Turkmenistan and Afghanistan renew power supply contract
Afghanistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Affairs, Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor, and the Executive Chairman of Afghanistan’s power utility company (DABS), Alhaji Maulawi Muhammad Hanif Hamza, visited Turkmenistan this week where they signed agreements for the supply of electricity and other joint initiatives.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water Affairs, the extension of the electricity contract with Turkmenistan, the completion of the 500KV line project, the construction of Noor ul Jihad substation, and the establishment of necessary coordination for the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan project were the focus of their trip.
Mansoor said that the electricity export agreement with Turkmenistan was extended for the year 2023 and also assurances were given by Turkmenistan regarding the implementation of the projects.
The ministry underlined that with the completion of the 500 KV line and the construction of Noor ul Jihad substation, the amount of electricity imported from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan will increase by 110 megawatts.
“With the implementation of the TAP project and the 500 kV line that passes through Afghanistan to Pakistan, the residents of many provinces of Afghanistan will benefit from electricity”, the ministry said.
FM Muttaqi meets Norwegian Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan
Norwegian Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan Paul Koloman Bkar called on Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in Kabul and discussed humanitarian aid, security, development cooperation and political issues, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesman of the foreign ministry.
Mr. Bkar first expressed his regret over the explosion in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and expressed that his country is determined to work together with international partners through political interaction with Afghanistan considering the current authorities and governance of Afghanistan is a reality and the world should deal with it realistically.
FM Muttaqi said efforts should be made to bring the world and Afghanistan closer to each other, Norway has good experience in this work and can play a role. He added that positive measures of the new Afghan government should be appreciated and given a positive response.
“After decades, we have ensured global security, we have effectively fought against Daesh and drugs and we are committed so that all-round stability prevails in the country and no threat is perceived from Afghanistan,” said Muttaqi.
Minister Muttaqi said, as history has shown, using pressure options in Afghanistan is not useful and now we should move forward on the path of cooperation with each other.
Meanwhile, both sides discussed incomplete projects, education and training and a number of other issues that are suspended due to some obstacles.
UN body condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
The Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, has condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
Alakbarov called this action disgusting and said that it is not the same as freedom of expression and respecting each other is necessary to promote a peaceful atmosphere.
The High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos on Tuesday also condemned the act of burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden last Saturday by the leader of a right-wing (hard line) party.
In a statement, the UNAOC Representative stressed the importance of preserving freedom of expression as a basic human right, but he also stressed that burning the Holy Quran amounts to “expressing hatred of Muslims.”
“It is an offensive and insulting act to followers of Islam, and it should not be confused with freedom of expression.”
Moratinos stressed that the exercise of freedom of expression carries with it duties and responsibilities.
He expressed deep concern about the high number of cases of discrimination, intolerance and violence in general, regardless of the actors, especially those directed against followers of many religions and societies around the world, “including cases driven by Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianophobia and prejudices against people of color, other religions or beliefs.”
Moratinos affirmed that “mutual respect is necessary to build and promote just, inclusive, and peaceful societies rooted in human rights and dignity for all.”
He referred to the United Nations Action Plan for the Protection of Religious Places, led by the UNAOC, which provides a framework and a number of recommendations, including the promotion of religious pluralism, dialogue between followers of religions and cultures, and mutual respect and understanding.
Meanwhile, the people of Afghanistan have also protested in response to this issue and in a protest movement they say that Muslims should unite against such acts. “We call on the countries to bring such people to justice and punish them,” said Sayed Mohammad, a protestor in Zabul province.
Top U.N. officials seek to ‘water down’ bans on women in Afghanistan
The United Nations is pushing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration for more exemptions to its ban on most female aid workers, top U.N. officials said on Wednesday, while also expressing concern that foreign women working for international organizations and embassies could next be targeted.
Speaking to Reuters during a visit to Kabul, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said that his message during meetings with Taliban officials had been: “If you can’t help us rescind the ban, give us the exemptions to allow women to operate.”
Last month, the IEA – who seized power in August 2021 – banned most female aid workers and stopped women from attending university after stopping girls from attending high school in March. Griffiths traveled to Afghanistan after a visit last week by U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.
Griffiths said some exemptions to the female aid worker ban had been granted in health and education and that there were indications there could be a possible exemption in agriculture. But he said much more was needed, with nutrition and water and sanitation services a priority to prevent severe illnesses and malnutrition during a severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
“We have not seen the history of the Taliban (IEA) reversing any edict. What we have seen is exemptions that, hopefully, if we keep pushing them, they will water down those edicts to a point where we will get women and girls back into school and into the workplace,” Mohammed told reporters in New York on Wednesday.
Griffiths told Reuters that, following his recent discussions with the IEA, he was hopeful they would create a set of written guidelines to allow aid groups to operate with female staff in more areas with certainty in coming weeks.
“The next few weeks are absolutely crucial to see if the humanitarian community … can stay and deliver,” he said, while cautioning: “I don’t want to speculate as to whether we’re going to come out of this in the right place.”
The IEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans over guidelines.
During her visit last week, Mohammed met with the Shura – the leadership council that issues the bans – in the southern Taliban heartland of Kandahar. She said there is a concern that they may next prohibit “international women from international organizations and embassies.”
“It hasn’t happened so far,” said Mohammed, adding that they had been expecting a possible announcement all month. “I don’t say that it won’t, but clearly the pressure that we’re putting on has stopped that rollback as quickly.”
Griffiths said the United Nations would continue operating in Afghanistan wherever it could, but there was a concern that international donors might not want to commit to the huge financial cost of aid at around $4.6 billion a year.
“I lose sleep about this, I really do,” Griffiths said, adding that he would meet with donors in coming weeks to make the case for why Afghanistan needed help during an intense humanitarian crisis in which 28 million people were in need of aid, including 6 million on the brink of famine.
