Business
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Afghanistan’s finance ministry has collected 197 billion afghanis in revenue since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August last year, an official said this week.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of the Revenue Department of Finance Ministry, said that the ministry’s revenues are more than the government’s ordinary spending, so they have started development projects.
The official blamed the international community for the economic crisis in Afghanistan, but argued that poverty in the country is not at the level that is reported by the international organizations.
“We are not begging anyone. We will build Afghanistan with our own hands, with the hands of people. Foreign countries want us face hardship. They have tried to paralyze our economic system and business, but we have countered it, and our situation is improving day by day,” Meraj said.
On corruption, the official said that the menace has been reduced to zero in the government institutions.
“In IEA institutions, corruption has been reduced to zero. Transparency has been ensured particularly in the customs directorate and revenue department. Prior to IEA victory, while there was greater business and more projects, but revenues were very less,” Meraj said.
On the status of female employees, the official said that a total of 110 women were working in finance ministry, mostly from home.
He said that women will be working in the office after the environment gets suitable for them to return.
Business
Baradar attends Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank meeting
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, attended the sixth meeting of the Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank on Thursday and addressed the bank’s shareholders.
In a series of tweets by the Office of the Prime Minister, Baradar said in his speech that after many years Afghanistan has turned out to be a safe and secure country based on Islamic and Afghan values. The only hope of the government is to provide a comfortable life for Afghans, he said.
He also said that the problems of banks should be solved and asked members of the Financial Stability Committee to share their advice with him.
Baradar urged all shareholders who have left Afghanistan to return and assured them of their safety saying their help and cooperation was necessary within the banking sector.
In conclusion, he deemed the meeting to have been important and said he hoped the continuation of such meetings would solve the problems in the country’s financial and banking sectors.
Business
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
MTN Group has finalized the sale of its Afghanistan business to Beirut-based M1 New Ventures for $35 million as Africa’s largest wireless carrier continues to reduce its presence outside the continent.
The South African-based company sold its Afghanistan operation to M1 Group, which is owned by Lebanon’s Mikati family.
MTN has been narrowing focus on its home continent since 2020, targeting high growth areas such as data sales and mobile-money.
The group abandoned its Syrian business and transferred its Yemen unit to a partner. MTN remains present in Iran.
Business
Company bust for selling expired food and drugs
Afghanistan’s food and drug authority says that with the cooperation of the Intelligence Directorate, they have discovered a company that sold expired drugs, food and beverages.
The officials say that they discovered this company in PD7 of Kabul city, and have seized a large amount of expired food and drinks from this company.
This department asks the citizens of the country to pay attention to expiration dates when buying medicine and food.
ISSI holds webinar on Afghanistan-Pakistan economic ties
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Turkey pushing tens of thousands of Afghans back at Iran border: HRW
Indian Health Service steps up COVID, other vaccine push
World Cup 2022 fever descends on Qatar as teams and fans start to arrive
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of virtue propagation in correcting society discussed
Tahawol: US State Department’s recent remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 190,000 Afghans return from Iran in past 6 months: officials
-
World4 days ago
Slovenia elects first female president
-
Business3 days ago
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
-
World3 days ago
Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool
-
World3 days ago
CIA boss talks nuclear weapons and prisoners with Putin’s spy chief
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan closes border with Afghanistan after clashes
-
Business4 days ago
Company bust for selling expired food and drugs
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt