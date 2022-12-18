Latest News
Muttaqi says Afghanistan and Iran can cooperate in a number of sectors
Iran’s deputy ambassador, diplomats and representatives of Iranian state and private media met with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday in Kabul to discuss a range of issues including economic relations.
In a meeting with Hussain Mortazavi, the deputy ambassador of Iran, other diplomats, officials, and representatives of Iranian media outlets discussed economic, agricultural, and social issues in the two countries, the foreign ministry said.
In the meeting Muttaqi said that Afghanistan and Iran have a lot in common and they can cooperate in the economic, trade and agriculture sectors.
Muttaqi also asked representatives of the media to present the real picture of Afghanistan to the people and world.
Representatives of Iranian media described the situation in Afghanistan as good and expressed their determination to portray the current situation in Afghanistan in a realistic manner.
The deputy minister of foreign affairs in a tweet said that the purpose of Iranian media representatives’ visit to Afghanistan is to review the situation in the country and reflect it in the media.
Latest News
One dead and dozens injured in ‘gruesome’ Salang Tunnel fire
Ministry of Public Works said Sunday that a fire that broke out in Salang Tunnel has been extinguished but one person was killed and 26 were injured in the blaze.
According to officials, an oil tanker caught fire inside the tunnel on Saturday night, which is in eastern Parwan province. Officials described the incident as “gruesome”.
“The gruesome incident took place inside Salang tunnel around 09:00 p.m. local time,” said the provincial governor’s spokesman Hekmatullah Shamim.
The Ministry of Defense says that the members of the Central Army Corps were sent in to help and have rescued 18 people so far, added that the rescue operation is still ongoing.
Some other local news outlets reports that the causality toll is much higher than what the officials have said.
Salang Tunnel, which is 3,000 meters above sea level, connects Kabul to the northern provinces.
Latest News
Iran’s ambassador to Kabul to return home after finishing tenure: Embassy
Iran’s embassy in Kabul has announced Ambassador Bahador Aminian will leave the country after concluding his tenure.
The embassy said in a Twitter post on Saturday that Aminian’s return to Iran will take place under the normal diplomatic procedures and at the end of his three-year tenure as head of Iran’s mission in Kabul.
The post came in response to some media reports suggesting that Aminian had been ousted from his role as Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan after his alleged remarks about the ruling Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leaked to the media, IRNA news agency reported.
The reports indicated that Iranian president’s special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi-Qomi had taken over as caretaker head of the Iranian embassy in Kabul.
In reaction to the news, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Kazemi-Qomi will continue to serve as presidential envoy to Afghanistan.
Latest News
Stanikzai calls on Uzbekistan to normalize electricity exports to Afghanistan
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on Uzbekistan to increase electricity exports to the level agreed between the two countries.
In a phone call with Uzbekistan’s special envoy on Saturday, Stanikzai said that a decline in electricity imports has caused suffering in Kabul and other provinces this winter.
In reply, Uzbekistan’s envoy said that electricity transmission declined due to cold weather and technical issues, according to a statement issued by IEA foreign ministry.
Esmatullah Ergashev said that Uzbekistan increased electricity exports to Afghanistan to some extent, and efforts are ongoing to increase it further.
Muttaqi says Afghanistan and Iran can cooperate in a number of sectors
4 policemen killed in northwest Pakistan attack
One dead and dozens injured in ‘gruesome’ Salang Tunnel fire
France battle to stop spread of virus on eve of World Cup Final
N. Korea fired two ballistic missiles, South Korea says
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Sunak visits Ukraine to offer major UK air defense package
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Importance of inclusive government discussed
Saar: Safety of foreigners in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Meeting of US and Uzbekistan FMs discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul Municipality unveils giant hand-painted globe in city square
-
Sport4 days ago
Lionel Messi’s Argentina reach World Cup final beating Croatia 3-0
-
World4 days ago
India-China clash on the border in Arunachal Pradesh
-
Latest News4 days ago
Panjshir records increase in tourists this year: Officials
-
World3 days ago
Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing
-
Sport3 days ago
France into final with 2-0 win as Morocco go down fighting
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Floods kill at least 120 in Congolese capital
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Meeting of US and Uzbekistan FMs discussed