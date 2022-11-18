Latest News
ISSI holds webinar on Afghanistan-Pakistan economic ties
The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) this week held a webinar titled “Pak-Afghan Economic Ties”, with the participation of current and former officials of the two countries.
At the virtual meeting, the former ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that one of the challenges to the economic ties between the two nations is the current political situation in Afghanistan, which the international community has not yet recognized the country.
“While recognition is a long-term legal process, economic sanctions don’t make sense because they are hurting the people of Afghanistan and the region,” said Ahmad Khan.
Sardar Ahmad Khan Shakib, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, said that Afghanistan’s economic relations with Pakistan have increased compared to the past, and the minor problems that exist in this field are nothing to worry about.
“Fortunately, since the foreign policy of the new government of Afghanistan is economy-oriented, it has focused a lot on trade, transit and regional connectivity during the last year,” he said.
According to him, Afghanistan and Pakistan are good business partners in the region and economic relations between the two countries have expanded compared to the past.
Meanwhile, some participants of the meeting emphasized bilateral trade, joint investment, and transit trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan and expressed that if these three things are paid attention to, it will lead to the economic growth of both countries.
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Afghanistan’s finance ministry has collected 197 billion afghanis in revenue since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August last year, an official said this week.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of the Revenue Department of Finance Ministry, said that the ministry’s revenues are more than the government’s ordinary spending, so they have started development projects.
The official blamed the international community for the economic crisis in Afghanistan, but argued that poverty in the country is not at the level that is reported by the international organizations.
“We are not begging anyone. We will build Afghanistan with our own hands, with the hands of people. Foreign countries want us face hardship. They have tried to paralyze our economic system and business, but we have countered it, and our situation is improving day by day,” Meraj said.
On corruption, the official said that the menace has been reduced to zero in the government institutions.
“In IEA institutions, corruption has been reduced to zero. Transparency has been ensured particularly in the customs directorate and revenue department. Prior to IEA victory, while there was greater business and more projects, but revenues were very less,” Meraj said.
On the status of female employees, the official said that a total of 110 women were working in finance ministry, mostly from home.
He said that women will be working in the office after the environment gets suitable for them to return.
Turkey pushing tens of thousands of Afghans back at Iran border: HRW
Turkey is routinely pushing tens of thousands of Afghans back at its land border with Iran or deporting them directly to Afghanistan with little or no examination of their claims for international protection, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Friday.
The 73-page report, “‘No One Asked Me Why I Left Afghanistan,’” says that Turkey has stepped up pushbacks and deportations to Afghanistan since August 2021. Human Rights Watch also found that Afghans inside Turkey are being blocked from registering for international protection and that Afghans facing imminent deportation are often given no opportunity to make refugee claims. As of October 20, 2022, the Presidency of Migration Management in Turkey’s Interior Ministry reported 238,448 “irregular migrants whose entrance to our country has been prevented” in 2022, most of them Afghans. Turkey reported deporting 44,768 Afghans by air to Kabul in the first eight months of 2022, a 150 percent increase over the first eight months of 2021.
“Although Turkey has rightly earned international acclaim and support for hosting the largest number of refugees of any country in the world, it is simultaneously pushing many Afghans back at its borders or deporting them to Afghanistan with little or no examination of their claims for international protection,” said Bill Frelick, refugee and migrant rights director at Human Rights Watch. “Turkey should immediately halt these routine pushbacks of Afghans from its borders and give all Afghans facing removal the opportunity to make refugee claims.”
Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees of any country in the world, an estimated 3.9 million people, 3.6 million Syrians with temporary protection and 320,000 others, mostly Afghans.
Human Rights Watch interviewed 68 Afghans, 38 of whom described 114 pushback incidents between January 2021 and April 2022. All the men and boys traveling without female family members personally experienced or witnessed Turkish authorities beating or otherwise abusing them and others who were with them. Many also said that Turkish border authorities shot in their direction, sometimes at them, as they approached or attempted to cross the border.
Human Rights Watch found that many Afghans facing imminent deportation are given no opportunity to make refugee claims or otherwise challenge their deportation, and their signatures or fingerprints on voluntary return forms are often forced, obtained through deception, or forged.
Because Turkish authorities block access to asylum, forcibly return people who appear to be refugees, and commit other abuses against migrants and people seeking international protection, Turkey does not meet the criteria of a safe third country provided by EU law under Article 38 of the Asylum Procedures Directive, Human Rights Watch said.
“No EU member state should deny access to asylum for Afghans or other nationals under the pretense that Turkey would be a safe third country for them,” Frelick said. “EU’s migration management support to Turkey should be made conditional on demonstrated assurances that such support doesn’t contribute to denying people their right to seek asylum or to returning them to places where their lives or freedom would be threatened.”
IEA says it has eradicated war and corruption in Afghanistan
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, said at a meeting on Wednesday with officials from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that the Islamic Emirate has been able to eliminate war and administrative corruption in the country and pave the ground for progress and development.
He said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has created an aid fund for Afghanistan and they will help Afghanistan in health, education, and other fields in addition to humanitarian aid.
An OIC official meanwhile said it will stand by Afghanistan and we will continue its cooperation with Afghanistan in the areas of prosperity, stability, and development.
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, meanwhile welcomed the delegation of the OIC, and said, “You will see the real facts and the efforts of the Islamic Emirate in various sectors.”
He said that the Islamic Emirate has been able to eliminate war, insecurity, murder, destruction, and corruption in the country.
In conclusion, the IEA will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against other countries, he said.
