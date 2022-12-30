Latest News
TTP militants along border number 7,000 to 10,000: Pakistan minister
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group has between 7,000 to 10,000 fighters along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.
In an interview with Dawn News, Sanaullah also said that the militants are “accompanied by 25,000 members of their families”.
His comments come amid an uptick in attacks in Pakistan by the TTP including the recent suicide bombing in Islamabad – the first since 2014.
The TTP increased attacks in late November, when they called off a months-long cease-fire with the Pakistan government.
“The biggest reason for this is the failure of (the) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Counter Terrorism Department (…) It is their job to stop it,” the interior minister said, blaming the provincial government led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
He said that Pakistan had its Army for the protection of the borders, adding that if the provincial government cannot handle the situation, it can request the federal government.
“The Army will eliminate all such elements of terrorism.”
Agreeing with the idea of an all-party conference or a national security meeting on the emerging threat of terrorism, the minister said such huddles must take place but stressed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government first needed to sit with the federal government and talk.
U.N. aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and seek to meet the highest possible officials within Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), after it banned female aid workers, Reuters quoting a senior U.N. official said on Thursday.
“We regret to see that there is already an impact of this decision on our programs,” Ramiz Alakbarov, U.N. aid coordinator in Afghanistan, told reporters in New York after the United Nations said that some “time-critical” programs had temporarily stopped and other activities will also likely be paused.
He said women made up roughly 30% of aid workers and that they would not be replaced with men. Alakbarov also said the “humanitarian needs of the people are absolutely enormous and it’s important that we continue to stay and deliver.”
The United Nations has said that 97% of Afghans live in poverty, two-thirds of the population need aid to survive and 20 million people face acute hunger, read the report.
Alakbarov said U.N. officials were meeting with ministries to discuss the impact on aid programs and that a meeting with the health minister about the delivery of services for women and girls by female aid workers had been “rather constructive.”
“We already had an agreement with the minister that in that sector there should not be a barrier and the service providers may return to work. Now let’s see how this is going to play out,” Alakbarov said. “The discussions with other line ministers have not yielded the same results yet, but they are ongoing.”
He said he would be focused on talking with the IEA officials to try and get the ban reversed because they responded better to dialogue instead of pressure, adding: “This movement have not responded well to the pressure in the past.”
Alakbarov said that 70% of U.N. programs were implemented in partnership with other aid organizations.
Four major global groups said on Sunday that they were suspending operations because they were unable to run their programs without female staff. Others have since followed suit, Reuters reported.
The ban on female aid workers was announced by IEA on Saturday. It follows a ban imposed last week on women attending universities. Girls were stopped from attending high school in March.
Alakbarov said most of the decrees came from the Shura, or leadership council, in the southern city of Kandahar – the birthplace of the Taliban (IEA) – and if a decree was signed by a minister in the capital Kabul it referenced the Kandahar Shura.
He said there were divisions within the IEA over the bans on women, adding: “It’s also generational. The older generation of IEA is more conservative.
The IEA seized power in August last year. They largely banned education of girls when last in power two decades ago but had said their policies had changed. The IEA has not been recognized internationally.
Kabul Municipality says mostly all new projects already completed
Kabul Municipality officials have said that of the 181 development projects started early this year, including canals and bridges, most of them have been completed.
According to the officials, work on 40 different projects is currently underway, but these will be completed by the end of this year.
These projects include the construction of sidewalks, bridges, intersections, canals and other development projects, most of which have been completed and are operational, officials said.
“At the beginning of the year, we had announced 181 projects that Alhamdulillah there are more completed projects and currently 30 to 40 projects are being worked on, which are different projects,” said Nematullah Barakzai, the spokesperson of Kabul Municipality.
Some members of the private sector who have invested in the production of construction materials in the country call on the Kabul Municipality to increase the use of domestic products in construction projects so that products produced by domestic manufacturers can also find a market.
China intends to invest in coal-fired power projects in Afghanistan: DABS
China’s Chamber of Commerce representative has met with Mohammad Hanif Hamza, the CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat in Kabul to discuss investment in the energy sector in the country.
DABS said in a series of tweets on Thursday that China intends to invest in the production of 500 megawatts of electricity from coal in Afghanistan.
The Chinese official said China has experience in producing electricity from coal in eleven countries around the world, and that they are ready to install technical equipment and teams in Afghanistan.
Hamza said that the joint technical delegations of both sides will discuss and exchange opinions on all matters and then they will present the results to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
The head of DABS has assured the representative of China that they are ready to cooperate in providing any facility for investment in the electricity production sector in Afghanistan.
