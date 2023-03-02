Twitter updates ‘Zero Tolerance’ violent speech polity

(Last Updated On: March 2, 2023)

Elon Musk-owned Twitter released an update to its policies that explicitly bans certain types of threats.

According to the updated policy, released Feb. 28, Twitter users “may not wish, hope, or express desire for harm. This includes (but is not limited to) hoping for others to die, suffer illnesses, tragic incidents or experience other physically harmful consequences.”

Previously, such “wishes of harm” were not actionable under the company’s violent threats policy, which was last updated in March 2019.

In addition, Twitter’s updated Violent Speech policy bans “inciting others to commit atrocity crimes including crimes against humanity, war crimes or genocide,” which also includes using coded language (aka “dog whistles”) to indirectly incite violence.

Furthermore, the updated policy — in addition to prohibiting threats to physically harm others — also bans threatening to “damage civilian homes and shelters, or infrastructure that is essential to daily, civic or business activities.”

The updated policy explains that Twitter will allow certain exceptions, including usage of “figures of speech, satire or artistic expression when the context is expressing a viewpoint rather than instigating actionable violence or harm.”

Users who violate Twitter’s Violent Speech “in most cases” will be immediately and permanently suspended, according to the company. For less severe violations, the company may require a user to delete the violative content before they can regain access to their account.