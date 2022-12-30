Latest News
Pakistan, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in Afghanistan
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral and regional matters.
Bilawal on Twitter wrote: “Appreciated Türkiye’s solidarity for flood affectees and continued support for rehabilitation and climate resistance”.
Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peace and stable Afghanistan for regional peace and prosperity.
Latest News
Saffron cultivation yields positive results in Kandahar
Cultivation of saffron as an alternative to opium has yielded positive results in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, as officials say every acre of land has produced nearly one kilogram of the precious spice.
In an experiment, around 130 acres of land in five districts of Kandahar, including Khakrez, Maiwand, Zherai, Panjwayee and Daman, were cultivated with saffron this year.
Officials say saffron cultivation has yielded good results.
“With the help of the Dutch Committee, we distributed saffron to 100 farmers in different districts for cultivation in 100 acres of land. Saffron has good yield as nearly one kilogram of saffron is harvested from one acre,” said Shams-ur-Rahman Musa, head of agriculture department of directorate of agriculture and livestock in Kandahar.
Farmers also say that they have harvested good amount of saffron, but they are concerned about lack of a good market for their products.
“We cultivated saffron instead of poppy, and it has yielded positive result. But there is no market and we can’t sell,” said Mohammad Ismael, a farmer in Kandahar.
Local officials said they are seeking to find market for saffron.
“We are in talks with other institutions. We are seeking to find market for saffron and for its better processing in order to improve the farmers’ economic condition in the future,” said Abdul Ghafoor, head of plant department of provincial directorate of agriculture and livestock.
According to the data of the directorate, around 80,000 hectares used to be cultivated with poppy in the past, but after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), farmers have now turned to saffron.
Latest News
TTP militants along border number 7,000 to 10,000: Pakistan minister
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group has between 7,000 to 10,000 fighters along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.
In an interview with Dawn News, Sanaullah also said that the militants are “accompanied by 25,000 members of their families”.
His comments come amid an uptick in attacks in Pakistan by the TTP including the recent suicide bombing in Islamabad – the first since 2014.
The TTP increased attacks in late November, when they called off a months-long cease-fire with the Pakistan government.
“The biggest reason for this is the failure of (the) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Counter Terrorism Department (…) It is their job to stop it,” the interior minister said, blaming the provincial government led by ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
He said that Pakistan had its Army for the protection of the borders, adding that if the provincial government cannot handle the situation, it can request the federal government.
“The Army will eliminate all such elements of terrorism.”
Agreeing with the idea of an all-party conference or a national security meeting on the emerging threat of terrorism, the minister said such huddles must take place but stressed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government first needed to sit with the federal government and talk.
Latest News
U.N. aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and seek to meet the highest possible officials within Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), after it banned female aid workers, Reuters quoting a senior U.N. official said on Thursday.
“We regret to see that there is already an impact of this decision on our programs,” Ramiz Alakbarov, U.N. aid coordinator in Afghanistan, told reporters in New York after the United Nations said that some “time-critical” programs had temporarily stopped and other activities will also likely be paused.
He said women made up roughly 30% of aid workers and that they would not be replaced with men. Alakbarov also said the “humanitarian needs of the people are absolutely enormous and it’s important that we continue to stay and deliver.”
The United Nations has said that 97% of Afghans live in poverty, two-thirds of the population need aid to survive and 20 million people face acute hunger, read the report.
Alakbarov said U.N. officials were meeting with ministries to discuss the impact on aid programs and that a meeting with the health minister about the delivery of services for women and girls by female aid workers had been “rather constructive.”
“We already had an agreement with the minister that in that sector there should not be a barrier and the service providers may return to work. Now let’s see how this is going to play out,” Alakbarov said. “The discussions with other line ministers have not yielded the same results yet, but they are ongoing.”
He said he would be focused on talking with the IEA officials to try and get the ban reversed because they responded better to dialogue instead of pressure, adding: “This movement have not responded well to the pressure in the past.”
Alakbarov said that 70% of U.N. programs were implemented in partnership with other aid organizations.
Four major global groups said on Sunday that they were suspending operations because they were unable to run their programs without female staff. Others have since followed suit, Reuters reported.
The ban on female aid workers was announced by IEA on Saturday. It follows a ban imposed last week on women attending universities. Girls were stopped from attending high school in March.
Alakbarov said most of the decrees came from the Shura, or leadership council, in the southern city of Kandahar – the birthplace of the Taliban (IEA) – and if a decree was signed by a minister in the capital Kabul it referenced the Kandahar Shura.
He said there were divisions within the IEA over the bans on women, adding: “It’s also generational. The older generation of IEA is more conservative.
The IEA seized power in August last year. They largely banned education of girls when last in power two decades ago but had said their policies had changed. The IEA has not been recognized internationally.
Saffron cultivation yields positive results in Kandahar
Pakistan, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in Afghanistan
WhatsApp will not work on these phones from December 31
TTP militants along border number 7,000 to 10,000: Pakistan minister
U.N. aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
Kabul hosts major domestic and international expo
IEA minister meets with head of TAPI project
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Tahawol: World’s demand from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government discussed
Saar: UN’s call for women’s equal participation discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan, Saudi’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Baradar and Iranian delegation discuss political and economic relations
-
Latest News4 days ago
4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after IEA bar women
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to formulate strategy for trade through Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ blizzard kills at least 27 in western New York
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
-
World4 days ago
Blizzard kills 13 in Buffalo, New York area
-
Business4 days ago
MoIC expects Afghanistan’s exports to reach $2 billion this year
-
World3 days ago
Pavel Antov, critic of Putin’s Ukraine war found dead outside Odisha hotel