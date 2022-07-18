Latest News
Pakistan delegation visits Kabul to discuss bilateral trade issues
A Pakistani delegation arrived in Kabul on Monday to discuss issues relating to trade, including that around the sale of coal, with officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari said that Afghanistan wants extensive economic interaction with all countries, especially with its neighbors.
Pakistani officials meanwhile said that facilitating the transfer of coal is beneficial to both countries.
“The high-level delegation of Pakistan came to Kabul to resolve economic and transit problems in order to reach an understanding with Afghanistan on some issues,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister of economy.
Azizi said that due to the geographical location of Afghanistan, there is a need to establish extensive economic relations with all countries, especially neighboring countries, therefore, the Islamic Emirate is seeking to expand trade relations with the countries.
“As much as the level of interaction of Afghanistan with the world and neighboring countries increases, both the interests of Afghanistan and the neighboring countries will be met,” said Nazari.
In the meantime, economic experts said that Kabul should expand economic ties with other countries, adding that it should pay more attention to exports than imports.
“Afghanistan needs to export its natural resources because the IEA does not have foreign funds to spend for domestic expenses,” said Shabir Bashiri, an economic analyst.
The Pakistani delegation’s visit to Kabul comes after the IEA increased the price of coal, stating it would sell to Pakistan at a price in line with global prices.
Latest News
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Afghanistan
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was recorded in Afghanistan on Monday evening, the United States Geological Survey reported.
The quake happened at 16:52 with its epicenter 49 kilometers west-southwest of eastern Khost province. Its depth was reported to be 10 kilometers.
There were no immediate reports of damage or human casualties.
The quake happened less than an hour after a 4.3-magnitude struck with its epicenter 27 kilometers southeast of Jurm district of northern Badakhshan province.
Latest News
Saudi crown prince tells Biden US made ‘mistake’ in Afghanistan: Saudi official
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pointed to American abuse in the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq and the war in Afghanistan as he told President Joe Biden Friday that the US made “mistakes” too.
This was in response to Biden’s comments to MBS – as the crown prince is called – on the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
“The United States also made a number of mistakes like the incident of Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq and others,” the crown prince told Biden, a Saudi official told Reuters.
In the early part of the Iraq War, detainees at the Abu Ghraib prison were tortured by U.S. forces, with 11 Americans convicted of crimes related to the scandal.
While MBS reportedly spoke to Biden about shared values – he also said pushing those values on other countries could backfire.
“However trying to impose those values by force could have the opposite effect as it happened in Iraq and Afghanistan where the U.S. was unsuccessful,” the statement from the Saudi official to Reuters said.
Biden oversaw a chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, after a 20-year military involvement.
After his meeting with MBS, Biden told reporters that he brought up Khashoggi’s killing first thing.
“In respect to the murder of Khashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time, and what I think of it now,” Biden said.
“I was straightforward and direct … I made my view crystal clear,” he said.
Biden did not mention that MBS brought up the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, as a Saudi official claimed.
During Biden’s remarks to MBS and other Arab leaders Saturday, the president conceded the US hasn’t had a perfect track record.
“No country gets it right all the time – even most of the time – including the United States,” Biden said.
Latest News
Melon and watermelon crops increase in Balkh this year
The Department of Agriculture and Livestock of Balkh province said Monday melon and watermelon harvests are expected to increase significantly in the province this year.
According to officials 20 to 25 tons of melons and watermelons will be harvested this year.
Farmers in the province said despite many problems, they are expecting a good harvest this year.
“This year, melon and watermelon crops are good compared to last year,” said Deen Mohammad, a farmer.
According to officials, more than 11,000 hectares of land in this province has been planted with melons and watermelons.
“Almost, 11,224 hectares of land are cultivated with melon and watermelon in this province and its crops reach 25,939 tons this year,” said Mawlavi Abu Khalid, acting head of agriculture and livestock for Balkh.
While harvests are good, traders are concerned about business being slow.
“Crops are good but now people cannot afford to buy it because of the bad economy in the country,” said Tamim, a fruit seller in Balkh province.
Wheat is Balkh’s key crop, followed by melons and watermelons.
