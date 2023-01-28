Latest News
Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan at record high, WFP warns
Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan have reached record highs with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year, a spokesman for the World Food Program said Thursday.
“Half of Afghanistan endures severe hunger throughout the year, regardless of the season, and malnutrition rates are at a record high for Afghanistan,” said Phillipe Kropf, a spokesman for WFP in Kabul, the Associated Press reported.
“There are four million children (under the age of 5) and mothers who are malnourished, in a country with a population of 40 million.
Kropf said Afghans are not starving to death, but they have no resources left to stave off the humanitarian crisis.
Aid agencies have been providing food, education and healthcare support to Afghans, including heating, cash for fuel and warm clothes. But distribution has been severely impacted by an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) order banning women from working at national and international nongovernmental organizations.
“The ban has come at the worst possible moment,” said Kropf. “Families and communities don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”
The WFP scaled up its delivery and distribution of aid in anticipation of a tough winter before the ban came in, planning to reach 15 million this month with emergency food assistance and nutrition support. While it is not directly affected by the ban, 19 of its NGO partners suspended operations in Afghanistan following the Dec. 24 edict.
The highest-ranking woman at the UN Amina Mohammed said Wednesday she used everything in her “toolbox” during meetings with IEA ministers in Afghanistan to try to reverse their crackdown on women and girls.
On Thursday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, on rising malnutrition rates in Afghanistan, said: “It’s yet another sign of the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan we’re seeing in the midst of particularly harsh winter conditions.”
Latest News
No evidence Russia turning to IEA for arms: White House
The White House said on Friday it has no evidence to support reports claiming that Moscow has asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to provide them with arms left behind by foreign forces in the country.
John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications for the US National Security Council told VOA that he can’t confirm the reports but “if it’s true, it certainly would fly in the face of what the Taliban (IEA) say their goals are,” he added, pointing to the IEA’s desire to be recognized internationally as the legitimate government in Afghanistan.
The Pentagon said in a report last year that the US left behind more than $7 billion worth of American military equipment.
This includes aircraft, vehicles, munitions, guns, communication equipment and other gear.
“We don’t have any indication of exactly where all those systems are, how they’re being used,” Kirby said. “Certainly, we don’t have any indications that the Taliban is willing to export them.”
IEA denies that it is providing Russia with weapons.
“This report is a lie,” Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the IEA’s foreign ministry, told VOA.
This comes after Russia recently turned to other nations, including Iran and North Korea, to help provide it with military hardware – almost a year into its invasion of Ukraine.
Latest News
Thousands of Afghans protest against desecration of Quran in Sweden, Netherlands
Thousands of people took to the streets in different cities of Afghanistan on Friday to protest against the recent desecration of the Quran in Sweden and the Netherlands.
Chanting slogans against both the European countries, protesters called for the perpetrators of the acts to be punished.
“The Holy Quran is the book of brotherhood. This book never insults the sacred things of others. We want that such offensive acts should be prevented in the future,” said Ahmad Khan, a protester in Kabul.
Ismail, another protester in Kabul, said: “We ask Islamic countries to cut off their diplomatic relations with Sweden and the Netherlands until the perpetrators of insulting the Holy Quran are publicly punished.”
Some of the protesters said that they are ready to give their lives to defend their sacred things.
“We are ready to sacrifice our heads, property and children to the Quran,” Qutbuddin said.
In the northern province of Balkh, people protested by chanting slogans against acts of insult to the Quran. The protesters asked the international community and the Muslim world to prevent such acts.
“This crime is a repeated crime. Since countries are obliged to obey to the international laws, such crimes must be stopped,” said Mohammad Naeem, a protester in Balkh.
“Muslims have taught the enemies of Quran and Islam a lesson throughout history, and they will not allow anyone to insult their religion and Quran,” said Maulvi Qahir, a protester in Balkh.
In the province of Herat, protester changed “Death to Sweden and long live Islam.”
“These countries present themselves as friends, but these acts show that they are our enemies and are real terrorists. In international laws, insulting the sacred things is considered a crime. No one has the right to insult the sacred things of a country or a religion,” said Qasim, a protester in Herat.
“We ask the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to bring the perpetrators of insults to the Quran to justice as soon as possible. We respect the whole world and we expect that our religion will always be respected,” said Emal, a protester in Herat.
In the east of the country, the people of Nangarhar also took to the streets after Friday prayers to condemn the desecration of Quran.
Latest News
Turkmenistan and Afghanistan renew power supply contract
Afghanistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Affairs, Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor, and the Executive Chairman of Afghanistan’s power utility company (DABS), Alhaji Maulawi Muhammad Hanif Hamza, visited Turkmenistan this week where they signed agreements for the supply of electricity and other joint initiatives.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water Affairs, the extension of the electricity contract with Turkmenistan, the completion of the 500KV line project, the construction of Noor ul Jihad substation, and the establishment of necessary coordination for the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan project were the focus of their trip.
Mansoor said that the electricity export agreement with Turkmenistan was extended for the year 2023 and also assurances were given by Turkmenistan regarding the implementation of the projects.
The ministry underlined that with the completion of the 500 KV line and the construction of Noor ul Jihad substation, the amount of electricity imported from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan will increase by 110 megawatts.
“With the implementation of the TAP project and the 500 kV line that passes through Afghanistan to Pakistan, the residents of many provinces of Afghanistan will benefit from electricity”, the ministry said.
