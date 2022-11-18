Latest News
Turkey pushing tens of thousands of Afghans back at Iran border: HRW
Turkey is routinely pushing tens of thousands of Afghans back at its land border with Iran or deporting them directly to Afghanistan with little or no examination of their claims for international protection, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Friday.
The 73-page report, “‘No One Asked Me Why I Left Afghanistan,’” says that Turkey has stepped up pushbacks and deportations to Afghanistan since August 2021. Human Rights Watch also found that Afghans inside Turkey are being blocked from registering for international protection and that Afghans facing imminent deportation are often given no opportunity to make refugee claims. As of October 20, 2022, the Presidency of Migration Management in Turkey’s Interior Ministry reported 238,448 “irregular migrants whose entrance to our country has been prevented” in 2022, most of them Afghans. Turkey reported deporting 44,768 Afghans by air to Kabul in the first eight months of 2022, a 150 percent increase over the first eight months of 2021.
“Although Turkey has rightly earned international acclaim and support for hosting the largest number of refugees of any country in the world, it is simultaneously pushing many Afghans back at its borders or deporting them to Afghanistan with little or no examination of their claims for international protection,” said Bill Frelick, refugee and migrant rights director at Human Rights Watch. “Turkey should immediately halt these routine pushbacks of Afghans from its borders and give all Afghans facing removal the opportunity to make refugee claims.”
Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees of any country in the world, an estimated 3.9 million people, 3.6 million Syrians with temporary protection and 320,000 others, mostly Afghans.
Human Rights Watch interviewed 68 Afghans, 38 of whom described 114 pushback incidents between January 2021 and April 2022. All the men and boys traveling without female family members personally experienced or witnessed Turkish authorities beating or otherwise abusing them and others who were with them. Many also said that Turkish border authorities shot in their direction, sometimes at them, as they approached or attempted to cross the border.
Human Rights Watch found that many Afghans facing imminent deportation are given no opportunity to make refugee claims or otherwise challenge their deportation, and their signatures or fingerprints on voluntary return forms are often forced, obtained through deception, or forged.
Because Turkish authorities block access to asylum, forcibly return people who appear to be refugees, and commit other abuses against migrants and people seeking international protection, Turkey does not meet the criteria of a safe third country provided by EU law under Article 38 of the Asylum Procedures Directive, Human Rights Watch said.
“No EU member state should deny access to asylum for Afghans or other nationals under the pretense that Turkey would be a safe third country for them,” Frelick said. “EU’s migration management support to Turkey should be made conditional on demonstrated assurances that such support doesn’t contribute to denying people their right to seek asylum or to returning them to places where their lives or freedom would be threatened.”
Featured
IEA says it has eradicated war and corruption in Afghanistan
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, said at a meeting on Wednesday with officials from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that the Islamic Emirate has been able to eliminate war and administrative corruption in the country and pave the ground for progress and development.
He said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has created an aid fund for Afghanistan and they will help Afghanistan in health, education, and other fields in addition to humanitarian aid.
An OIC official meanwhile said it will stand by Afghanistan and we will continue its cooperation with Afghanistan in the areas of prosperity, stability, and development.
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, meanwhile welcomed the delegation of the OIC, and said, “You will see the real facts and the efforts of the Islamic Emirate in various sectors.”
He said that the Islamic Emirate has been able to eliminate war, insecurity, murder, destruction, and corruption in the country.
In conclusion, the IEA will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against other countries, he said.
Latest News
AWCC takes much needed 3G services to Khulam district in Samangan
The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has rolled out 3G internet services to Khulam district in Samangan province and officially inaugurated the service at a ceremony on Thursday in the area.
According to AWCC officials, the decision to roll out 3G services in the district was taken based on the needs of local residents.
“We launched the start of high-quality 3G Afghan wireless services in Khulam district with the cooperation of the education head of this district,” said Yafis Saqib, head of AWCC’s Balkh division.
He also emphasized that serious efforts are being made to improve the internet services of AWCC throughout Afghanistan.
The residents of the district meanwhile welcomed the activation of 3G services by AWCC and said that their internet problems will now be resolved.
“We thank Afghan Wireless Company for the decision it has taken in solving people’s problems and we are very happy,” said Obaidullah Azizi, a resident of the district.
Local officials also welcomed the activation of 3G services in the area and said that residents have always needed quality internet services.
“The people of Khulam district needed high-quality internet, and we request Afghan Wireless Company to enable 4G services in the near future,” said Qari Sibghatullah, head of education in the district.
Latest News
China pledges to continue supporting IEA government
The Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu said in a meeting with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi that China will continue to support the new Afghan government, MoFA said.
According to Muttaqi, several issues of mutual interest were discussed between the two on Wednesday.
The Chinese ambassador announced Beijing would provide aid ahead of winter to needy Afghans within the framework of a mechanism in cooperation with relevant agencies.
Muttaqi thanked China for completing unfinished projects and starting new projects in order to help Afghans.
He also praised China’s recent move to not impose customs tariffs on 98 percent of Afghan products.
Turkey pushing tens of thousands of Afghans back at Iran border: HRW
Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push
World Cup 2022 fever descends on Qatar as teams and fans start to arrive
Baradar attends Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank meeting
Hopes are high for local sports car to go on display at Geneva International Motor Show
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Baradar admits IEA has not done enough to improve for economy
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of virtue propagation in correcting society discussed
Tahawol: US State Department’s recent remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
57,000 illegal Afghans deported from Turkey
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi describes reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul as ‘diplomatic success’
-
World4 days ago
Slovenia elects first female president
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 190,000 Afghans return from Iran in past 6 months: officials
-
World3 days ago
Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool
-
Business3 days ago
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
-
Sport5 days ago
Stokes the hero as England claim second T20 World Cup title in style
-
World3 days ago
CIA boss talks nuclear weapons and prisoners with Putin’s spy chief