in US
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation delivers Ramadan aid to needy families in Bamyan
-
International Sports4 days ago
Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76
-
International Sports3 days ago
RCB bring fireworks to opening night of IPL 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
Eighteen injured after dispute between two brothers in Helmand
-
Regional4 days ago
Hamas studies US ‘bridge’ proposal for truce as Israel escalates return to war
-
Latest News3 days ago
Torkham border reopens for pedestrians
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan will be ‘catastrophic’: UNICEF