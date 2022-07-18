Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 18, 2022)

A Pakistani delegation arrived in Kabul on Monday to discuss issues relating to trade, including that around the sale of coal, with officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari said that Afghanistan wants extensive economic interaction with all countries, especially with its neighbors.

Pakistani officials meanwhile said that facilitating the transfer of coal is beneficial to both countries.

“The high-level delegation of Pakistan came to Kabul to resolve economic and transit problems in order to reach an understanding with Afghanistan on some issues,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister of economy.

Azizi said that due to the geographical location of Afghanistan, there is a need to establish extensive economic relations with all countries, especially neighboring countries, therefore, the Islamic Emirate is seeking to expand trade relations with the countries.

“As much as the level of interaction of Afghanistan with the world and neighboring countries increases, both the interests of Afghanistan and the neighboring countries will be met,” said Nazari.

In the meantime, economic experts said that Kabul should expand economic ties with other countries, adding that it should pay more attention to exports than imports.

“Afghanistan needs to export its natural resources because the IEA does not have foreign funds to spend for domestic expenses,” said Shabir Bashiri, an economic analyst.

The Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul comes after the IEA increased the price of coal, stating it would sell to Pakistan at a price in line with global prices.