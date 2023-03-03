Science & Technology
Search begins for Afghanistan’s sports car investors
After the unveiling of Afghanistan’s first sports car, the Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (DTVET) says there has been a huge interest from investors interested in funding the concept.
Officials said in addition to German and British companies, Afghans living abroad have also expressed their interest and have pledged to invest $400 million to get the motor car company off the ground in Afghanistan.
At a three-day DTVET expo in Kabul, Gholam Haider Shahamat, the head of DTVET, said Thursday that foreign companies have also shown interest in investing in this car.
“Foreign companies have also offered to invest in this car, from German and British companies,” said Shahamat.
“Our Afghans have also requested to invest up to four hundred million dollars, and Inshallah, I think that after two or three days, a contract will be signed with a private company to invest in this car,” he added.
Mohammad Reza, the designer of this sports car meanwhile says that he is trying to design others and that the purpose of attending the exhibition was to attract investment.
“This expo is for three days, and in these three days, we talk to the chambers of industry and commerce, investment chambers, the government, the nation, and the media about how we can attract investment,” said Reza.
Members of the private sector say that they will start discussing investments for technical and vocational education next week.
“Such an expo is very positive for us because technical and vocational education has always worked and is working to reduce poverty and raise industry,” said Zakria, a participant.
“We have engineers, we have workers, we just need to produce products ourselves,” said another participant.
Science & Technology
Twitter updates ‘Zero Tolerance’ violent speech polity
Elon Musk-owned Twitter released an update to its policies that explicitly bans certain types of threats.
According to the updated policy, released Feb. 28, Twitter users “may not wish, hope, or express desire for harm. This includes (but is not limited to) hoping for others to die, suffer illnesses, tragic incidents or experience other physically harmful consequences.”
Previously, such “wishes of harm” were not actionable under the company’s violent threats policy, which was last updated in March 2019.
In addition, Twitter’s updated Violent Speech policy bans “inciting others to commit atrocity crimes including crimes against humanity, war crimes or genocide,” which also includes using coded language (aka “dog whistles”) to indirectly incite violence.
Furthermore, the updated policy — in addition to prohibiting threats to physically harm others — also bans threatening to “damage civilian homes and shelters, or infrastructure that is essential to daily, civic or business activities.”
The updated policy explains that Twitter will allow certain exceptions, including usage of “figures of speech, satire or artistic expression when the context is expressing a viewpoint rather than instigating actionable violence or harm.”
Users who violate Twitter’s Violent Speech “in most cases” will be immediately and permanently suspended, according to the company. For less severe violations, the company may require a user to delete the violative content before they can regain access to their account.
Science & Technology
Telling time on the Moon
A new era of lunar exploration is on the rise, with dozens of Moon missions planned for the coming decade but one thing that is not yet clear is when and how the moon’s time will be set.
According to the European Space Agency (ESA), space organizations have started considering how to keep time on the Moon. Having begun with a meeting at ESA’s ESTEC technology center in the Netherlands last November, the discussion is part of a larger effort to agree on common ‘LunaNet’ architecture covering lunar communication and navigation services.
“LunaNet is a framework of mutually agreed-upon standards, protocols and interface requirements allowing future lunar missions to work together, conceptually similar to what we did on Earth for joint use of GPS and Galileo,” explains Javier Ventura-Traveset, ESA’s Moonlight Navigation Manager, coordinating ESA contributions to LunaNet.
Timing is a crucial element, adds ESA navigation system engineer Pietro Giordano: “During this meeting at ESTEC, we agreed on the importance and urgency of defining a common lunar reference time, which is internationally accepted and towards which all lunar systems and users may refer to. A joint international effort is now being launched towards achieving this.”
Among the current topics under debate is whether a single organization should similarly be responsible for setting and maintaining lunar time. And also, whether lunar time should be set on an independent basis on the Moon or kept synchronized with Earth.
The international team working on the subject will face considerable technical issues. For example, clocks on the Moon run faster than their terrestrial equivalents – gaining around 56 microseconds or millionths of a second per day. Their exact rate depends on their position on the Moon, ticking differently on the lunar surface than from orbit.
“Of course, the agreed time system will also have to be practical for astronauts,” explains Bernhard Hufenbach, a member of the Moonlight Management Team from ESA’s Directorate of Human and Robotic Exploration. “This will be quite a challenge on a planetary surface where in the equatorial region each day is 29.5 days long, including freezing fortnight-long lunar nights, with the whole of Earth just a small blue circle in the dark sky. But having established a working time system for the Moon, we can go on to do the same for other planetary destinations.”
Science & Technology
White House gives government agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban
The White House on Monday gave government agencies 30 days to ensure they do not have Chinese-owned app TikTok on federal devices and systems.
In a bid to keep U.S. data safe, all federal agencies must eliminate TikTok from phones and systems and prohibit internet traffic from reaching the company, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young told agencies in a guidance memorandum seen by Reuters.
The ban, ordered by Congress late last year, follows similar actions from Canada, the EU, Taiwan and more than half of U.S. states.
The device ban — while impacting a tiny portion of TikTok’s U.S. user base — adds fuel to calls for an outright ban on the video-sharing app. National security concerns about China surged in recent weeks after a Chinese balloon drifted over the U.S, Reuters reported.
ByteDance-owned TikTok has said the concerns are fueled by misinformation and has denied using the app to spy on Americans.
The action does not affect the more than 100 million Americans who use TikTok on private or company-owned devices. TikTok did not immediately comment on the White House memo.
On Tuesday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee is set to vote on a bill that would give President Joe Biden the authority to ban TikTok from all U.S. devices.
“My bill empowers the administration to ban TikTok or any software applications that threaten U.S. national security,” Representative Mike McCaul, the committee chair, said. “Anyone with TikTok downloaded on their device has given the (Chinese Communist Party) a backdoor to all their personal information. It’s a spy balloon into their phone.”
Earlier on Monday, Canada announced a ban on TikTok from government-issued devices, saying it presents an “unacceptable” level of risk to privacy and security, adding to the growing rift between the two countries.
The Canadian ban was issued “without citing any specific security concern or contacting us with questions,” a TikTok spokesperson said.
The European Union’s two biggest policy-making institutions last week banned TikTok from staff phones for cybersecurity reasons.
House Foreign Affairs sets first hearing to review Afghanistan withdrawal
Survey finds 73% of US veterans view Bidens withdrawal ‘negatively’
Search begins for Afghanistan’s sports car investors
US adds 37 Chinese, Russian entities to trade blacklist
Tahawol: US’s call for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Freight trains to Afghanistan via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif suspended
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Tahawol: US’s call for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Saar: World’s relations with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Celebration of 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
Saar: 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
Tahawol: Handing over Afghan consulate in Turkey to IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
China calls on Washington to return Afghanistan’s frozen funds
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA rejects reports it asked Pakistan for funds to fight TTP
-
Business5 days ago
Over 800 goods vehicles cross into Afghanistan as Torkham border reopens
-
Business5 days ago
Efforts underway to expand exports via air corridors: MoIC
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
-
Latest News5 days ago
Migrant boat carrying Afghans sinks off Italy, leaving 45 dead
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC expands telecom services to Kandahar’s Registan district
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tehran and Doha envoys seal deal on education of Afghan students in Iran