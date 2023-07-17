Latest News
Top UK lawmaker says Britain should reopen embassy in Kabul and work with IEA
Britain should reopen its embassy in Kabul and start negotiating with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), a senior member of the UK’s parliament has said.
Tobias Ellwood, who is the chairman of the defence select committee in the UK parliament, said he is “no Taliban-appeaser” but it is time to start working with the Afghan government in order to prevent the country entering another cycle of “instability, terrorism and mass migration,” Telegraph reported.
Ellwood, who has served in the British army, said a more pragmatic strategy is needed by the West if things are to improve in Afghanistan.
It is almost two years since NATO withdrew from Afghanistan and the IEA took over the country, but no country has recognized the government.
Ellwood, who has just returned from a visit Afghanistan, said he has witnessed real progress and believes it is now time to start negotiating with the IEA, no matter how unpalatable that might seem.
He said Afghanistan is currently more peaceful than it has been since the 1970s and despite the ban, women are being allowed to return to work because the economy demanded it.
“I recognise their (IEA’s) policies will never align with our ideals. But I witnessed unreported compromises the war-exhausted nation is currently willing to accept,” Ellwood said.
The MP stressed that Afghanistan remains extremely fragile with widespread food shortages and half of the country’s nine million children not having access to school.
But he said engagement is the only way to have a hand in helping to shape the future.
“If the West continues to sulk we could be making another blunder which pushes the nation to a fiscal cliff, potentially igniting another cycle of instability, terrorism and mass migration,” he said.
“A more pragmatic strategy is necessary. The Taliban’s (IEA) restrictions on women’s rights may well serve as a negotiation tool for shared understanding.
“But such a possibility will remain unknown until we wake up. The first step is reopening our embassy. The second is to get real,” Ellwood said.
Latest News
Everyone should study ‘deeply’ in their field: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has asked the young members of the government to read books in order to raise their level of education and gain more knowledge in their profession, saying the youth are the main leaders and rulers of the present and future in the country.
In a meeting with the youths, Muttaqi said that security has been ensured throughout the country and that it has come due to the round-the-clock efforts of the security forces.
“It is important for everyone to study deeply in their profession… Today, in any language you want, books have been written in your field. If you want to excel, everyone should pick and read a book about their profession. When someone is entrusted with responsibility, he is obliged by Sharia to have knowledge in that profession,” Muttaqi said.
He noted that IEA has been able to keep the value of afghani stable.
“Despite all the restrictions, the banks are interacting well, 10 lakh civil servants get salary from banks. The wealth of the people was preserved. Bank visits have increased. Domestic revenues have increased. New banknotes come,” Muttaqi said.
He said that instead of hating and criticizing others, youths should start reforms from themselves and accept each other.
“Correct yourselves. Create timetable for your life. Arrive at your office on time. Make your livelihood halal. Pay attention to the us national treasury. Do not drive cars fearlessly. These are the things with which our government improves,” Muttaqi said.
He said that the existing government in the country was not established by demonstrations and meetings, but countless sacrifices were made in this way, and now is the time to use the opportunities for the development of the country.
Latest News
Haqqani says IEA’s resolution to succeed is ‘unparalleled’
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that the resolution to succeed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is unparalleled.
Addressing relatives of those who died during the conflict in Karwar district of Logar province, Haqqani said: “If you seem weak, look wise and are lagging behind with development, it will be solved, have patience.”
He added: “Our rivals in the world are watching whether we can run the government. They point at a few issues and claim that we are weak in education, development and economy. We also don’t argue with them. We also admit that we have some shortcomings. But Alhamdulillah the wealth we have is not owned by anyone else and that is firm faith, will and stance.”
The minister said that IEA has paid sacrifices not to gain privileges. He said that the IEA leader is committed to helping IEA members.
Haqqani said that the IEA leader has increased personnel of defense and interior ministries and the intelligence agency.
Latest News
Mullah Baradar opens key domestic and foreign expo in Kabul
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund opened the Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National & International Expo & Trade Fair in Kabul on Sunday and emphasized the importance of such events.
Addressing guests at the event, Baradar noted the significance of expos in showcasing a country’s industrial and agricultural products to the public and said that governments also organize such events in order to facilitate domestic and international marketing efforts.
The Islamic Emirate has initiated a series of expos, both at home and abroad, to introduce Afghanistan’s industrial and agricultural products to the market, a statement read.
At the event, Baradar highlighted that this expo has been organized after the re-establishment of IEA rule, and is the largest one to date. Over 600 industrial and agricultural products are on display.
Baradar also said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) expressed interest in participating in this expo, which the caretaker government deeply appreciates. Baradar emphasized that the re-establishment of IEA rule has created a secure environment, serving as a strong foundation for investment and mineral extraction throughout the country. As a result, Afghanistan has entered a new phase of recovery, he said.
He also assured Central and South Asian countries that Afghanistan offers a safe transit route for goods and in addition to other infrastructure development projects, the Islamic Emirate has started the process of reconstructing highways – including the key Salang Pass highway and the Kabul-Kandahar highway.
Baradar also spoke about the expansion of domestic businesses and the challenges faced by entrepreneurs.
He mentioned the recent establishment of Chambers of Commerce in Uruzgan and Zabul provinces to facilitate this purpose. Furthermore, he directed the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment (ACCI) to promptly establish a chamber in Baghlan province and provide necessary personnel.
Baradar extended an invitation to all Afghan and foreign investors to come and invest in Afghanistan and assured foreign investors that they would receive the same privileges as Afghan investors.
The ACCI, with the support of the government, organized this event in Kabul in the hope of promoting Afghan products, supporting national investors, fostering relationships between national and international businessmen, and engaging citizens.
The expo aims to showcase various domestic products such as agriculture, construction, handicrafts, medical devices, medicines, and other national goods. Notably, alongside domestic industrialists, industrialists from Iran, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and several other countries are also showcasing their products.
According to the office, this expo will run from July 16th to July 22nd.
