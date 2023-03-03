Search begins for Afghanistan’s sports car investors 

(Last Updated On: March 3, 2023)

After the unveiling of Afghanistan’s first sports car, the Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (DTVET) says there has been a huge interest from investors interested in funding the concept.

Officials said in addition to German and British companies, Afghans living abroad have also expressed their interest and have pledged to invest $400 million to get the motor car company off the ground in Afghanistan.

At a three-day DTVET expo in Kabul, Gholam Haider Shahamat, the head of DTVET, said Thursday that foreign companies have also shown interest in investing in this car.

“Foreign companies have also offered to invest in this car, from German and British companies,” said Shahamat.

“Our Afghans have also requested to invest up to four hundred million dollars, and Inshallah, I think that after two or three days, a contract will be signed with a private company to invest in this car,” he added.

Mohammad Reza, the designer of this sports car meanwhile says that he is trying to design others and that the purpose of attending the exhibition was to attract investment.

“This expo is for three days, and in these three days, we talk to the chambers of industry and commerce, investment chambers, the government, the nation, and the media about how we can attract investment,” said Reza.

Members of the private sector say that they will start discussing investments for technical and vocational education next week.

“Such an expo is very positive for us because technical and vocational education has always worked and is working to reduce poverty and raise industry,” said Zakria, a participant.

“We have engineers, we have workers, we just need to produce products ourselves,” said another participant.