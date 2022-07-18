Latest News
Third earthquake shakes Afghanistan in one day
Just hours after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Khost province, a third earthquake of 4.8 was recorded in northern Badakhshan on Monday night, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.
The first quake, a 4.3-magnitute, struck near Jurm district in Badakhshan just after 4pm local time on Monday. The second, a 5.1 quake, happened just before 5pm and the third, also in northern Badakhshan struck at 7.08 pm.
Video footage of the 5.1 quake shows plumes of dust rising from the already earthquake-devastated Gayan district in Paktika province. By early evening, reports indicated dozens of homes had been damaged and at least 10 people injured.
No reports of damage or injuries have as yet been reported following the other two earthquakes.
One NGO already attending to earthquake victims from last month’s 6.2-magnitute quake in Paktika province reported their teams were on the ground at the time of Monday’s 5.1 quake.
“Our Human First Afghanistan teams were already on site providing support to victims of the quake that hit a few weeks ago and immediately began to provide life saving care and humanitarian aid,” the organization tweeted.
Monday’s 5.1 and the 4.8-magnitude quakes were both felt in Kabul, while the 5.1 was felt as far away as Islamabad in Pakistan.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Afghanistan
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was recorded in Afghanistan on Monday evening, the United States Geological Survey reported.
The quake happened at 16:52 with its epicenter 49 kilometers west-southwest of eastern Khost province. Its depth was reported to be 10 kilometers.
There were no immediate reports of damage or human casualties.
The quake happened less than an hour after a 4.3-magnitude struck with its epicenter 27 kilometers southeast of Jurm district of northern Badakhshan province.
Pakistan delegation visits Kabul to discuss bilateral trade issues
A Pakistani delegation arrived in Kabul on Monday to discuss issues relating to trade, including that around the sale of coal, with officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdul Latif Nazari said that Afghanistan wants extensive economic interaction with all countries, especially with its neighbors.
Pakistani officials meanwhile said that facilitating the transfer of coal is beneficial to both countries.
“The high-level delegation of Pakistan came to Kabul to resolve economic and transit problems in order to reach an understanding with Afghanistan on some issues,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister of Commerce and Industry.
Azizi said that due to the geographical location of Afghanistan, there is a need to establish extensive economic relations with all countries, especially neighboring countries, therefore, the Islamic Emirate is seeking to expand trade relations with the countries.
“As much as the level of interaction of Afghanistan with the world and neighboring countries increases, both the interests of Afghanistan and the neighboring countries will be met,” said Nazari.
In the meantime, economic experts said that Kabul should expand economic ties with other countries, adding that it should pay more attention to exports than imports.
“Afghanistan needs to export its natural resources because the IEA does not have foreign funds to spend for domestic expenses,” said Shabir Bashiri, an economic analyst.
The Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul comes after the IEA increased the price of coal, stating it would sell to Pakistan at a price in line with global prices.
Saudi crown prince tells Biden US made ‘mistake’ in Afghanistan: Saudi official
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pointed to American abuse in the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq and the war in Afghanistan as he told President Joe Biden Friday that the US made “mistakes” too.
This was in response to Biden’s comments to MBS – as the crown prince is called – on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
“The United States also made a number of mistakes like the incident of Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq and others,” the crown prince told Biden, a Saudi official told Reuters.
In the early part of the Iraq War, detainees at the Abu Ghraib prison were tortured by U.S. forces, with 11 Americans convicted of crimes related to the scandal.
While MBS reportedly spoke to Biden about shared values – he also said pushing those values on other countries could backfire.
“However trying to impose those values by force could have the opposite effect as it happened in Iraq and Afghanistan where the U.S. was unsuccessful,” the statement from the Saudi official to Reuters said.
Biden oversaw a chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, after a 20-year military involvement.
After his meeting with MBS, Biden told reporters that he brought up Khashoggi’s killing first thing.
“In respect to the murder of Khashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time, and what I think of it now,” Biden said.
“I was straightforward and direct … I made my view crystal clear,” he said.
Biden did not mention that MBS brought up the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, as a Saudi official claimed.
During Biden’s remarks to MBS and other Arab leaders Saturday, the president conceded the US hasn’t had a perfect track record.
“No country gets it right all the time – even most of the time – including the United States,” Biden said.
