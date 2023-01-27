Latest News
Thousands of Afghans protest against desecration of Quran in Sweden, Netherlands
Thousands of people took to the streets in different cities of Afghanistan on Friday to protest against the recent desecration of the Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands.
Chanting slogans against both the European countries, protesters called for the perpetrators of the acts to be punished.
“The Holy Quran is the book of brotherhood. This book never insults the sacred things of others. We want that such offensive acts should be prevented in the future,” said Ahmad Khan, a protester in Kabul.
Ismail, another protester in Kabul, said: “We ask Islamic countries to cut off their diplomatic relations with Sweden and the Netherlands until the perpetrators of insulting the Holy Quran are publicly punished.”
Some of the protesters said that they are ready to give their lives to defend their sacred things.
“We are ready to sacrifice our heads, property and children to the Quran,” Qutbuddin said.
In the northern province of Balkh, people protested by chanting slogans against acts of insult to the Quran. The protesters asked the international community and the Muslim world to prevent such acts.
“This crime is a repeated crime. Since countries are obliged to obey to the international laws, such crimes must be stopped,” said Mohammad Naeem, a protester in Balkh.
“Muslims have taught the enemies of Quran and Islam a lesson throughout history, and they will not allow anyone to insult their religion and Quran,” said Maulvi Qahir, a protester in Balkh.
In the province of Herat, protester changed “Death to Sweden and long live Islam.”
“These countries present themselves as friends, but these acts show that they are our enemies and are real terrorists. In international laws, insulting the sacred things is considered a crime. No one has the right to insult the sacred things of a country or a religion,” said Qasim, a protester in Herat.
“We ask the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to bring the perpetrators of insults to the Quran to justice as soon as possible. We respect the whole world and we expect that our religion will always be respected,” said Emal, a protester in Herat.
In the east of the country, the people of Nangarhar also took to the streets after Friday prayers to condemn the desecration of Quran.
Turkmenistan and Afghanistan renew power supply contract
Afghanistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Affairs, Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor, and the Executive Chairman of Afghanistan’s power utility company (DABS), Alhaji Maulawi Muhammad Hanif Hamza, visited Turkmenistan this week where they signed agreements for the supply of electricity and other joint initiatives.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water Affairs, the extension of the electricity contract with Turkmenistan, the completion of the 500KV line project, the construction of Noor ul Jihad substation, and the establishment of necessary coordination for the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan project were the focus of their trip.
Mansoor said that the electricity export agreement with Turkmenistan was extended for the year 2023 and also assurances were given by Turkmenistan regarding the implementation of the projects.
The ministry underlined that with the completion of the 500 KV line and the construction of Noor ul Jihad substation, the amount of electricity imported from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan will increase by 110 megawatts.
“With the implementation of the TAP project and the 500 kV line that passes through Afghanistan to Pakistan, the residents of many provinces of Afghanistan will benefit from electricity”, the ministry said.
FM Muttaqi meets Norwegian Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan
Norwegian Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan Paul Koloman Bkar called on Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in Kabul and discussed humanitarian aid, security, development cooperation and political issues, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesman of the foreign ministry.
Mr. Bkar first expressed his regret over the explosion in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and expressed that his country is determined to work together with international partners through political interaction with Afghanistan considering the current authorities and governance of Afghanistan is a reality and the world should deal with it realistically.
FM Muttaqi said efforts should be made to bring the world and Afghanistan closer to each other, Norway has good experience in this work and can play a role. He added that positive measures of the new Afghan government should be appreciated and given a positive response.
“After decades, we have ensured global security, we have effectively fought against Daesh and drugs and we are committed so that all-round stability prevails in the country and no threat is perceived from Afghanistan,” said Muttaqi.
Minister Muttaqi said, as history has shown, using pressure options in Afghanistan is not useful and now we should move forward on the path of cooperation with each other.
Meanwhile, both sides discussed incomplete projects, education and training and a number of other issues that are suspended due to some obstacles.
UN body condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden
The Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, has condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden.
Alakbarov called this action disgusting and said that it is not the same as freedom of expression and respecting each other is necessary to promote a peaceful atmosphere.
The High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos on Tuesday also condemned the act of burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden last Saturday by the leader of a right-wing (hard line) party.
In a statement, the UNAOC Representative stressed the importance of preserving freedom of expression as a basic human right, but he also stressed that burning the Holy Quran amounts to “expressing hatred of Muslims.”
“It is an offensive and insulting act to followers of Islam, and it should not be confused with freedom of expression.”
Moratinos stressed that the exercise of freedom of expression carries with it duties and responsibilities.
He expressed deep concern about the high number of cases of discrimination, intolerance and violence in general, regardless of the actors, especially those directed against followers of many religions and societies around the world, “including cases driven by Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, Christianophobia and prejudices against people of color, other religions or beliefs.”
Moratinos affirmed that “mutual respect is necessary to build and promote just, inclusive, and peaceful societies rooted in human rights and dignity for all.”
He referred to the United Nations Action Plan for the Protection of Religious Places, led by the UNAOC, which provides a framework and a number of recommendations, including the promotion of religious pluralism, dialogue between followers of religions and cultures, and mutual respect and understanding.
Meanwhile, the people of Afghanistan have also protested in response to this issue and in a protest movement they say that Muslims should unite against such acts. “We call on the countries to bring such people to justice and punish them,” said Sayed Mohammad, a protestor in Zabul province.
