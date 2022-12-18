Latest News
Two more aircraft repaired and reactivated
The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday that two more aircraft have been put back into service after being repaired.
“An MI-35 helicopter and a C-208 aircraft have been restored and activated by Afghan Air Force engineers,” the MoD said.
According to officials, the technical team of the country’s air force has so far been able to repair more than 60 aircraft – military and cargo planes.
According to the officials, work on the restoration and activation of other planes is also ongoing.
Death toll rises to 19 in Salang Tunnel fire, 32 injured
At least 19 people have been killed and 32 injured after an oil tanker caught fire inside a tunnel on the Salang highway that connects Kabul to northern Afghanistan, Parwan governor’s spokesman confirmed.
The incident happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday after the oil tanker overturned in the tunnel.
Those injured in the incident have been taken to hospitals in Kabul, Baghlan and Parwan capital.
Kamran Zaid, a spokesman for Parwan police, said that some of the bodies recovered were unidentifiable due to severe burns. They also include women and children.
The highway remained closed on Sunday.
Clerics help enforce IEA’s opium ban
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has asked clerics to spread awareness about the ban on the cultivation of poppies and drug trade.
The Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs have set up a joint team for the enforcement of the supreme leader’s decree on the poppy ban which was announced in April this year.
The delegation says there are adequate funds for the fight against poppy cultivation.
“Poppy cultivation has become zero. Helicopters destroyed poppy fields even on the mountains of Badakhshan province. Likewise, mosques and media spread awareness about the ban in all 34 provinces of the country,” said Hashmatullah Haqiq, a member of the joint team.
Hafizullah Mabror, deputy head of counter-narcotics department of Herat police, said that IEA forces are working day and night to enforce the opium ban decree.
Herat has the second highest number of drug addicts after Kabul.
“The government is responsible to treat drug addicts using its resources or with the help of aid agencies,” said Mohammad Noor Rahmani, the imam of the Great Mosque of Herat.
Abdul Wahab Rahmani, head of provincial directorate of hajj and religious affairs in Herat, said: “When clerics lead from the front, it will increase public trust and use of drugs among youths will decline.”
Muttaqi says Afghanistan and Iran can cooperate in a number of sectors
Iran’s deputy ambassador, diplomats and representatives of Iranian state and private media met with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday in Kabul to discuss a range of issues including economic relations.
In a meeting with Hussain Mortazavi, the deputy ambassador of Iran, other diplomats, officials, and representatives of Iranian media outlets discussed economic, agricultural, and social issues in the two countries, the foreign ministry said.
In the meeting Muttaqi said that Afghanistan and Iran have a lot in common and they can cooperate in the economic, trade and agriculture sectors.
Muttaqi also asked representatives of the media to present the real picture of Afghanistan to the people and world.
Representatives of Iranian media described the situation in Afghanistan as good and expressed their determination to portray the current situation in Afghanistan in a realistic manner.
The deputy minister of foreign affairs in a tweet said that the purpose of Iranian media representatives’ visit to Afghanistan is to review the situation in the country and reflect it in the media.
