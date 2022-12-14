Climate Change
Floods kill at least 120 in Congolese capital
At least 120 people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa after heavy rains unleashed floods and caused landslides, a government document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Entire neighbourhoods were flooded with muddy water, and houses and roads ripped apart by sinkholes, including the N1 highway that connects Kinshasa to the chief sea port of Matadi.
The prime minister’s office said in a statement that the N1 could be closed for 3-4 days.
The death toll was compiled by the General Management of Migration, a part of the interior ministry, read the report.
The toll may rise. Health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani Mbanda told Reuters the ministry had counted 141 dead but that the number needed to be cross-checked with other departments.
Images posted on Twitter by Congo’s government spokesman Patrick Muyaya showed a major road that appeared to have subsided into a deep chasm, with crowds staring at the damage.
“On the National Road 1 there is a big hole. Only pedestrians can pass. We do not understand how the water cut the road,” said local resident Gabriel Mbikolo.
According to Reuters once a fishing village on the banks of the Congo river, Kinshasa has grown into one of Africa’s largest megacities with a population of around 15 million.
Poorly regulated rapid urbanization has made the city increasingly vulnerable to flash floods after intense rains, which have become more frequent due to climate change.
At least 39 people died in Kinshasa in 2019 when torrential rain flooded low-lying districts and some buildings and roads collapsed.
In addition to damaged infrastructure, each day of flooding costs households a combined $1.2 million due to the large-scale transport disruption, according to a 2020 World Bank paper, read the report.
Climate Change
Climate crisis disrupting education of 40 million children every year
The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a report that draws clear linkages between the climate crisis and the global education crisis.
The report calls for continued efforts to ensure the continuity of education for all in the face of increasing extreme weather events and emergencies.
According to the report, worldwide, the climate crisis is impacting the education of 40 million children every year and in total, 222 million vulnerable girls and boys are impacted by conflict, climate-induced disasters, forced displacement and protracted crises and are in need of urgent education support.
Education Cannot Wait, the organization that issued the report, said that climate-induced disasters affect children’s ability to go to or stay in school. “And, even when children stay in school, climate and environmental changes – such as rising temperatures, droughts and floods – affect their ability to learn. These negative impacts on learning exacerbate cycles of poverty and inequality and drives conflict for increasingly scarce natural resources,” the report stated.
The organization stated that climate change and girls’ education are two of the UK’s primary international development objectives but that, “too often climate and environmental change is viewed in isolation from education.”
The organization stated that in order to effectively tackle these priority issues, we must better understand how they are linked and find integrated solutions.”
“Education must be put front and center of the climate agenda. By investing in girls’ education in places like Pakistan, the Horn of Africa and other countries on the frontlines of the climate crisis, we are investing in an end to hunger, and vicious cycles of displacement and violence. Education is also the single most powerful investment we can make to ensure a climate-resilient future for generations to come,” said Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait.
Climate Change
Tibetan glaciers face multiple threats from South Asia air pollution
The Tibetan Plateau is the largest and highest such elevation in the world, and is a critical water resource for almost two billion people in Asia, but the land mass, known as the “Asian water tower”, is under a growing climate threat.
Scientists say the primary culprit – an air pollutant known as black carbon – could result in unprecedented melting of the plateau’s glaciers, Asia One reported this week.
A study led by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources has found that increasing concentrations of black carbon in South Asia have reduced levels of summer precipitation over the Southern Tibetan Plateau, which in turn has accelerated the shrinking of that region’s glaciers.
The findings have prompted the scientists to call for cuts in black carbon emissions in South Asia to preserve a crucial water balance on the plateau and avoid future water shortages and geological hazards.
Black carbon – a type of soot – is a component of fine particulate matter. It results from the incomplete combustion of fossil fuels and biomass.
Black carbon emissions contribute to global warming by absorbing solar energy and then heating the surroundings. When deposited on ice or snow, black carbon reduces surface albedo, or the ability to reflect sunlight, which then heats the surface and quickens glacial melting. Ice covered regions like the Arctic, Antarctic and the Himalayas are all vulnerable to black carbon emissions, Asia One reported.
But in the case of the Tibet Plateau, the world’s third largest store of ice, such emissions do not have to travel far. South Asian countries are some of the world’s worst air polluters. Black carbon emissions from the Indian subcontinent are carried aloft to the Tibetan Plateau and worsen glacial melting, in what the researchers call a “direct effect”.
In their stud the researchers also discovered that black carbon originating from South Asia has impacted the glaciers by reducing the amount of precipitation in the Southern Tibetan Plateau.
In their analysis of precipitation data from 1961 to 2016, the researchers found that summer precipitation amounts over the Southern Tibetan Plateau began to decline in 2004 by an average of 4.4mm a year.
Summer precipitation accounts for more than 60 percent of the total annual precipitation over the plateau, so declines in the seasonal rains resulted in glacial shrinkage, the study said. And since the beginning of this century, the problem has accelerated.
Kang Shichang, one of the study’s corresponding authors and a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said: “Black carbon emissions are expected to increase in South Asia. It is imperative to reduce emissions in South Asia to protect the Asian water tower.”
Climate Change
US climate envoy John Kerry welcomes move to hold COP28 in UAE
John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, on Wednesday hailed the decision to hold next year’s 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE, stating that fossil fuel economies should be encouraged to lead the transition to clean energy.
“I think it’s very exciting that the UAE, an OPEC member, is going to host COP28, and it’s so important that you have an oil and gas producing nation step up and say we understand the challenge of the climate crisis,” Kerry told Reuters in an interview.
“The UAE Leadership has taken very smart steps because they know that what’s coming out of the ground is not forever, either physically or politically, and they’re looking at what the new world is going to look like. If there are going to be new forms of energy, they want to be among the providers of it, just as they are today.”
Kerry said this year’s COP27 conference, held last month in Egypt, moved the world a bit closer to the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial times.
He also praised the announcement of 30 upgraded national climate plans along with the summit’s headline agreement on “loss and damage” to help vulnerable countries reeling from climate-driven extreme weather and rising seas.
Belgium donates $3 million euros to the people of Afghanistan
Floods kill at least 120 in Congolese capital
Record number of journalists currently jailed worldwide
Panjshir records increase in tourists this year: Officials
India-China clash on the border in Arunachal Pradesh
Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Company bust for selling expired food and drugs
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Meeting of US and Uzbekistan FMs discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Saar: Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions discussed
Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s foreign policy discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan to import gas from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan: report
-
Latest News4 days ago
4.2 million children out of school in Afghanistan: UNICEF
-
Sport4 days ago
Messi’s Argentina go through on penalties, but shock exit for Brazil
-
Latest News5 days ago
2,000 kg drugs destroyed in Zabul
-
World4 days ago
China’s Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hekmatyar says his attackers were Tajik nationals carrying Daesh flag
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Tibetan glaciers face multiple threats from South Asia air pollution
-
World3 days ago
67 journalists killed around the world so far in 2022