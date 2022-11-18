Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2022)

Afghanistan’s finance ministry has collected 197 billion afghanis in revenue since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August last year, an official said this week.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of the Revenue Department of Finance Ministry, said that the ministry’s revenues are more than the government’s ordinary spending, so they have started development projects.

The official blamed the international community for the economic crisis in Afghanistan, but argued that poverty in the country is not at the level that is reported by the international organizations.

“We are not begging anyone. We will build Afghanistan with our own hands, with the hands of people. Foreign countries want us face hardship. They have tried to paralyze our economic system and business, but we have countered it, and our situation is improving day by day,” Meraj said.

On corruption, the official said that the menace has been reduced to zero in the government institutions.

“In IEA institutions, corruption has been reduced to zero. Transparency has been ensured particularly in the customs directorate and revenue department. Prior to IEA victory, while there was greater business and more projects, but revenues were very less,” Meraj said.

On the status of female employees, the official said that a total of 110 women were working in finance ministry, mostly from home.

He said that women will be working in the office after the environment gets suitable for them to return.