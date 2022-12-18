Two more aircraft repaired and reactivated

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2022)

The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday that two more aircraft have been put back into service after being repaired.

“An MI-35 helicopter and a C-208 aircraft have been restored and activated by Afghan Air Force engineers,” the MoD said.

According to officials, the technical team of the country’s air force has so far been able to repair more than 60 aircraft – military and cargo planes.

According to the officials, work on the restoration and activation of other planes is also ongoing.